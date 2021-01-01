Yeah, i'd like Gerrard to get a decent sized job in England before we got him straight here from Rangers (as long as not a club rival). Spurs or somewhere like Leicester would fit the bill.



That's what was needed with Rodgers before he came here.



We'd have to be fucking mental to appoint him on the back of just managing Rangers. Scottish football is no better than the Slovak top league. Of course he has to prove himself at another club before coming here which is why he should be taking any job offers he gets from the Premier League with open arms.