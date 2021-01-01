I think they'll end up with Nuno Espirito Santo. They'll see Gerrard as too much of a risk and an unknown. On paper, NES will end up being their best bet with the managers left that they can approach. Has the Premier League experience, finished 7th with Wolves, etc.
Why bother sacking Mourinho only to appoint Nuno? Spursy stuff.
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
He doesn't have to "audition" or prove himself at another club because it's only Rangers,when the position is vacant you can bet your nut sack that he will be the first interviewee,he might be the only one.
Back to spurs and haven't they got an Ole/Lampard style 'legend' they can give the job to to keep the fans onside? Danny Murphy?
You think when Klopp leaves the job will automatically go to Gerrard, or that he will be the only candidate interviewed?Back to spurs and haven't they got an Ole/Lampard style 'legend' they can give the job to to keep the fans onside? Danny Murphy?
Gerrard would and should jump at Spurs if they came in for him
It's a win win for Gerrard and for us. He gets experience whatever the outcome and he gets to audition for the ultimate job.
Give it to Klinsi Jenas
Yeah, i'd like Gerrard to get a decent sized job in England before we got him straight here from Rangers (as long as not a club rival). Spurs or somewhere like Leicester would fit the bill.That's what was needed with Rodgers before he came here.
Machine Says Yes.
We'd have to be fucking mental to appoint him on the back of just managing Rangers. Scottish football is no better than the Slovak top league. Of course he has to prove himself at another club before coming here which is why he should be taking any job offers he gets from the Premier League with open arms.
