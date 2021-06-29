« previous next »
  Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
Quote from: Dim Glas on June 29, 2021, 07:30:15 pm
yep for sure, that is what confuses me, I cant remember whos been linked with who, but I think Spurs where in for him before Everton - but where put off by his demands - he wants to bring in a LOT of staff members. So they moved on. But now it seems they are back in for him cos no other bugger wants it!

Levy is just going to have to bite the bullet, he scared everyone else off.  ;D
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Quote from: Dim Glas on June 29, 2021, 07:30:15 pm
yep for sure, that is what confuses me, I cant remember whos been linked with who, but I think Spurs where in for him before Everton - but where put off by his demands - he wants to bring in a LOT of staff members. So they moved on. But now it seems they are back in for him cos no other bugger wants it!
Was that Spurs or Palace?
Confused? You will be.
Quote from: No666 on June 29, 2021, 08:35:33 pm
Was that Spurs or Palace?
Confused? You will be.

ah yes, come to think of it - that was Palace  ;D

It was Conte that apparently Spurs where put off by his demands. Although also, there was talk after that their approach for Conte was nowhere near as far along as made out in the press.
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Fenerbache seem to fucking with Everton and Spurs.    :D
So, it's Nuno then (or so say the Telegraph anyway). He's who I thought would be their choice way back when they sacked Mourinho, although apparently there was some bad blood between him and Spurs which made it a non goer. Obviously desperation has changed things. Have to say, he doesn't exactly fit with Levy's vision of bold and attacking football, although he's clearly a decent coach and a likeable guy.

Quite telling that the strongest links to Spurs have been out of work managers - Conte, Fonseca, Gattuso, Nuno.
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 09:47:35 am
So, it's Nuno then (or so say the Telegraph anyway). He's who I thought would be their choice way back when they sacked Mourinho, although apparently there was some bad blood between him and Spurs which made it a non goer. Obviously desperation has changed things. Have to say, he doesn't exactly fit with Levy's vision of bold and attacking football, although he's clearly a decent coach and a likeable guy.

Quite telling that the strongest links to Spurs have been out of work managers - Conte, Fonseca, Gattuso, Nuno.
And half of those are another Mendes client.
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 09:54:20 am
And half of those are another Mendes client.
Now we will see who can flood the club with players first - Paratici's Serie A imports or Mendes' Portuguese and Brazilian players. He already managed to get a few in through the door under Mourinho, ostensibly on loan deals, but he may carry that influence further with Nuno.
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 10:06:53 am
Now we will see who can flood the club with players first - Paratici's Serie A imports or Mendes' Portuguese and Brazilian players. He already managed to get a few in through the door under Mourinho, ostensibly on loan deals, but he may carry that influence further with Nuno.

They're in talks for Bologna's Takehiro Tomiyasu, according to a few sources. Not a Mendes client, but does tick the Serie A box!
Can't wait to see them play their beautiful, free-flowing, "Tottenham way" attacking football under Nuno.
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

You know, it's just dawned on me. The other managers they've interviewed probably turned them down when they had to confess the cheese room had not been built. I belive Nuno is vegan, so it's not a stumbling block for him.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Nuno confirmed.
A blag merchant as DoF, Levy being Levy, Kane wanting out, Nuno as manager.

There is no way this does not end in tears.
Fucking hell, the stars have really aligned today...
Two-year deal. Not exactly a vote of confidence.
One of the most boring managers going.
He's got a two year contract!

It's like he's temping so he doesn't need to move house, while he waits for the merry go round and for his agent to find him a better job in the next year
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 08:46:47 pm
Two-year deal. Not exactly a vote of confidence.

once bitten and all that!
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Bit shit for Spurs really, hardly an inspirational appointment. Wouldn't be surprised if they're looking again this time next year.
Hear the birds? Sometimes I like to pretend that I'm deaf and I try to imagine what it's like not to be able to hear them . . . it's not that bad.

Quote from: zimmie'5555 on Yesterday at 09:12:33 pm
Bit shit for Spurs really, hardly an inspirational appointment. Wouldn't be surprised if they're looking again this time next year.

that may be their intention.

This has been a complete clusterfuck for them, Nuno is a long way down the list of who they thought theyd be able to get. But hes someone who knows the league and probably a safe pair of hands as it where.   

IF he does great, then fantastic, but hes on a pretty short contract for a reason and will be replaced sharpish if a better target becomes available.
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Quote from: zimmie'5555 on Yesterday at 09:12:33 pm
Bit shit for Spurs really, hardly an inspirational appointment. Wouldn't be surprised if they're looking again this time next year.
From all the whispers I think it's that he's not an inspirational appointment that is the biggest plus for Levy.  Their plan seems to be about making sure the ship holds water and paying down some of the debt.  That they appointed Mourinho suggests they were intending to gun for the trophies but maybe the pandemic and the death of FFP has made them re-think that.

I don't see Levy sacking him no matter what the fans think, just so long as he plays along with sell-to-buy.
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 09:18:33 pm
that may be their intention.

This has been a complete clusterfuck for them, Nuno is a long way down the list of who they thought theyd be able to get. But hes someone who knows the league and probably a safe pair of hands as it where.   

IF he does great, then fantastic, but hes on a pretty short contract for a reason and will be replaced sharpish if a better target becomes available.

Seems about right, there comes a point where they have to appoint somebody I suppose and Nuno is a big enough name to save a little face in the short term.
Hear the birds? Sometimes I like to pretend that I'm deaf and I try to imagine what it's like not to be able to hear them . . . it's not that bad.

Well frankly it was him or Klinsmann as the only two options left who hadnt quickly distanced themselves from the job.

Predictionthe boyhood Gooner mouth breather will have forced a move to City in August, and you just know that a big chunk of that money will disappear to pay down some of the stadium debt, whilst signing another Lamela/Bergwijn type for a huge fee. Son will finally grow some ambition and push for a move in January and Spurs will again tread water and constantly battle for mediocrity under Nuno.

This is their lot in life, endless Spur-gatory (*coat already donned, sorry*)
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 09:36:43 pm
Well frankly it was him or Klinsmann as the only two options left who hadnt quickly distanced themselves from the job.

Predictionthe boyhood Gooner mouth breather will have forced a move to City in August, and you just know that a big chunk of that money will disappear to pay down some of the stadium debt, whilst signing another Lamela/Bergwijn type for a huge fee. Son will finally grow some ambition and push for a move in January and Spurs will again tread water and constantly battle for mediocrity under Nuno. This is their lot in life, endless Spur-gatory (*coat already donned, sorry*)

Traore and Jimenez in for the Kane money
Hear the birds? Sometimes I like to pretend that I'm deaf and I try to imagine what it's like not to be able to hear them . . . it's not that bad.

If Levy comes out and says they got the manager they wanted you have to give it to him, the man has some balls.
It will be interesting to see how Levy and Mendes will get along. This could be interesting ...
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 08:49:13 pm
He's got a two year contract!

It's like he's temping so he doesn't need to move house, while he waits for the merry go round and for his agent to find him a better job in the next year

Maybe he's hoping Real Madrid come in for him next season?  ;)
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

It's like the Everton and Tottenham job offers got mixed up in the post and now Rafa and Nuno are just sort of carrying on like that dude who got mistakenly interviewed by the BBC live on the news, rather than for an accountants job.
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:47:26 pm
It will be interesting to see how Levy and Mendes will get along. This could be interesting ...
Well they just spent over a year in close connection via Mourinho. They can't have gotten along that poorly otherwise another Mendes client would never have been an option.
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 09:31:00 am
It's like the Everton and Tottenham job offers got mixed up in the post and now Rafa and Nuno are just sort of carrying on like that dude who got mistakenly interviewed by the BBC live on the news, rather than for an accountants job.

 :lmao :lmao
If you're getting into bed with Nuno you're getting into bed with Mendes.  Can't see Kane hanging around for this which means money for Mendes to spend(take).
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 09:36:43 pm

This is their lot in life, endless Spur-gatory (*coat already donned, sorry*)
They've actually had a very good 10 or 12 years, but you're right now. They will revert to what they always were despite me having huge respect for Nuno.

Their run started when one of the Walshys on here predicted Spurs and City won't ever finish above us. Fucking jinx :)
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 07:25:06 pm
If you're getting into bed with Nuno you're getting into bed with Mendes. Can't see Kane hanging around for this which means money for Mendes to spend(take).

He doesn't have a choice !!
If you see a lovely field with a family having a picnic, and a nice pond in it, you fill in the pond with concrete, you plow the family into the soil, you blow up the tree, and use the leaves to make a dress for your wife who is also your brother.

It's a shame Son is almost 29, he'd have been ideal for the Reds.
