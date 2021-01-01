Still no news about new couch for them?
No nothing new sofa as I can see
Its true they are in a bit of a recline but they otta get the right man for the job, or it will likely knock the stuffing right out of them.
I have to sit back and enjoys the last few puns. I ottamantion that we've probably ruined another thread.
Those nervous, highly sprung couches are the ones Levy is trying to avoid.
The quality of puns is far higher than the quality of the spurs recruitment team.
They absolutely shouldn't settee for second best, and should give full support to whoever the Chair-man wants to bring in.
Sex bombs to the left of me would be playboy bunnies to the right and here I am stuck in the middle with my pasty white bird.
Will the new coach be able to convince Lord Sir Harry to Chaise back once in a while?
What is Levy up to? He seems to have been lounging around all summer.
They should just stop fucking about and appoint Ten Hag or Parker
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.
Amazon must feel pretty stupid not to have renewed All or Nothing for a second series
