Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #26040 on: Today at 11:50:15 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on August  3, 2021, 04:58:06 pm
Tony fucking Cottee! How has he snuck in there?!

No Sir Roger?
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #26041 on: Today at 12:12:35 pm »
Quote from: John C on August  3, 2021, 10:34:05 pm
Superb mate :)

Just clocked this.
Amongst the replies is a picture of his brothers office.
He has a replica (?) of Steve McQueens bike from the Great Escape on prominent display  although it looks like it may be the original, (swear on my daughters life?) with fake skid marks on the office floor.

I wonder if, when you go near it, the noise of that awful Engurland band plays the theme tune. 🤷🏻‍♂️
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #26042 on: Today at 12:14:04 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:18:49 am
The Kane Mutiny continues.

He's moved on to Florida now....lovely stuff.

Covid County?
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #26043 on: Today at 12:14:37 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 10:09:26 am
So thats 4-5 seasons worth at his pace (he has had 5 seasons scoring 21+, 1 at 17, 1 at 18).  Especially if he goes to City, where they will create 3+ chances a match for him, I can't see him not getting that record unless he picks up a MAJOR injury which forces him to retire him in the next 3-4 seasons, or goes to a foreign league.  You also have to believe that if he goes there, and if he picks up minor niggles, Pep wouldn't rush him back as he has other options (unlike at Spurs when he was continuously rushing back and exacerbating injuries)

Shearer had the handicap of his first few years being before the PL existed of course - 23 goals in the Old First Division (and that was of over 3 seasons) aand having 3 seasons were he was scoring <10 goals (2 of them playing 25+ games) - Shearer could easily have had 300+ including those 23 and having a few more goals in his poorer seasons - and that would have been out of reach imo.

He needs to hit his career average (discounting his first season when he scored 3 in 10) for another 4 years straight. If you take his average over his last 3 seasons, he'll need to do it for 5 seasons straight.

If he stays injury free for the next 5 years, he'll get within 20-30, but I can't see that happening.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #26044 on: Today at 12:36:45 pm »
Just coincidental Kane is delayed long enough for him not to be fit to play Man City in the first league game.
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #26045 on: Today at 12:38:01 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 12:36:45 pm
Just coincidental Kane is delayed long enough for him not to be fit to play Man City in the first league game.

Kane not being fit enough to play hasn't stopped them playing him in the past
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #26046 on: Today at 12:51:14 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 10:09:26 am
So thats 4-5 seasons worth at his pace (he has had 5 seasons scoring 21+, 1 at 17, 1 at 18).  Especially if he goes to City, where they will create 3+ chances a match for him, I can't see him not getting that record unless he picks up a MAJOR injury which forces him to retire him in the next 3-4 seasons, or goes to a foreign league.  You also have to believe that if he goes there, and if he picks up minor niggles, Pep wouldn't rush him back as he has other options (unlike at Spurs when he was continuously rushing back and exacerbating injuries)

Shearer had the handicap of his first few years being before the PL existed of course - 23 goals in the Old First Division (and that was of over 3 seasons) aand having 3 seasons were he was scoring <10 goals (2 of them playing 25+ games) - Shearer could easily have had 300+ including those 23 and having a few more goals in his poorer seasons - and that would have been out of reach imo.
Shearer had a ACL that kept him out a while, i remember at the Barcodes he had another long term injury, not sure if it was another ACL.
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #26047 on: Today at 12:55:36 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 12:14:37 pm
He needs to hit his career average (discounting his first season when he scored 3 in 10) for another 4 years straight. If you take his average over his last 3 seasons, he'll need to do it for 5 seasons straight.

If he stays injury free for the next 5 years, he'll get within 20-30, but I can't see that happening.
I hope he scores at 10 goals a season and has to keep playing for another 10 years, ideally even longer.  You just know that once he's retired he's going to be a blight on football shows for the next 30 years.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #26048 on: Today at 12:58:40 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 12:51:14 pm
Shearer had a ACL that kept him out a while, i remember at the Barcodes he had another long term injury, not sure if it was another ACL.

yep he had 2 huge injuries, thats why that record is sublime
« Reply #26049 on: Today at 01:05:38 pm »
Why does he sound like he's always got a cold?
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #26050 on: Today at 01:07:45 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 01:05:38 pm
Why does he sound like he's always got a cold?

thats what happens when you can only breathe through your mouth
« Reply #26051 on: Today at 01:13:46 pm »
Quote from: scatman on Today at 01:07:45 pm
thats what happens when you can only breathe through your mouth

Is that a consequence of having a nose for goal?
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #26052 on: Today at 01:15:27 pm »
lets see how England football's favourite son finish this episode.  If it was Sterling, they would have hang him dry on a tree
« Reply #26053 on: Today at 01:16:40 pm »
Might want to rethink that metaphor
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #26054 on: Today at 03:02:29 pm »
Kane scoring 20 plus when he's 33? Having just recorded 20+ goals a season for the 4 prior to that?

Not happening. Shearer's record is safe from any established player in the Premier League at present.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #26055 on: Today at 03:27:02 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 12:14:37 pm
He needs to hit his career average (discounting his first season when he scored 3 in 10) for another 4 years straight. If you take his average over his last 3 seasons, he'll need to do it for 5 seasons straight.

If he stays injury free for the next 5 years, he'll get within 20-30, but I can't see that happening.

So I am more thinking if he goes to City - lets not forget that a bang average finisher in Sterling, outside of last season when he was very poor, has still easily scored 17, 18 and 20 in 3 consecutive seasons, in 34ish games each season.  SO if Kane does go there, you have to think that even if he does continue missing 5-10 games a season, 20 a season is the minimum he'd be aiming for (Aguero was able to do that every season between 14/15 and 18/19 despite having more injuries than Kane, and got 16 in 24 then in 19/20 in a more injury plagued season) - he does that for 5 years, then he easily gets the 94. 

In fact - if he plays 5 more seasons, to only be "within 20-30" of the record would imply he gets no more than 15 goals in any season, despite "staying injury free".

For reference - Shearer had 260 goals in 441 games - Kane has only played 245 games, and Aguero 275, so for me both are slightly better for that reason, a higher goal/game ratio of 0.67/0.68 compared to 0.59, with fewer pens to boot
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #26056 on: Today at 03:36:31 pm »
He only needs to stand on the six yard box, wait for the short square ball/pull back and he'll get 20 odd tap in opportunities a season.
« Reply #26057 on: Today at 05:43:20 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 03:36:31 pm
He only needs to stand on the six yard box, wait for the short square ball/pull back and he'll get 20 odd tap in opportunities a season.

Signature goalTM
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #26058 on: Today at 05:49:00 pm »
Football is a team game, unless you're Lord Sir Harold of Kaneshire MBE OBE MFI, Lord Harold cares not for anyone else other than himself, the entitled mouth breathing bellend, it'll be perfectly apt if the biggest individual cheat in the league, joins the biggest shower of cheats in the league.
« Reply #26059 on: Today at 07:23:01 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 05:49:00 pm
Football is a team game, unless you're Lord Sir Harold of Kaneshire MBE OBE MFI, Lord Harold cares not for anyone else other than himself, the entitled mouth breathing bellend, it'll be perfectly apt if the biggest individual cheat in the league, joins the biggest shower of cheats in the league.

Oddly, I would have agreed with this word for word last year, but this season just gone he actually played the team game very well - 14 assists in a season for a striker shows this, and although you could say that was because he got on well with Son and wanted to keep giving him the goals, it still shows him off better than previously.  For the record - the previous FIVE seasons together he got 16 total, so shows how much he has improved in one season.

Not denying the cheat part (although there are many others - Bruno, Grealish, Sterling himself, Bruno again who would absolutely give him a run at the "biggest" label)
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #26060 on: Today at 08:33:42 pm »
Bet Charlie Kane is looking at the Messi news thinking 'I better start on that apology letter to Spurs supporters now, just in case'.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #26061 on: Today at 09:29:11 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 03:02:29 pm
Kane scoring 20 plus when he's 33? Having just recorded 20+ goals a season for the 4 prior to that?

Not happening. Shearer's record is safe from any established player in the Premier League at present.
Yeah, but Sir Harry of Kane may be given three times the penalties at Manchester City. He'll be on 40 goals a season, 20 from pennos.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #26062 on: Today at 09:30:35 pm »
Guess Kane got shafted here. City will go all in for Messi now.
