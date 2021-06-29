Bit shit for Spurs really, hardly an inspirational appointment. Wouldn't be surprised if they're looking again this time next year.



From all the whispers I think it's that he's not an inspirational appointment that is the biggest plus for Levy. Their plan seems to be about making sure the ship holds water and paying down some of the debt. That they appointed Mourinho suggests they were intending to gun for the trophies but maybe the pandemic and the death of FFP has made them re-think that.I don't see Levy sacking him no matter what the fans think, just so long as he plays along with sell-to-buy.