Caligula?

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #25360 on: Today at 05:16:48 pm
Please let it be Klinsmann. He's not a very good manager at all and will be lucky to make it past the new year.
mobydick

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #25361 on: Today at 05:19:48 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 05:16:48 pm
Please let it be Klinsmann. He's not a very good manager at all and will be lucky to make it past the new year.

Hell bring Joachim Löw as his assistant. ;-)
Ray K

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #25362 on: Today at 05:27:08 pm
Quote from: mobydick on Today at 05:19:48 pm
Hell bring Joachim Löw as his assistant. ;-)
Why wouldn't they go for Löw? I mean, he's probably past his best but he's a lot better than Gatusso anyway. And Klinsmann for sure.
Actually they'll go for Southgate after his quarter final defeat against _________.
Romford_Red

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #25363 on: Today at 05:50:50 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 05:27:08 pm
Why wouldn't they go for Löw?

I'm completely not following the situation with Low, but I'm sure I heard it mentioned that he doesn't want a job immediately after he leaves the German job.
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #25364 on: Today at 06:26:49 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 05:16:48 pm
Please let it be Klinsmann. He's not a very good manager at all and will be lucky to make it past the new year.
He's never done anything as a manager, but he's very rarely out of work, the German Pulis?
Dim Glas

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #25365 on: Today at 06:30:37 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 06:26:49 pm
He's never done anything as a manager, but he's very rarely out of work, the German Pulis?

hes only ever had 2 club jobs in Germany though, so not really! In fact, hes only coached about 50-60 games in club football there.

Blame US footy, its them that kept him employed for years  ;D
mobydick

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #25366 on: Today at 06:30:46 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 06:26:49 pm
He's never done anything as a manager, but he's very rarely out of work, the German Pulis?
For what its worth, hes been unemployed as a coach since Berlin, when he fucked up there.. hell do no better at Spurs..
Simplexity

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #25367 on: Today at 06:48:34 pm
If they employ Klinsmann I would genuinely be tempted at throwing 50 quid on them being relegated.
Crimson

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #25368 on: Today at 07:03:32 pm
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 06:48:34 pm
If they employ Klinsmann I would genuinely be tempted at throwing 50 quid on them being relegated.

Sadly there's a lot more shite in the league than Spurs under Klinsmann! So might as well hand me those 50 quid instead ;)
Red-Soldier

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #25369 on: Today at 07:54:23 pm
Didn't Klinsmann lay the groundwork for Low?


afc turkish

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #25370 on: Today at 07:57:13 pm
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 06:48:34 pm
If they employ Klinsmann I would genuinely be tempted at throwing 50 quid on them being relegated.

Easy money...
Fromola

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #25371 on: Today at 08:07:43 pm
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 06:48:34 pm
If they employ Klinsmann I would genuinely be tempted at throwing 50 quid on them being relegated.

They nearly went down when they signed him back as a player one year, only finished 4 points above relegation.

If they lose Kane they could be lower mid-table, particularly with a shite manager and every manager linked is worse than the last.

Ultimately it's Everton syndrome though, if they're in danger of going down they'll sack him and get a new manager bounce for a few weeks to ease up the table.

Even Chelsea one year were in the bottom 3 when Mourinho was sacked or Leicester under Ranieri (both were reigning champions btw, yet we were the worst ever reigning champs despite finishing 3rd).
kopite77

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #25372 on: Today at 08:16:13 pm
The North Bank

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #25373 on: Today at 08:17:36 pm
I Like Klinsmann, he speaks a very good game. While hes not been anything special as manager, Id still rate him higher than a lot of rubbish theyve been linked with lately.
newterp

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #25374 on: Today at 08:22:41 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 04:00:04 pm
This has to be one of the worst coach searching I've ever seen. Now they are talking with Klinsmann.

They need to hire klinsmann. Track record of success. Brilliant tactically. They would be lucky to get him.
afc turkish

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #25375 on: Today at 08:31:31 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 08:22:41 pm
They need to hire klinsmann. Track record of success. Brilliant tactically. They would be lucky to get him.

 :D
rob1966

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #25376 on: Today at 08:32:03 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 08:22:41 pm
They need to hire klinsmann. Track record of success. Brilliant tactically. They would be lucky to get him.

Still can't believe H&G didn't replace that useless Benitez fella with him.
afc turkish

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #25377 on: Today at 08:33:14 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:32:03 pm
Still can't believe H&G didn't replace that useless Benitez fella with him.

Whole clip of bullets dodged...
PaulF

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #25378 on: Today at 09:02:36 pm
I'm not sure a policy of hiring someone based on their first name is particularly sound.
