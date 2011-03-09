« previous next »
Barefoot Doctor

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #25280 on: Today at 09:59:42 am
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 09:53:29 am
So is the Fonseca thing dead too or can they go back to him? He isn't an amazing appointment but he is steady.

What the fuck is happening at Spurs?

Maybe, but by the sounds of it they fucked Fonseca off for Gattuso and his nose is quite rightly out of joint. Apparently Fonseca had been meeting with Patriaci over the last week to put plans in place, so he thought the job was his - pretty difficult to go crawling back to him now.

Said it yesterday, but should just go for someone like Hassenhuttl or Potter, but I imagne Patriaci wants someone he can have a quick bond with hence the links to all these Serie A managers.

Could be that someone like Roberto Martinez ends up with it...
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #25281 on: Today at 10:03:03 am
Spurs should swoop for Rafa while the Everton circus carries on.
Dr Stu-Pid

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #25282 on: Today at 10:43:55 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:16:38 am
Not to mention Mourinho (who at least has a great record in finals and had already beaten City twice since taking over) was sacked 6 days before a League Cup final, leaving Ryan Mason a deer in the headlights.

This really doesn't get enough attention IMO.  Spurs fans were so glad to get rid of Mourinho that they overlooked the fact that Spurs had just sacked a manager with an 80% win rate in finals (12/15) and who had beaten City in 2 out of the 3 games he had played against them with Spurs.  They haven't won a trophy in more than a decade, but Levy was more concerned about how he could sack Mourinho in the cheapest possible way and somehow the fans let him get away with it without criticism.

It's laughable that this lot were almost in a European Super League!
rafathegaffa83

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #25283 on: Today at 11:12:26 am
Quote from: XabiArt on Today at 09:36:02 am
Not sure what Spurs are playing at to be honest. And why everything is so public, its embarrassing for them.

Yep. It's like something you'd expect from a teenager who dumps someone they've agreed to take on a date because someone else they previously wanted has become available, only to realize they're not who they thought they were. If Paratici wanted Gattuso that badly, he should have found out if he was 110% willing to take the job and done some basic background about previous statements he made before calling it off with Fonseca.

Since Levy decided to sack Mourinho because God forbid hebwins a trophy, they've been a circus. Underpromise, overdeliver needs to be part of their philosophy going forward. Don't be publicly claiming you're bringing in Nagelsmann, Pochettino, Conte whatever if you can't. I doubt they've done much recently to convince Kane to stay nor entice prospective managerial candidates going forward
rafathegaffa83

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #25284 on: Today at 11:13:17 am
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on Today at 10:43:55 am
This really doesn't get enough attention IMO.  Spurs fans were so glad to get rid of Mourinho that they overlooked the fact that Spurs had just sacked a manager with an 80% win rate in finals (12/15) and who had beaten City in 2 out of the 3 games he had played against them with Spurs.  They haven't won a trophy in more than a decade, but Levy was more concerned about how he could sack Mourinho in the cheapest possible way and somehow the fans let him get away with it without criticism.

Absolutely
Simplexity

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #25285 on: Today at 11:19:37 am
Would love for them to return back to mid table obscurity where they belong.
Barefoot Doctor

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #25286 on: Today at 11:23:26 am
What odds could you get on Patriaci being binned before he officially starts with them on 1st July?
Fromola

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #25287 on: Today at 11:40:20 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:51:49 am
I love what's happening to spurs. Long overdue.

If they get this appointment wrong and blow the Kane money they're pretty much fucked.
Samie

Reply #25288 on: Today at 11:52:00 am
Any of you lads been contacted by Levy yet?
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #25289 on: Today at 11:54:22 am
Quote from: Samie on Today at 11:52:00 am
Any of you lads been contacted by Levy yet?

Hes just sent me a request on LinkedIn. Is it about the job?
[new username under construction]

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #25290 on: Today at 11:55:01 am
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 10:03:03 am
Spurs should swoop for Rafa while the Everton circus carries on.

I'm thinking that, must better suited although Rafa is probably disliked by Levy, seeing Levy is clueless
Samie

Reply #25291 on: Today at 12:00:16 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 11:54:22 am
Hes just sent me a request on LinkedIn. Is it about the job?

Make sure its' not from the jeans company Nick.  :wave
a treeless whopper

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #25292 on: Today at 12:02:06 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 09:59:42 am
Maybe, but by the sounds of it they fucked Fonseca off for Gattuso and his nose is quite rightly out of joint. Apparently Fonseca had been meeting with Patriaci over the last week to put plans in place, so he thought the job was his - pretty difficult to go crawling back to him now.

Said it yesterday, but should just go for someone like Hassenhuttl or Potter, but I imagne Patriaci wants someone he can have a quick bond with hence the links to all these Serie A managers.

Could be that someone like Roberto Martinez ends up with it...

Why Hassenhuttl? The jury is firmly out on the job he has done at Southampton and I reckon he will possibly one of the favourites for the sack at the start of the season.
MrGrumpy

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #25293 on: Today at 12:03:38 pm
Mourinho and Spurs always seemed like an odd fit. Booting him without any replacement lined up was stupid. The way Spurs have gone about trying to find a manager this summer is farcical, surely no decent manager worth his salt will touch them now.

I suspect that at least one of Pulis, Fat Sam, Mark Hughes and Colin Wanker will end up at Palace, Spurs or Everton.
Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #25294 on: Today at 12:10:12 pm
Spurs remind me of Everton a bit (not the stadium part obviously) Just mistake after mistake now manager after manager. If Kane goes they're proper fucked, they have to hope Son is happy staying cos they've not got an abundance of assets to sell bar them two
PaulF

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #25295 on: Today at 12:16:23 pm
Kane and the England team must be looking at this farce and just playing cards to decide who are going to be his teammates next season.
The few clubs that might fork out what Levy wants for him must be thinking this is lowering his price. There is absolutely no way he's staying now (unless he loves cheese and they u-turn again on the cheeseroom)
Alan_X

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #25296 on: Today at 12:22:04 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 12:02:06 pm
Why Hassenhuttl? The jury is firmly out on the job he has done at Southampton and I reckon he will possibly one of the favourites for the sack at the start of the season.

Why Potter? What exactly are Spurs meant to be? A billion-dollar NFL stadium and concert venue in North London with a football team attached?

Worrying about the manager when the management structures behind the scenes seem to be such a mess is a side issue.
PaulF

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #25297 on: Today at 12:26:07 pm
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 12:22:04 pm
Why Potter? What exactly are Spurs meant to be? A billion-dollar NFL stadium and concert venue in North London with a football team attached?

Worrying about the manager when the management structures behind the scenes seem to be such a mess is a side issue.

Because Potter can work magic. Even if his parents were muggles.
Dim Glas

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #25298 on: Today at 12:33:58 pm
So to break a very public coach search down.

Spurs sack Mourinho, he signs for Roma.

Spurs appoint a new sporting director

Spurs look set to appoint Antonio Conte, but deep into the discussions, they decide against it as they arent willing for him to bring a whole entourage of staff with him.

Spurs look set to appoint Paulo Fonseca, and at the very last moment pull out of that deal, leaking a story it was to do with taxes, and was therefor of Fonsecas doing. But other reports suggest the whole situation left Fonseca and his agent stunned, as it was of Spurs doing as Gennaro Gattuso became available suddenly.

They go after Gattuso, and he looks set to be the new coach only for the fans to revolt against it due to Gattuso's less than stelar record of saying the right thing. I.E. he said the wrong thing far too often.

And here we are?
sinnermichael

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #25299 on: Today at 12:34:54 pm
Tottenham Hotspur are hoping to be able to meet their target of offering the manager's job to all over 40's by the middle of next week.
PaulF

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #25300 on: Today at 12:37:56 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:33:58 pm
So to break a very public coach search down.

Spurs sack Mourinho, he signs for Roma.

Spurs appoint a new sporting director

Spurs look set to appoint Antonio Conte, but deep into the discussions, they decide against it as they arent willing for him to bring a whole entourage of staff with him.

Spurs look set to appoint Paulo Fonseca, and at the very last moment pull out of that deal, leaking a story it was to do with taxes, and was therefor of Fonsecas doing. But other reports suggest the whole situation left Fonseca and his agent stunned, as it was of Spurs doing as Gennaro Gattuso became available suddenly.

They go after Gattuso, and he looks set to be the new coach only for the fans to revolt against it due to Gattuso's less than stelar record of saying the right thing. I.E. he said the wrong thing far too often.

And here we are?
No reason to doubt any of it, but do we believe these stories?
