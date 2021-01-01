BBC now running with the Lopetegui story, describing their rejected offer as 'dizzying.' They need a reality check - they've now approached what, 7 managers? (Nagelsmann, Rangnick, Pochettino, Conte, Fonseca, Gattuso, Lopetegui) Crazy. They need to identify a young, hungry coach, where they want a challenge and a rebuild with the chance to put their own stamp on it. Pay them a good wage and go for someone who wouldn't say no compared to their current position.
It sounds crazy, but they're nearing appointments such as Benitez and maybe even Stevie at this stage. I've never seen such a pathetic, protracted managerial pursuit in my whole life. Bobby Martinez mustn't have wowed Levy given he's not been properly approached but all of the above have.