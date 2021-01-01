Levy used to have a reputation as tight but smart, but hiring this Italian DOF who then goes about hiring a recently installed Gattuso whose willing to quit because his super agents transfer targets and prices were not being met, after first trying for Conte and then the unsuccessful Roma boss, who they simply f'd over when the great gat became available, leads one to believe that they will be bringing in loads of crap mid table Italian league players on bloated salary s and commissions until the way over his head Gattuso gets fired in January with the DOF out the door the next day. His DOF only knows Italian football that aint gonna win you no Prems.



The ships gonna sink its that simple. It all goes back to the withdrawal of the cheese room imo. Crazy decision. Great opportunity to take the lead in match day cheese, just wasted. Shocker, really.