He needs to hit his career average (discounting his first season when he scored 3 in 10) for another 4 years straight. If you take his average over his last 3 seasons, he'll need to do it for 5 seasons straight.



If he stays injury free for the next 5 years, he'll get within 20-30, but I can't see that happening.



So I am more thinking if he goes to City - lets not forget that a bang average finisher in Sterling, outside of last season when he was very poor, has still easily scored 17, 18 and 20 in 3 consecutive seasons, in 34ish games each season. SO if Kane does go there, you have to think that even if he does continue missing 5-10 games a season, 20 a season is the minimum he'd be aiming for (Aguero was able to do that every season between 14/15 and 18/19 despite having more injuries than Kane, and got 16 in 24 then in 19/20 in a more injury plagued season) - he does that for 5 years, then he easily gets the 94.In fact - if he plays 5 more seasons, to only be "within 20-30" of the record would imply he gets no more than 15 goals in any season, despite "staying injury free".For reference - Shearer had 260 goals in 441 games - Kane has only played 245 games, and Aguero 275, so for me both are slightly better for that reason, a higher goal/game ratio of 0.67/0.68 compared to 0.59, with fewer pens to boot