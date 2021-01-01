« previous next »
Dim Glas

  Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #25480 on: Today at 05:40:22 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 04:26:17 pm
I think they'll end up with Nuno Espirito Santo. They'll see Gerrard as too much of a risk and an unknown. On paper, NES will end up being their best bet with the managers left that they can approach. Has the Premier League experience, finished 7th with Wolves, etc.

thats what one of the big footy journos on Twitter is now claiming (Ian Ladyman), saying that he is now the leading candidate.
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Zizou

  zo zon't ze zo
  Cool as
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #25481 on: Today at 05:46:25 pm
Why bother sacking Mourinho only to appoint Nuno? Spursy stuff.
Elzar

  train station gate frustration
  Bam!
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #25482 on: Today at 06:12:58 pm
Quote from: Zizou on Today at 05:46:25 pm
Why bother sacking Mourinho only to appoint Nuno? Spursy stuff.

Its actually mad, hell do exactly the same with the team.
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

rafathegaffa83

  Dutch Class
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #25483 on: Today at 06:26:04 pm
#NoToNuno trending :lmao

Amazing really how he's managed to actually go from likely Palace manager to likely Everton manager to likely Spurs manager in a few weeks
Ghost Town

  Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  mundus vult decipi
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #25484 on: Today at 06:33:49 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 05:19:28 pm

He doesn't have to "audition" or prove himself at another club because it's only Rangers,when the position is vacant you can bet your nut sack that he will be the first interviewee,he might be the only one.
You think when Klopp leaves the job will automatically go to Gerrard, or that he will be the only candidate interviewed?

Back to spurs and haven't they got an Ole/Lampard style 'legend' they can give the job to to keep the fans onside? Danny Murphy?
"This is the way God loves us - through people." Alisson Becker

Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

rafathegaffa83

  Dutch Class
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #25485 on: Today at 06:37:43 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 06:33:49 pm
Back to spurs and haven't they got an Ole/Lampard style 'legend' they can give the job to to keep the fans onside? Danny Murphy?

Give it to Klinsi
67CherryRed

  Anny Roader
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #25486 on: Today at 06:40:02 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 06:33:49 pm
Back to spurs and haven't they got an Ole/Lampard style 'legend' they can give the job to to keep the fans onside? Danny Murphy?
Sol Campbell's looking for work.
WhereAngelsPlay

  Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #25487 on: Today at 06:41:42 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 06:33:49 pm
You think when Klopp leaves the job will automatically go to Gerrard, or that he will be the only candidate interviewed?

Back to spurs and haven't they got an Ole/Lampard style 'legend' they can give the job to to keep the fans onside? Danny Murphy?


I think that he will get the job because of how well he has done at Rangers,him being the only one interviewed was just me being flippant,they will obviously be others but atm it's Stevies to lose.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Barefoot Doctor

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #25488 on: Today at 07:14:48 pm
Nuno the strong favourite now, according to reports. Theyve also been considering Potter.
DelTrotter

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #25489 on: Today at 07:17:35 pm
Wasn't Levy banging on about attacking football a few weeks back? Though given the way it goes after they've been linked with a manager we can probably rule Nuno out now  :D
DangerScouse

  "You picked on the wrong city!"
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #25490 on: Today at 07:18:52 pm
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 12:20:46 pm
Gerrard would and should jump at Spurs if they came in for him

Agreed.
Fromola

  Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #25491 on: Today at 07:21:01 pm
Quote from: free_at_last on Today at 02:20:33 pm
It's a win win for Gerrard and for us. He gets experience whatever the outcome and he gets to audition for the ultimate job.

Yeah, i'd like Gerrard to get a decent sized job in England before we got him straight here from Rangers (as long as not a club rival). Spurs or somewhere like Leicester would fit the bill.

That's what was needed with Rodgers before he came here.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Red-Soldier

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #25492 on: Today at 07:42:49 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 06:37:43 pm
Give it to Klinsi  Jenas


It'll get him off the f*cking TV  ;)
Caligula?

  Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  SPQR
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #25493 on: Today at 07:58:30 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:21:01 pm
Yeah, i'd like Gerrard to get a decent sized job in England before we got him straight here from Rangers (as long as not a club rival). Spurs or somewhere like Leicester would fit the bill.

That's what was needed with Rodgers before he came here.

We'd have to be fucking mental to appoint him on the back of just managing Rangers. Scottish football is no better than the Slovak top league. Of course he has to prove himself at another club before coming here which is why he should be taking any job offers he gets from the Premier League with open arms.
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #25494 on: Today at 08:08:57 pm
Quote from: stara on Today at 03:34:55 pm
Machine Says Yes.
I'm Hayling this post
12C

  aka 54F
  The Ribbons are Red
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #25495 on: Today at 08:10:52 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 07:58:30 pm
We'd have to be fucking mental to appoint him on the back of just managing Rangers. Scottish football is no better than the Slovak top league. Of course he has to prove himself at another club before coming here which is why he should be taking any job offers he gets from the Premier League with open arms.

The last manager we got from Rangers was a club legend, and we all know how that worked out.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

MBL?

  England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #25496 on: Today at 08:13:46 pm
Has Rafa not been linked?
