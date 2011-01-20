« previous next »
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #25520 on: Today at 08:36:55 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 08:27:17 am

Obviously not if they didn't learn the latest coaching ideas and innovations.

My point being that a second language whilst a good thing to have doesn't hinder a coaches ability to learn,evolve or even bring in new methods.

Benitez, Mourinho et al brought in their own innovations from other leagues. They already had these new ideas, which they brought to their new clubs in England, and which over time became standard. The point is not the new language per se, but a new environment. The new language is the prerequisite for working in the new environment. Even largely Anglophone countries like Germany prefer their coaches to speak their language.
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #25521 on: Today at 09:06:19 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 08:36:55 am
Benitez, Mourinho et al brought in their own innovations from other leagues. They already had these new ideas, which they brought to their new clubs in England, and which over time became standard. The point is not the new language per se, but a new environment. The new language is the prerequisite for working in the new environment. Even largely Anglophone countries like Germany prefer their coaches to speak their language.
Exactly. It depends on whether Rangers is enough of a cv; if not, and he can't manage against us, what does he do to grow and challenge himself?
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #25522 on: Today at 09:07:38 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 06:33:49 pm
You think when Klopp leaves the job will automatically go to Gerrard, or that he will be the only candidate interviewed?

Back to spurs and haven't they got an Ole/Lampard style 'legend' they can give the job to to keep the fans onside? Danny Murphy?

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #25523 on: Today at 09:08:38 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 07:42:49 pm


It'll get him off the f*cking TV  ;)

He'll be fucking well interviewing himself on MOTD
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #25524 on: Today at 09:12:24 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 05:19:28 pm

He doesn't have to "audition" or prove himself at another club because it's only Rangers,when the position is vacant you can bet your nut sack that he will be the first interviewee,he might be the only one.
I think FSG have shown a small degree of sentimentality but not enough to suggest they'd go for Gerrard ahead of other candidates because of what he did for us as a player.  I think he'd tick a lot of boxes for them but they will have seen the difference between a fans' favourite with limited management experience (Lampard) and a more experienced/talented manager (Tuchel).

I just hope that whenever the sad day comes that Klopp does go we don't end up in a farce like Spurs, Everton and Palace or appoint someone based on "DNA" like Man U.  Klopp was the best decision FSG made by some distance and if they could repeat the trick we'd be set for a great decade!
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #25525 on: Today at 09:39:50 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 09:12:24 am
I think FSG have shown a small degree of sentimentality but not enough to suggest they'd go for Gerrard ahead of other candidates because of what he did for us as a player.  I think he'd tick a lot of boxes for them but they will have seen the difference between a fans' favourite with limited management experience (Lampard) and a more experienced/talented manager (Tuchel).

I just hope that whenever the sad day comes that Klopp does go we don't end up in a farce like Spurs, Everton and Palace or appoint someone based on "DNA" like Man U.  Klopp was the best decision FSG made by some distance and if they could repeat the trick we'd be set for a great decade!

How many clubs had Klopp been at before us? How 'big' were they. Was he a 'success' at all of them (I know I can go check wikipedia). BUT  I think all managers have a few gigs before they land the top jobs, no club wants to run the risk of failure . We've seen how the sentimental route can lead to failure.  IF Gerrard is up against an equal CV, he'll get the job  because his status will afford him more patience with the fans, and probably better feel good around the club ( if we're looking for a new manager, there's likely to be a downer). He'll have more control of the dressing room and a few other positives.  His CV though will be needing to be very close to other candidates for those to get him over the line though.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #25526 on: Today at 09:45:24 am »
Rafa isn't behind the curve from a coaching perspective. 

Mourinho might be,  but  (speculating here) more than that Mourinho just seems bitter and disenchanted.  When you're in that mindset everything goes down a level.  He's got to sort his own mind out before he can elevate others.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #25527 on: Today at 09:54:49 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 09:39:50 am
How many clubs had Klopp been at before us? How 'big' were they. Was he a 'success' at all of them (I know I can go check wikipedia). BUT  I think all managers have a few gigs before they land the top jobs, no club wants to run the risk of failure . We've seen how the sentimental route can lead to failure.  IF Gerrard is up against an equal CV, he'll get the job  because his status will afford him more patience with the fans, and probably better feel good around the club ( if we're looking for a new manager, there's likely to be a downer). He'll have more control of the dressing room and a few other positives.  His CV though will be needing to be very close to other candidates for those to get him over the line though.

Klopp took over at Mainz while still playing (I think it was 2 or 3 players) then became manager after retiring from footy, after two or three attempts got them to the Bundesliga for the first time in their history, qualified for the UEFA, got relegated, couldn't get promotion, resigned then moved on to Dortmund - back to back Bundesliga titles, German cup and Super cup, Dortmund great to watch and I thought should have beaten Bayern in the CL Final.

I think there was just something "about" Klopp that felt like Liverpool was perfect for him, I honestly didn't think we'd get him, was delighted when I got told he was going to be our next boss.
