Author Topic: Spurs - Commiserations

Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,474
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #25400 on: Today at 01:35:43 am
Quote from: him_15 on Yesterday at 12:22:55 am
Still no news about new couch for them?
No nothing new sofa as I can see
Logged
"This is the way God loves us - through people." Alisson Becker

Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,957
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #25401 on: Today at 01:42:27 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 01:35:43 am
No nothing new sofa as I can see

Its true they are in a bit of a recline but they otta get the right man for the job, or it will likely knock the stuffing right out of them.
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,069
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #25402 on: Today at 01:58:55 am
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 01:42:27 am
Its true they are in a bit of a recline but they otta get the right man for the job, or it will likely knock the stuffing right out of them.

I have to sit back and enjoys the last few puns. I ottamantion that we've probably ruined another thread.
Logged

PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,424
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #25403 on: Today at 01:07:38 pm
The quality of puns is far higher than the quality of the spurs recruitment team.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,330
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #25404 on: Today at 01:10:55 pm
Lads it's true...Just got a call about the mangers position from Daniel Levy.
Logged

12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,396
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #25405 on: Today at 01:27:27 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:58:55 am
I have to sit back and enjoys the last few puns. I ottamantion that we've probably ruined another thread.

Those nervous, highly sprung couches are the ones Levy is trying to avoid.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,474
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #25406 on: Today at 02:31:01 pm
Quote from: 12C on Today at 01:27:27 pm
Those nervous, highly sprung couches are the ones Levy is trying to avoid.
Well he's the boss so I guess he can suite himself
Logged
"This is the way God loves us - through people." Alisson Becker

Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,643
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #25407 on: Today at 02:33:17 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 01:07:38 pm
The quality of puns is far higher than the quality of the spurs recruitment team.

RAWK, furnishing high-quality punnery since 2001...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,066
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #25408 on: Today at 02:45:48 pm
They absolutely shouldn't settee for second best, and should give full support to whoever the Chair-man wants to bring in.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,329
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #25409 on: Today at 02:52:13 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 02:45:48 pm
They absolutely shouldn't settee for second best, and should give full support to whoever the Chair-man wants to bring in.

I've heard they're looking to bring someone in from Chesterfield.
Logged

Just Elmo?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,225
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #25410 on: Today at 02:52:29 pm
What is Levy up to? He seems to have been lounging around all summer.
Logged

WEST HAM PAUL

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,630
  • I'm Forever Blowing Bubbles
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #25411 on: Today at 02:54:41 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 01:35:43 am
No nothing new sofa as I can see


 A game with Chesterfield
Logged
Fortunes Always Hiding. 

And The Sun Shines Now

Quote from: Scaryscouse on August 25, 2011, 11:39:11 pm
Sex bombs to the left of me would be playboy bunnies to the right and here I am stuck in the middle with my pasty white bird.

Flaccido Dongingo

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,427
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #25412 on: Today at 03:20:49 pm
Will the new coach be able to convince Lord Sir Harry to Chaise back once in a while?
Logged

Just Elmo?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,225
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #25413 on: Today at 03:25:14 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 03:20:49 pm
Will the new coach be able to convince Lord Sir Harry to Chaise back once in a while?

He'll be wanting him to hold up longue balls.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:26:56 pm by Just Elmo? »
Logged

chromed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,912
  • Justice for the 96
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #25414 on: Today at 03:25:48 pm
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 02:52:29 pm
What is Levy up to? He seems to have been lounging around all summer.

Yes he does seem to be quite the La-Z-boy
Logged
YNWA - JFT96

rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,250
  • Dutch Class
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #25415 on: Today at 03:25:55 pm
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 02:52:29 pm
What is Levy up to? He seems to have been lounging around all summer.

Well he does seem to enjoy the thrill of a late signing so maybe he's taking it to the next level with appointing a new manager. Or Paratici has exhausted his prospective hires from Serie A
Logged

Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,681
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #25416 on: Today at 03:27:11 pm
I guess no news is good pews for Spurs fans right now.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,195
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #25417 on: Today at 03:39:04 pm
They should just stop fucking about and appoint Ten Hag or Parker
Logged

afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,643
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #25418 on: Today at 03:56:36 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 03:39:04 pm
They should just stop fucking about and appoint Ten Hag or Parker

Or Mike Oxard...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,069
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #25419 on: Today at 04:02:20 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 03:39:04 pm
They should just stop fucking about and appoint Ten Hag or Parker

Peter Parker? Hes got a night job. No time for this manager lark
Logged

fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,307
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #25420 on: Today at 04:04:07 pm
Amazon must feel pretty stupid not to have renewed All or Nothing for a second series
Logged
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,643
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #25421 on: Today at 04:08:33 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 04:04:07 pm
Amazon must feel pretty stupid not to have renewed All or Nothing for a second series

Nothing or Nothing, Part Deux...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...
