How many clubs had Klopp been at before us? How 'big' were they. Was he a 'success' at all of them (I know I can go check wikipedia). BUT I think all managers have a few gigs before they land the top jobs, no club wants to run the risk of failure . We've seen how the sentimental route can lead to failure. IF Gerrard is up against an equal CV, he'll get the job because his status will afford him more patience with the fans, and probably better feel good around the club ( if we're looking for a new manager, there's likely to be a downer). He'll have more control of the dressing room and a few other positives. His CV though will be needing to be very close to other candidates for those to get him over the line though.
Klopp took over at Mainz while still playing (I think it was 2 or 3 players) then became manager after retiring from footy, after two or three attempts got them to the Bundesliga for the first time in their history, qualified for the UEFA, got relegated, couldn't get promotion, resigned then moved on to Dortmund - back to back Bundesliga titles, German cup and Super cup, Dortmund great to watch and I thought should have beaten Bayern in the CL Final.
I think there was just something "about" Klopp that felt like Liverpool was perfect for him, I honestly didn't think we'd get him, was delighted when I got told he was going to be our next boss.