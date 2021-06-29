So, it's Nuno then (or so say the Telegraph anyway). He's who I thought would be their choice way back when they sacked Mourinho, although apparently there was some bad blood between him and Spurs which made it a non goer. Obviously desperation has changed things. Have to say, he doesn't exactly fit with Levy's vision of bold and attacking football, although he's clearly a decent coach and a likeable guy.
Quite telling that the strongest links to Spurs have been out of work managers - Conte, Fonseca, Gattuso, Nuno.