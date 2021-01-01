« previous next »
rafathegaffa83

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Yesterday at 03:15:24 pm
This is a lesson in sounding out prospective candidates before sacking an incumbent.
HeartAndSoul

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Yesterday at 03:16:33 pm
Give it to Lamps  :-*
[new username under construction]

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Yesterday at 03:16:35 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 03:15:24 pm
This is a lesson in sounding out prospective candidates before sacking an incumbent.

If this all Levy?  Is he such a bellend he's struggling to get anyone?
Samie

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Yesterday at 03:18:27 pm
Those Gerrard shouts aren't far off now.  :D
Dim Glas

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Yesterday at 03:24:11 pm
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 03:16:35 pm
If this all Levy?  Is he such a bellend he's struggling to get anyone?

Often about timing with getting new mangers or coaches. So the timing may not have been great. But the high end coaches who may have been available (like Nagelsmann for instance), would likely see a club whos really good team of past few seasons was breaking up, either players leaving, or players getting older. The window of opportunity has gone for that team they had under Pochettino, so that means a lot of changes.  So its not an attractive job for such coaches, especially with a club saddled with a huge stadium debt, at time when a lot of clubs may be being extra careful financially.

Like Rafa said above, they needed to be sure of who it was they where after a long time ago.   

I honestly think Rafa Benitez would be a far better bet for them than some of the names being thrown around, or maybe Lucien Favre whos been talking to Palace appaently. And yet again, throw that name out - Graham Potter.


rafathegaffa83

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Yesterday at 03:26:37 pm
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 03:16:35 pm
If this all Levy?  Is he such a bellend he's struggling to get anyone?

Sacking Mourinho without a replacement or at the very least a sound plan is on Levy.

Paratici probably deserves a significant portion of the blame over the current situation by dumping Fonseca once Gattuso was available. If they've got down to Lopetegui, it probably means some of the earlier candidates (ten Hag, Rangnick) aren't coming. It also likely indicates that few candidates actually find this job to be particularly appealing
Drinks Sangria

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Yesterday at 03:46:28 pm
BBC now running with the Lopetegui story, describing their rejected offer as 'dizzying.' They need a reality check - they've now approached what, 7 managers? (Nagelsmann, Rangnick, Pochettino, Conte, Fonseca, Gattuso, Lopetegui) Crazy. They need to identify a young, hungry coach, where they want a challenge and a rebuild with the chance to put their own stamp on it. Pay them a good wage and go for someone who wouldn't say no compared to their current position.

It sounds crazy, but they're nearing appointments such as Benitez and maybe even Stevie at this stage. I've never seen such a pathetic, protracted managerial pursuit in my whole life. Bobby Martinez mustn't have wowed Levy given he's not been properly approached but all of the above have.
Red-Soldier

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Yesterday at 04:27:11 pm
The way they dumped Fonseca was terrible.  Just shows how much of a joke they have become.
Drinks Sangria

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Yesterday at 04:34:39 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 04:27:11 pm
The way they dumped Fonseca was terrible.  Just shows how much of a joke they have become.
They probably don't even have the option to go back to him now, and have failed with two additional approaches in the meantime.

It's an actual travesty at the moment. I'd be beyond flabbergasted if I were a Spurs fan, this public circus flying round whilst the star man wants to leave, the stadium is still to be paid for and they're coming off the back of a massively deflating season.

Spurs fans seem to be vehemently against Potter, which puzzles me. Brighton fans don't seem massively keen on him either.
elsewhere

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Yesterday at 04:59:23 pm
At this speed, even Big Sam will turn them down
Fromola

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Yesterday at 05:05:49 pm
Should have gave it to Scotty Parker while they had the chance.
Jwils21

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Yesterday at 05:15:02 pm
Apparently all of the prospective candidates have been asked "Would you still start your first choice centre forward in a major game if he'd been crocked for weeks and was only about 30% fit?"

They've all answered "Of fucking course not" so far which hasn't gone down well.
Lusty

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Yesterday at 07:04:54 pm
Quote from: Jwils21 on Yesterday at 05:15:02 pm
Apparently all of the prospective candidates have been asked "Would you still start your first choice centre forward in a major game if he'd been crocked for weeks and was only about 30% fit?"

They've all answered "Of fucking course not" so far which hasn't gone down well.
Whether to start Harry Kane in major games is not going to be an issue for the new manager. There's going to be no Harry Kane, and no major games.
Hazell

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Yesterday at 07:17:58 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 03:46:28 pm
BBC now running with the Lopetegui story, describing their rejected offer as 'dizzying.' They need a reality check - they've now approached what, 7 managers? (Nagelsmann, Rangnick, Pochettino, Conte, Fonseca, Gattuso, Lopetegui) Crazy. They need to identify a young, hungry coach, where they want a challenge and a rebuild with the chance to put their own stamp on it. Pay them a good wage and go for someone who wouldn't say no compared to their current position.

It sounds crazy, but they're nearing appointments such as Benitez and maybe even Stevie at this stage. I've never seen such a pathetic, protracted managerial pursuit in my whole life. Bobby Martinez mustn't have wowed Levy given he's not been properly approached but all of the above have.

Yep, me too. Everton's is pretty bad as well but they've been completely overshadowed by Tottenham.

What happens when there's no plan in place. I thought it was the wrong decision when they got rid of Pochettino but I can kind of understand why. Hiring Mourinho on the other hand, that was nothing other than Levy thinking 'look who I've hired' and 'he guarantees trophies' - most people could have seen that would go wrong except him and from the sounds of it, some Tottenham fans. Now they're left scrambling around looking for someone, anyone, without a thought of what they actually want from a Tottenham manager.

It's comical from our perspective, a little bit moreso after some Tottenham fans crowing about their team/club/stadium over the past few years.
Red Berry

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Yesterday at 09:01:42 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 07:17:58 pm

It's comical from our perspective, a little bit moreso after some Tottenham fans crowing about their team/club/stadium over the past few years.

After years of us struggling under Rafa, Owl, Kenny and Rodgers, where they were finishing above us, it gives me a great deal of pleasure to see how decisively we have leapfrogged them to win big silverware.

The only reason their shambolic managerial farce gets more attention than Everton's is because they're just a more media hyped club who have Sir Harry of Kane.  Truth is there's not a lot to choose from between the running of the two clubs right now.
thaddeus

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Yesterday at 09:07:09 pm
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 07:04:54 pm
Whether to start Harry Kane in major games is not going to be an issue for the new manager. There's going to be no Harry Kane, and no major games.
;D

They're entering the post-new stadium wilderness years that Arsenal had.  Except that Arsenal's wilderness years were vastly more successful than Spurs' glory years.
Red Berry

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Yesterday at 09:15:02 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 09:07:09 pm
;D

They're entering the post-new stadium wilderness years that Arsenal had.  Except that Arsenal's wilderness years were vastly more successful than Spurs' glory years.

tbf to Spurs (I know, urgh), Arsenal had it fairly easy, with only us, United and Chelsea to deal with.  With City and Leicester now on the scene, it's little surprise how these two London clubs have bombed. Let's face it, neither of them are exactly run well, and don't have the spending ability of United to paper over the worse of the cracks.
PaulF

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Yesterday at 10:23:43 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 09:01:42 pm
After years of us struggling under Rafa, Owl, Kenny and Rodgers, where they were finishing above us, it gives me a great deal of pleasure to see how decisively we have leapfrogged them to win big silverware.

The only reason their shambolic managerial farce gets more attention than Everton's is because they're just a more media hyped club who have Sir Harry of Kane.  Truth is there's not a lot to choose from between the running of the two clubs right now.
One of them at least has a new stadium. True, they have the debt to go with it, but given its London location I'm sure it can be used for other events. The darts maybe. Eel eating contests.
Red Berry

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Yesterday at 10:27:38 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:23:43 pm
One of them at least has a new stadium. True, they have the debt to go with it, but given its London location I'm sure it can be used for other events. The darts maybe. Eel eating contests.

It's mad to think Everton's stadium could cost as much as Spurs', but they could never hope to charge the same prices, or to be the same kind of draw for events. And yet the Bitters still think it will give them a competitive edge.
Caligula?

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Yesterday at 10:39:44 pm
They'll get Klinsmann won't they? Or probably approach Löw after the Euros.  ;D

The way it's going they'll get this guy

Red Berry

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Yesterday at 10:47:53 pm
Remember when Tom Hicks flirted with the idea of jettisoning Rafa for Klinsmann?
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Today at 06:45:29 am
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 09:07:09 pm
;D

They're entering the post-new stadium wilderness years that Arsenal had.  Except that Arsenal's wilderness years were vastly more successful than Spurs' glory years.
It also helped that the post new stadium wilderness years were preceded by lots of success, so Arsenal had a lot of credit in the bank from their supporters, Spurs have won nothing, 1 trophy in 29 years or something isn't it?
BarryCrocker

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Today at 07:56:11 am
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 10:39:44 pm
They'll get Klinsmann won't they? Or probably approach Löw after the Euros.  ;D

The way it's going they'll get this guy



They should go for Sol Campbell.   ::)

Madness that Crystal Palace look to be landing Lucien Favre and these guys with their flashy stadium and deeper squad couldn't attract him to their project.
Samie

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Today at 11:05:14 am
Stevie's odds on him being the manager have shortened. Either somethings up or someone has put a large wad of cash on a bet.
Jono69

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Today at 11:09:31 am
Quote from: Samie on Today at 11:05:14 am
Stevie's odds on him being the manager have shortened. Either somethings up or someone has put a large wad of cash on a bet.

Lot's of cash going on him apparently , started mid afternoon yesterday
