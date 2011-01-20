I think FSG have shown a small degree of sentimentality but not enough to suggest they'd go for Gerrard ahead of other candidates because of what he did for us as a player. I think he'd tick a lot of boxes for them but they will have seen the difference between a fans' favourite with limited management experience (Lampard) and a more experienced/talented manager (Tuchel).



I just hope that whenever the sad day comes that Klopp does go we don't end up in a farce like Spurs, Everton and Palace or appoint someone based on "DNA" like Man U. Klopp was the best decision FSG made by some distance and if they could repeat the trick we'd be set for a great decade!



How many clubs had Klopp been at before us? How 'big' were they. Was he a 'success' at all of them (I know I can go check wikipedia). BUT I think all managers have a few gigs before they land the top jobs, no club wants to run the risk of failure . We've seen how the sentimental route can lead to failure. IF Gerrard is up against an equal CV, he'll get the job because his status will afford him more patience with the fans, and probably better feel good around the club ( if we're looking for a new manager, there's likely to be a downer). He'll have more control of the dressing room and a few other positives. His CV though will be needing to be very close to other candidates for those to get him over the line though.