« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 637 638 639 640 641 [642]   Go Down

Author Topic: Spurs - Commiserations  (Read 1852395 times)

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,199
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #25640 on: Yesterday at 12:22:55 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 12:15:52 pm
Won't be the last. He nearly escaped before didn't he before Levy recaptured him with the 'lure' of Mourinho?

Next up Son if he grows some sort of spine. Then there's Dele Alli who seems to have discovered a hitherto-unseen work ethic too, obviously looking for other suitors if his come and get me pleas to Poch falls on deaf ears.

It's all going spectacularly well down there in N17. The phrase 'house of cards' springs to mind.
Honestly I'd 100% have Deli Alli here and use him in the Firmino role. I think he'd be fantastic under Klopp and he'd get to fulfil his childhood dreams.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,388
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #25641 on: Yesterday at 12:32:21 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 12:15:52 pm
Won't be the last. He nearly escaped before didn't he before Levy recaptured him with the 'lure' of Mourinho?

Next up Son if he grows some sort of spine. Then there's Dele Alli who seems to have discovered a hitherto-unseen work ethic too, obviously looking for other suitors if his come and get me pleas to Poch falls on deaf ears.

It's all going spectacularly well down there in N17. The phrase 'house of cards' springs to mind.

Going to be a rebuild.

Of that squad that consistantly got them CL, but ultimately won nothing - Vertonghen, Eriksen, Dembele, Trippier, Walker and Rose have already left.  Now Alderweireld is leaving, Kane wants out. The likes of Loris and Lamela have a year left on their deals so also could be out soon. Only Son, Ali and Dier have long term deals of that group.  The players brought in over the last 2 or 3 years have been very hit and miss, with really no huge successes as of yet.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,631
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #25642 on: Yesterday at 12:33:58 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 12:22:55 pm
Honestly I'd 100% have Deli Alli here and use him in the Firmino role. I think he'd be fantastic under Klopp and he'd get to fulfil his childhood dreams.
Delusional. Once upon a time sure, but he's damaged goods in every sense.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,423
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #25643 on: Yesterday at 01:00:57 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 12:33:58 pm
Delusional. Once upon a time sure, but he's damaged goods in every sense.
Depending on the price he is definitely worth a punt. The talent is there and he maybe just needs a change of scenery. Getting out of London may help. Stranger things have happened.
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,468
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #25644 on: Yesterday at 01:03:51 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 12:22:55 pm
Honestly I'd 100% have Deli Alli here and use him in the Firmino role. I think he'd be fantastic under Klopp and he'd get to fulfil his childhood dreams.

Everton type signing.
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,659
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #25645 on: Yesterday at 01:04:27 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 12:09:41 pm
Alderweireld the latest to tell them he wants out.

Shouldn't have signed a new contract then
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,396
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #25646 on: Yesterday at 01:05:41 pm »
Even the crap wants to leave  ;D damn.
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,050
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #25647 on: Yesterday at 01:14:21 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 12:09:41 pm
Alderweireld the latest to tell them he wants out.

80k per week and 2 years to go. Club would be silly to let him go.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,199
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #25648 on: Yesterday at 02:57:44 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 12:33:58 pm
Delusional. Once upon a time sure, but he's damaged goods in every sense.
Disagree entirely. He's lost his way, but he's still only just 25, has 2 elite seasons under his belt in the past, is mobile, tall, strong and technically decent. He went off the boil under Pochettino towards the end, but Mourinho used him as his scapegoat as he does at every club - see Shaw at Utd - and I think given a new challenge and some direction, there's still an excellent player there.

Last year he only got 15 games and was poor, granted. The season before, 16 G+A in 35 matches, the one before that, 11 in 35, the season before that, 21 in 36 and his best season was the one prior, where he got 29 G+A in 42. It perhaps points to a decline, I think given Spurs' own decline in that time, it's more of a loss of form. He can recover, he just needs the right environment. He's had one truly bad season and he's been written off as 'damaged goods.' Why exactly?
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,592
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #25649 on: Yesterday at 05:44:05 pm »
Comes across as a bit of a twat, though, so not sure he'd fit well into a Klopp squad
Logged
"This is the way God loves us - through people." Alisson Becker

Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,423
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #25650 on: Yesterday at 05:44:12 pm »
Amazing to think that these were very close to signing Grealish the season we won the Champions League. The only reason he didn't sign was that the club was bought out in the middle of the Summer and the new owners pulled the plug on the deal.
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,468
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #25651 on: Today at 09:36:33 am »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Yesterday at 05:44:12 pm
Amazing to think that these were very close to signing Grealish the season we won the Champions League. The only reason he didn't sign was that the club was bought out in the middle of the Summer and the new owners pulled the plug on the deal.

And most people thought hed be a waste of money, hes come a long way since then
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,489
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #25652 on: Today at 09:47:05 am »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Yesterday at 01:00:57 pm
Depending on the price he is definitely worth a punt. The talent is there and he maybe just needs a change of scenery. Getting out of London may help. Stranger things have happened.
Apparently he was a bit of a c*nt when in Milton Keynes.
He may have grown up , but I don't think he passed klopps personality test.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,489
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #25653 on: Today at 09:47:48 am »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 10:27:36 am
Have the media dragged Harry Redknapp out to give his opinion on this appointment yet? He thinks spurs can win the league every season.
If Harry says they look good for a top four challenge this season, then you know what he thinks of Nunez!
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,239
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #25654 on: Today at 09:55:54 am »
They are going back to the Spurs of my Youth that i remember so fondly, mid table mediocrity.

At least the have the biggest cheesiest ponging cheese room in World football.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,489
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #25655 on: Today at 10:08:19 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on June 30, 2021, 09:21:28 pm
From all the whispers I think it's that he's not an inspirational appointment that is the biggest plus for Levy.  Their plan seems to be about making sure the ship holds water and paying down some of the debt.  That they appointed Mourinho suggests they were intending to gun for the trophies but maybe the pandemic and the death of FFP has made them re-think that.

I don't see Levy sacking him no matter what the fans think, just so long as he plays along with sell-to-buy.
That might be his best option. For all the shit levy is taking, he just got really unlucky completing the stadium as the pandemic hit. I know it seems wrong to have other events there, but I bet he would have raked it in.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,976
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #25656 on: Today at 10:24:22 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 09:47:05 am
Apparently he was a bit of a c*nt when in Milton Keynes.
He may have grown up , but I don't think he passed klopps personality test.

Or Gerrard's. He took that nap on purpose.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Pages: 1 ... 637 638 639 640 641 [642]   Go Up
« previous next »
 