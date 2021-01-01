« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 627 628 629 630 631 [632]   Go Down

Author Topic: Spurs - Commiserations  (Read 1824486 times)

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,153
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #25240 on: Yesterday at 05:23:42 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 04:36:11 pm
To be honest you don't need to speak fluent English to chat up Scottish birds.

Player.
Logged

Offline IgorBobbins

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,111
  • BOBBINS!
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #25241 on: Yesterday at 06:04:52 pm »
Well at least itll be entertaining for everyone else, having Gattuso in the league. The mans a nutter  :D
Logged

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,158
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #25242 on: Yesterday at 06:20:25 pm »
Gattuso v Ole would be great viewing. Like a tiger vs a deer.
Logged

Offline Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,878
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #25243 on: Yesterday at 06:27:11 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Yesterday at 06:20:25 pm
Gattuso v Ole would be great viewing. Like a tiger vs a deer.

In addition to the Smeagol vs Gollum games when they play West Ham.
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,802
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #25244 on: Yesterday at 07:38:14 pm »
This is a max appointment  Ive got to be honest
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Linudden

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,449
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #25245 on: Yesterday at 07:47:09 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 04:35:20 pm
I think his wife is Scottish. Don't think it will be an issue

She's half Italian born up there.

Either way the story is bonkers :lmao Not even starting at Fiorentina is just peak Gattuso-ism!
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,389
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #25246 on: Yesterday at 08:21:28 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 03:36:56 pm
Romano talking of fiscal problems. Surely every man and his dog knows Spurs will have a limited budget (unless he's referring to salary which shouldn't be that outlandish for Fonseca). After Levy finally relinquishes control to a DoF, Gattuso (plus the Mendes baggage) looks like it will be explosive. Also Paratici is going to have these linked with every Serie A player under the sun
In any case 'fiscal' is the wrong word. Trying to be too clever, Romano?
Logged
"This is the way God loves us - through people." Alisson Becker

Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,412
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #25247 on: Yesterday at 08:23:58 pm »
Gattuso?.......Jesus wept.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,072
  • Dutch Class
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #25248 on: Yesterday at 08:38:23 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 08:21:28 pm
In any case 'fiscal' is the wrong word. Trying to be too clever, Romano?

To be fair, his first language isn't English. Regardless, it looks as though he was pushing Paratici's version of events as everyone else is saying Fonseca was pretty surprised by Spurs' actions
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,752
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #25249 on: Yesterday at 09:01:36 pm »
It has to be all about Mendes and Levy hooking up or something as otherwise this makes no sense.  Gattuso is very much an Italian traditionalist in that defense comes first, last and everywhere in between.  Napoli did well because they had good attackers, not because Gattuso setup an attacking system.  The midfielders stayed deep and in their positions, the fullbacks never got forward, they weren't adventerous at all.  After watching something similar fail with Mourinho you're now going to go with Gattuso? LOL, it's not about the manager for me at least.

Edit: Gattuso also has recent(ish) interviews against women in football, gay marriage, and that there is no racism in Italy.....
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:32:35 pm by Dave McCoy »
Logged

Offline CalgarianRed

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 490
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #25250 on: Yesterday at 09:53:09 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 09:01:36 pm
It has to be all about Mendes and Levy hooking up or something as otherwise this makes no sense.  Gattuso is very much an Italian traditionalist in that defense comes first, last and everywhere in between.  Napoli did well because they had good attackers, not because Gattuso setup an attacking system.  The midfielders stayed deep and in their positions, the fullbacks never got forward, they weren't adventerous at all.  After watching something similar fail with Mourinho you're now going to go with Gattuso? LOL, it's not about the manager for me at least.

Edit: Gattuso also has recent(ish) interviews against women in football, gay marriage, and that there is no racism in Italy.....

Spurs literally had no plan after sacking Mourinho. Its hilarious.

Gattuso is not necessarily a bad appointment tho, he is a decent coach but it will be a tough ask to get top 4 anyways.

On his comments, I feel a lot of society in Italy is in denial about racism. See Bonucci's comments couple of seasons ago when Kean was racially abused by fans.
Logged
True North Strong

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,041
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #25251 on: Yesterday at 10:27:30 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 04:41:39 pm
That Pirlo thesis was made out be like the fucker had written something extraordinary and was the next Rinus Michels or something.  ;D
Was it fuck, more like a confused regurgitation of every football philosophy and system thats had its day in popular media in the past decade. It was full of contradictions and was a mess of ideas.

Anyone whos said it was brilliant is up Pirlos arse. Last season despite having the riches of Juves talented squad, he didnt get a tune out of them.

Other than that, its class  ;D
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,601
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #25252 on: Yesterday at 10:39:51 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 10:27:30 pm
Was it fuck, more like a confused regurgitation of every football philosophy and system thats had its day in popular media in the past decade. It was full of contradictions and was a mess of ideas.

Anyone whos said it was brilliant is up Pirlos arse. Last season despite having the riches of Juves talented squad, he didnt get a tune out of them.

Other than that, its class  ;D

It was a great read, at every chance, he covered all possible bases.

Basically, we will play possession, but with the option to play direct.
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,924
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #25253 on: Yesterday at 11:25:29 pm »
Levy used to have a reputation as tight but smart, but hiring this Italian DOF who then goes about hiring a recently installed Gattuso whose willing to quit because his super agents transfer targets and prices were not being met, after first trying for Conte and then the unsuccessful Roma boss, who they simply f'd over when the great gat became available, leads one to believe that they will be bringing in loads of crap mid table Italian league players on bloated salary s and commissions until the way over his head Gattuso gets fired in January with the DOF out the door the next day. His DOF only knows Italian football that aint gonna win you no Prems.

The ships gonna sink its that simple. It all goes back to the withdrawal of the cheese room imo. Crazy decision. Great opportunity to take the lead in match day cheese, just wasted. Shocker, really.
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Offline OsirisMVZ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,127
  • Picaro
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #25254 on: Yesterday at 11:31:08 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 11:25:29 pm

The ships gonna sink its that simple. It all goes back to the withdrawal of the cheese room imo.

They'll be trying to get Gianfranco Gorgonzola after this
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,389
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #25255 on: Today at 12:57:10 am »
Quote from: OsirisMVZ on Yesterday at 11:31:08 pm
They'll be trying to get Gianfranco Gorgonzola after this
Shame Gary Brie is no longer playing. He was about their level
Logged
"This is the way God loves us - through people." Alisson Becker

Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline WEST HAM PAUL

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,620
  • I'm Forever Blowing Bubbles
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #25256 on: Today at 01:04:43 am »
Im running out of popcorn on a daily basis watching this shit show
Glorious  ;D ;D
Logged
Fortunes Always Hiding. 

And The Sun Shines Now

Quote from: Scaryscouse on August 25, 2011, 11:39:11 pm
Sex bombs to the left of me would be playboy bunnies to the right and here I am stuck in the middle with my pasty white bird.

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,917
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #25257 on: Today at 01:39:14 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 12:57:10 am
Shame Gary Brie is no longer playing. He was about their level

They really should sign Edam Hazard.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,752
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #25258 on: Today at 02:06:26 am »
Might not be what people want to hear but it just shows how FSG has done pretty well for LFC.  Maybe we'll have to revisit this in this post Klopp era but they've built a pretty solid organization whereas Levy seems eternally trying to transition to that but failing miserably.
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,007
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #25259 on: Today at 02:29:50 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 02:06:26 am
Might not be what people want to hear but it just shows how FSG has done pretty well for LFC.  Maybe we'll have to revisit this in this post Klopp era but they've built a pretty solid organization whereas Levy seems eternally trying to transition to that but failing miserably.

Let me know when FSG build a cheese room. Then we can talk.
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,577
  • Truthiness
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #25260 on: Today at 07:48:18 am »
Spurs not appointing Gattuso, per the Athletic



What an absolute banter club.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online djschembri

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,489
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #25261 on: Today at 07:51:38 am »
Tottenhams protracted search for a new manager will continue after the north London club decided against appointing Gennaro Gattuso to the vacant position, The Athletic can reveal.

Incredible!
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,523
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #25262 on: Today at 07:52:28 am »
Honestly at this point they may as well just give it to Ryan Mason for the season. Sell Kane, let this new Director bring in some players, then re-assess in 12 months when a bunch of other managers will be available.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,786
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #25263 on: Today at 07:53:34 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 07:48:18 am
Spurs not appointing Gattuso, per the Athletic



What an absolute banter club.
Fair play to their fans if their opposition to his previous comments managed to sway this
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,577
  • Truthiness
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #25264 on: Today at 07:57:19 am »
As Squidward Chiellini said once, 'This is the history of the Tottenham'.

Folks, if you get a phone call from an 020 number today claiming to be Daniel Levy and offering you the Spurs job, just hang up.
It might actually be Daniel Levy calling you and offering you the Spurs job.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,072
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #25265 on: Today at 08:03:02 am »
They are funny!   ;D
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 627 628 629 630 631 [632]   Go Up
« previous next »
 