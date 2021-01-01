If this all Levy? Is he such a bellend he's struggling to get anyone?



Often about timing with getting new mangers or coaches. So the timing may not have been great. But the high end coaches who may have been available (like Nagelsmann for instance), would likely see a club whos really good team of past few seasons was breaking up, either players leaving, or players getting older. The window of opportunity has gone for that team they had under Pochettino, so that means a lot of changes. So its not an attractive job for such coaches, especially with a club saddled with a huge stadium debt, at time when a lot of clubs may be being extra careful financially.Like Rafa said above, they needed to be sure of who it was they where after a long time ago.I honestly think Rafa Benitez would be a far better bet for them than some of the names being thrown around, or maybe Lucien Favre whos been talking to Palace appaently. And yet again, throw that name out - Graham Potter.