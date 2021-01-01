It has to be all about Mendes and Levy hooking up or something as otherwise this makes no sense. Gattuso is very much an Italian traditionalist in that defense comes first, last and everywhere in between. Napoli did well because they had good attackers, not because Gattuso setup an attacking system. The midfielders stayed deep and in their positions, the fullbacks never got forward, they weren't adventerous at all. After watching something similar fail with Mourinho you're now going to go with Gattuso? LOL, it's not about the manager for me at least.
Edit: Gattuso also has recent(ish) interviews against women in football, gay marriage, and that there is no racism in Italy.....