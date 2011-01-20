« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 633 634 635 636 637 [638]   Go Down

Author Topic: Spurs - Commiserations  (Read 1841007 times)

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,018
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #25480 on: Yesterday at 05:40:22 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 04:26:17 pm
I think they'll end up with Nuno Espirito Santo. They'll see Gerrard as too much of a risk and an unknown. On paper, NES will end up being their best bet with the managers left that they can approach. Has the Premier League experience, finished 7th with Wolves, etc.

thats what one of the big footy journos on Twitter is now claiming (Ian Ladyman), saying that he is now the leading candidate.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Zizou

  • zo zon't ze zo
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,456
  • Cool as
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #25481 on: Yesterday at 05:46:25 pm »
Why bother sacking Mourinho only to appoint Nuno? Spursy stuff.
Logged

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,222
  • Bam!
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #25482 on: Yesterday at 06:12:58 pm »
Quote from: Zizou on Yesterday at 05:46:25 pm
Why bother sacking Mourinho only to appoint Nuno? Spursy stuff.

Its actually mad, hell do exactly the same with the team.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,338
  • Dutch Class
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #25483 on: Yesterday at 06:26:04 pm »
#NoToNuno trending :lmao

Amazing really how he's managed to actually go from likely Palace manager to likely Everton manager to likely Spurs manager in a few weeks
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,501
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #25484 on: Yesterday at 06:33:49 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 05:19:28 pm

He doesn't have to "audition" or prove himself at another club because it's only Rangers,when the position is vacant you can bet your nut sack that he will be the first interviewee,he might be the only one.
You think when Klopp leaves the job will automatically go to Gerrard, or that he will be the only candidate interviewed?

Back to spurs and haven't they got an Ole/Lampard style 'legend' they can give the job to to keep the fans onside? Danny Murphy?
Logged
"This is the way God loves us - through people." Alisson Becker

Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,338
  • Dutch Class
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #25485 on: Yesterday at 06:37:43 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 06:33:49 pm
Back to spurs and haven't they got an Ole/Lampard style 'legend' they can give the job to to keep the fans onside? Danny Murphy?

Give it to Klinsi
Logged

Offline 67CherryRed

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 254
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #25486 on: Yesterday at 06:40:02 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 06:33:49 pm
Back to spurs and haven't they got an Ole/Lampard style 'legend' they can give the job to to keep the fans onside? Danny Murphy?
Sol Campbell's looking for work.
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,458
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #25487 on: Yesterday at 06:41:42 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 06:33:49 pm
You think when Klopp leaves the job will automatically go to Gerrard, or that he will be the only candidate interviewed?

Back to spurs and haven't they got an Ole/Lampard style 'legend' they can give the job to to keep the fans onside? Danny Murphy?


I think that he will get the job because of how well he has done at Rangers,him being the only one interviewed was just me being flippant,they will obviously be others but atm it's Stevies to lose.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,241
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #25488 on: Yesterday at 07:14:48 pm »
Nuno the strong favourite now, according to reports. Theyve also been considering Potter.
Logged

Offline DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,346
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #25489 on: Yesterday at 07:17:35 pm »
Wasn't Levy banging on about attacking football a few weeks back? Though given the way it goes after they've been linked with a manager we can probably rule Nuno out now  :D
Logged

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,856
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #25490 on: Yesterday at 07:18:52 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 12:20:46 pm
Gerrard would and should jump at Spurs if they came in for him

Agreed.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,792
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #25491 on: Yesterday at 07:21:01 pm »
Quote from: free_at_last on Yesterday at 02:20:33 pm
It's a win win for Gerrard and for us. He gets experience whatever the outcome and he gets to audition for the ultimate job.

Yeah, i'd like Gerrard to get a decent sized job in England before we got him straight here from Rangers (as long as not a club rival). Spurs or somewhere like Leicester would fit the bill.

That's what was needed with Rodgers before he came here.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,125
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #25492 on: Yesterday at 07:42:49 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 06:37:43 pm
Give it to Klinsi  Jenas


It'll get him off the f*cking TV  ;)
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,524
  • SPQR
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #25493 on: Yesterday at 07:58:30 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 07:21:01 pm
Yeah, i'd like Gerrard to get a decent sized job in England before we got him straight here from Rangers (as long as not a club rival). Spurs or somewhere like Leicester would fit the bill.

That's what was needed with Rodgers before he came here.

We'd have to be fucking mental to appoint him on the back of just managing Rangers. Scottish football is no better than the Slovak top league. Of course he has to prove himself at another club before coming here which is why he should be taking any job offers he gets from the Premier League with open arms.
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,466
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #25494 on: Yesterday at 08:08:57 pm »
Quote from: stara on Yesterday at 03:34:55 pm
Machine Says Yes.
I'm Hayling this post
Logged

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,415
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #25495 on: Yesterday at 08:10:52 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 07:58:30 pm
We'd have to be fucking mental to appoint him on the back of just managing Rangers. Scottish football is no better than the Slovak top league. Of course he has to prove himself at another club before coming here which is why he should be taking any job offers he gets from the Premier League with open arms.

The last manager we got from Rangers was a club legend, and we all know how that worked out.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,334
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #25496 on: Yesterday at 08:13:46 pm »
Has Rafa not been linked?
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,338
  • Dutch Class
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #25497 on: Yesterday at 08:24:17 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 07:17:35 pm
Wasn't Levy banging on about attacking football a few weeks back? Though given the way it goes after they've been linked with a manager we can probably rule Nuno out now  :D

That went out the window the second they began courting Conte and Gattuso
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,524
  • SPQR
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #25498 on: Yesterday at 08:45:09 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 08:13:46 pm
Has Rafa not been linked?

I'm surprised myself that he hasn't been linked but I have read through some of the Everton and Spurs forums and they all seem to be of the notion and thinking that he's well past it and don't want him anywhere near. Maybe their owners are of the same (wrong) school of thought.
Logged

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,800
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #25499 on: Yesterday at 08:51:05 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 06:33:49 pm
You think when Klopp leaves the job will automatically go to Gerrard, or that he will be the only candidate interviewed?

Back to spurs and haven't they got an Ole/Lampard style 'legend' they can give the job to to keep the fans onside? Danny Murphy?

Logged

Offline Cu Chulainn

  • "It's Peanut Butter Fascist Time!" (thinkaboutit). greedy, stupid, selfish capitalist pig who hates the poor and wants to euthanise the disabled.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,146
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #25500 on: Yesterday at 09:03:13 pm »
Have they been linked with Mancini? Good manager, gets his teams playing nice football, experience in England.

Not saying he'd want the job but I'd have thought they'd at least consider him.
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,119
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #25501 on: Yesterday at 09:14:30 pm »
Quote from: Cu Chulainn on Yesterday at 09:03:13 pm
Have they been linked with Mancini? Good manager, gets his teams playing nice football, experience in England.

Not saying he'd want the job but I'd have thought they'd at least consider him.

I think theyve considered everybody ;D Wouldnt be surprised if Peter Bosz eventually gets a mention considering they want somebody who attacks.
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,466
  • The first five yards........
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #25502 on: Yesterday at 09:23:53 pm »
Quote from: Cu Chulainn on Yesterday at 09:03:13 pm
Have they been linked with Mancini? Good manager, gets his teams playing nice football, experience in England.

Not saying he'd want the job but I'd have thought they'd at least consider him.

Bzzzt Bzzt, Bzzt Bzzt.

MANCINI: 'Allo
LEVY: Roberto, it's Dan here.
MANCINI: Who?
LEVY: Dan Levy, Roberto.
MANCINI: Who's that?
LEVY: You know Roberto, Dan Levy of Tottenham.
MANCINI: Of what?
LEVY: Tottenham Hotspur.
MANCINI: Is this the cheese guy again.
LEVY: No the football club.......The Spurs, you know?
MANCINI: Ah, the Cocks.
LEVY: The Cockerels actually.....But yeah The Cocks will do.
MANCINI: So it is about cheese?
LEVY: No, no. We want you in the hot seat.
MANCINI: You want what?
LEVY: The hot seat. It's yours. The seat heated by the Mourinhos, you know. The Jols, the Juande Ramoses, the Villas-Boases, the Jacques Santinis, the Mauricios, the Sherwoods.
MANCINI: You are not making this sound good.
LEVY: No, it's great Roberto. It's the team of Big Harry.
MANCINI: Who is he?
LEVY: You know, the skips, England's Main Man, the one with the droopy mouth. "Swear on my daughter's life", he says, "if you get fucking Mancini, I'm fucking staying, and playing for the fucking shirt. Do or fucking Dare Levy", he tells me, "Get the fucking Wop and I'm fucking yours, you fucking c*nt. Sonny too. We're both fucking Do-ing and Daring if the top man comes. Fuckin' come on, let's get out there and do 'em fucking over. Come Onnnnnn!" His very words Roberto. Then he falls over and shouts "Pen", but I think he was just getting excited......So what d'you think Roberto?.....Roberto?.......Roberto, are you still there."

Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline McrRed

  • Member of International Hill Climbers Group. Only gets happy endings at Christmas.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,110
  • In the town where I was born
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #25503 on: Yesterday at 09:32:46 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 09:23:53 pm
Bzzzt Bzzt, Bzzt Bzzt.

MANCINI: 'Allo
LEVY: Roberto, it's Dan here.
MANCINI: Who?
LEVY: Dan Levy, Roberto.
MANCINI: Who's that?
LEVY: You know Roberto, Dan Levy of Tottenham.
MANCINI: Of what?
LEVY: Tottenham Hotspur.
MANCINI: Is this the cheese guy again.
LEVY: No the football club.......The Spurs, you know?
MANCINI: Ah, the Cocks.
LEVY: The Cockerels actually.....But yeah The Cocks will do.
MANCINI: So it is about cheese?
LEVY: No, no. We want you in the hot seat.
MANCINI: You want what?
LEVY: The hot seat. It's yours. The seat heated by the Mourinhos, you know. The Jols, the Juande Ramoses, the Villas-Boases, the Jacques Santinis, the Mauricios, the Sherwoods.
MANCINI: You are not making this sound good.
LEVY: No, it's great Roberto. It's the team of Big Harry.
MANCINI: Who is he?
LEVY: You know, the skips, England's Main Man, the one with the droopy mouth. "Swear on my daughter's life", he says, "if you get fucking Mancini, I'm fucking staying, and playing for the fucking shirt. Do or fucking Dare Levy", he tells me, "Get the fucking Wop and I'm fucking yours, you fucking c*nt. Sonny too. We're both fucking Do-ing and Daring if the top man comes. Fuckin' come on, let's get out there and do 'em fucking over. Come Onnnnnn!" His very words Roberto. Then he falls over and shouts "Pen", but I think he was just getting excited......So what d'you think Roberto?.....Roberto?.......Roberto, are you still there."
I had to go find a computer to log in to to post a loud well done for this Yorky. Superb!
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,804
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #25504 on: Yesterday at 09:34:33 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 06:26:04 pm
#NoToNuno trending :lmao


What with these lot and the BS, I love how football fans nowadays think they have some kind of control over their clubs via Twitter ;D
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,804
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #25505 on: Yesterday at 09:36:03 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 09:23:53 pm
Bzzzt Bzzt, Bzzt Bzzt.

MANCINI: 'Allo
LEVY: Roberto, it's Dan here.
MANCINI: Who?
LEVY: Dan Levy, Roberto.
MANCINI: Who's that?
LEVY: You know Roberto, Dan Levy of Tottenham.
MANCINI: Of what?
LEVY: Tottenham Hotspur.
MANCINI: Is this the cheese guy again.
LEVY: No the football club.......The Spurs, you know?
MANCINI: Ah, the Cocks.
LEVY: The Cockerels actually.....But yeah The Cocks will do.
MANCINI: So it is about cheese?
LEVY: No, no. We want you in the hot seat.
MANCINI: You want what?
LEVY: The hot seat. It's yours. The seat heated by the Mourinhos, you know. The Jols, the Juande Ramoses, the Villas-Boases, the Jacques Santinis, the Mauricios, the Sherwoods.
MANCINI: You are not making this sound good.
LEVY: No, it's great Roberto. It's the team of Big Harry.
MANCINI: Who is he?
LEVY: You know, the skips, England's Main Man, the one with the droopy mouth. "Swear on my daughter's life", he says, "if you get fucking Mancini, I'm fucking staying, and playing for the fucking shirt. Do or fucking Dare Levy", he tells me, "Get the fucking Wop and I'm fucking yours, you fucking c*nt. Sonny too. We're both fucking Do-ing and Daring if the top man comes. Fuckin' come on, let's get out there and do 'em fucking over. Come Onnnnnn!" His very words Roberto. Then he falls over and shouts "Pen", but I think he was just getting excited......So what d'you think Roberto?.....Roberto?.......Roberto, are you still there."



That last bit from Levy :lmao
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online Guz-kop

  • Baz cop
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,701
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #25506 on: Yesterday at 09:39:17 pm »
Clubs who have some weird obsession with some mythical style of play really dig themselves into a hole. Mainly Everton, West ham and spurs. It's definitely contributed to the ev's lack of patience with managers and just does nothing positive for them for the future. Nuno did well with wolves. Some defensive football but two consecutive 7th place finishes after winning the championship is about as good as Wolves could expect to achieve. Young managers evolve and change as much as players do, with experience. Turning their nose up at him solely based in style of football given the shambles their club has been in is peak Tottenham and predictably small time
Logged
It's wonderful, it's marvellous, it's 3-3

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,794
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #25507 on: Yesterday at 10:06:42 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 06:33:49 pm
You think when Klopp leaves the job will automatically go to Gerrard, or that he will be the only candidate interviewed?

I love Gerrard but he'll need to prove he's the right manager for Liverpool and that will be because he's one of the top managers in the world not because he was a great player for us in the past.

I hope he makes it as a top manager but it's not a given. There's no direct correlation between the quality of a player and their ability as a manager.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,625
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #25508 on: Yesterday at 11:01:19 pm »
Quote from: Guz-kop on Yesterday at 09:39:17 pm
Clubs who have some weird obsession with some mythical style of play really dig themselves into a hole. Mainly Everton, West ham and spurs. It's definitely contributed to the ev's lack of patience with managers and just does nothing positive for them for the future. Nuno did well with wolves. Some defensive football but two consecutive 7th place finishes after winning the championship is about as good as Wolves could expect to achieve. Young managers evolve and change as much as players do, with experience. Turning their nose up at him solely based in style of football given the shambles their club has been in is peak Tottenham and predictably small time

It's a mad one isn't it

We have more of a history of playing passing technical football than almost everyone but we've gladly welcomed managers who play more solid and tactical football in Ged and Rafa. That's not to say that all our successful managers haven't been able to do both (the good footy and being a robust tactical unit) but it's funny to see these other clubs act the way they do. Don't know if it's just a modern fan thing or what.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,449
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #25509 on: Yesterday at 11:07:35 pm »
Apparently jay from the Inbetweeners has just turned it down.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,501
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #25510 on: Yesterday at 11:22:03 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 10:06:42 pm
I love Gerrard but he'll need to prove he's the right manager for Liverpool and that will be because he's one of the top managers in the world not because he was a great player for us in the past.

I hope he makes it as a top manager but it's not a given. There's no direct correlation between the quality of a player and their ability as a manager.
I agree and that was exactly my point, too. Plus, in addition to proving himself a good enough manager who is up to the task, he will also have to stand or fall in comparision to other interested candidates available at that time. Pass both those tests and he'll get the gig. But it's by no means a given.

Anyway I hope that day is far, far in the future due to Klopp electing to stay longer than his current contract.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:24:06 pm by Ghost Town »
Logged
"This is the way God loves us - through people." Alisson Becker

Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,624
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #25511 on: Today at 07:42:50 am »
This is exactly what Gerrard said in that ITV interview. He doesn't feel he has any God-given right to the job and has to prove himself. I can't see him wanting to do that at Spurs, however. Imagine if we were level on points with Man City towards the end of the season and he brought Spurs to Anfield: his emotions would be all over the place. He probably needs to learn another language if he wants to progress. In the interim, I'd think he's happy trying out his managerial skills in the CL.
As for Spurs - at least no one can foist Roy Hodgson on them.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,436
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #25512 on: Today at 07:51:06 am »
Quote from: B0151? on Yesterday at 11:01:19 pm
It's a mad one isn't it

We have more of a history of playing passing technical football than almost everyone but we've gladly welcomed managers who play more solid and tactical football in Ged and Rafa. That's not to say that all our successful managers haven't been able to do both (the good footy and being a robust tactical unit) but it's funny to see these other clubs act the way they do. Don't know if it's just a modern fan thing or what.

Our own mythical style of football is founded on learning the newest trends, and there is plenty of writing documenting that process. So we're always open to further evolving and innovating, and seeing that as another step in our still continuous history.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,458
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #25513 on: Today at 08:05:27 am »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 07:42:50 am
This is exactly what Gerrard said in that ITV interview. He doesn't feel he has any God-given right to the job and has to prove himself. I can't see him wanting to do that at Spurs, however. Imagine if we were level on points with Man City towards the end of the season and he brought Spurs to Anfield: his emotions would be all over the place. He probably needs to learn another language if he wants to progress. In the interim, I'd think he's happy trying out his managerial skills in the CL.
As for Spurs - at least no one can foist Roy Hodgson on them.



I'm not saying that he is guaranteed the job but he has gone to Rangers,rebuilt them into an attacking force that plays good football & progressed in Europe,if he keeps it up then there's no need whatsoever for him to go and prove himself at another club.


I'm not sure if he does speak another language but why is that a prerequisite of him progressing ?
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,436
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #25514 on: Today at 08:17:28 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 08:05:27 am


I'm not saying that he is guaranteed the job but he has gone to Rangers,rebuilt them into an attacking force that plays good football & progressed in Europe,if he keeps it up then there's no need whatsoever for him to go and prove himself at another club.


I'm not sure if he does speak another language but why is that a prerequisite of him progressing ?

Learning the newest coaching ideas? Benitez, Mourinho and the rest of that generation are outdated because their innovations have been assimilated into the norm, and others like Klopp have added their own ideas on top.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,458
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #25515 on: Today at 08:19:32 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 08:17:28 am
Learning the newest coaching ideas? Benitez, Mourinho and the rest of that generation are outdated because their innovations have been assimilated into the norm, and others like Klopp have added their own ideas on top.

So a 2nd or even 3rd language doesn't help.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,436
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #25516 on: Today at 08:20:43 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 08:19:32 am
So a 2nd or even 3rd language doesn't help.

What do you mean?
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,458
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #25517 on: Today at 08:21:38 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 08:20:43 am
What do you mean?

I thought your reply was answering my question.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,436
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #25518 on: Today at 08:22:51 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 08:21:38 am
I thought your reply was answering my question.

Do you mean that learning a second and third language didn't help Benitez and Mourinho?
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,458
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #25519 on: Today at 08:27:17 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 08:22:51 am
Do you mean that learning a second and third language didn't help Benitez and Mourinho?


Obviously not if they didn't learn the latest coaching ideas and innovations.

My point being that a second language whilst a good thing to have doesn't hinder a coaches ability to learn,evolve or even bring in new methods.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill
Pages: 1 ... 633 634 635 636 637 [638]   Go Up
« previous next »
 