Romero’s fee might seem a touch steep based on his actual achievement and experience, but based on talent and capability I don’t think it’s a particularly eyebrow-raising fee. The guy is an excellent defender, one of the best in the world in his age bracket.



He’s of a quality similar to the likes of Joe Gomez (less physical attributes such as pace but also better with the concentration and positional elements) and personally I wouldn’t sell Gomez for £50m. If you want talent, you have to pay for it. Anyone who watches Ajax regularly could tell you they still weren’t sure whether Davidson Sanchez would go on to be great or dreadful. He’s ended up somewhere in between. Romero though looks nailed on to be thought of as one of the finest defenders in the world.



I’m not sure Spurs at present was the best move for him and his development (would have been better to go back to Juve or even see if Real Madrid might’ve been interested) but he’s a good signing.