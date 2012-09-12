« previous next »
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
June 6, 2021, 05:57:06 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on June  6, 2021, 05:24:51 pm
To be fair conte is a winner, and not a washed up one like Mourinho. I wouldn't have a go at him for needing money to win, everyone does.
Would've been a serious statement of ambition had spurs got him.
Cynics say that the season tickets renewal deadline was the day before the negotiations were called off. I wouldn't put it past levy.

Conte is a bit like Pep in terms of seeking major investment to get success. Maybe not on the same scale, but not far off and he's also after those kinds of projects. Which Spurs is not.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
June 6, 2021, 06:32:19 pm
Quote from: WEST HAM PAUL on June  5, 2021, 05:25:41 am
Theyve always been deluded Tottenham fans

What they cant get into their heads is in European football they are not one of the big hitters

Them being invited to the European Super League gave them even more delusional thoughts

They are the equivalent of a Lazio, Borussia Monchengladbach, Athletic Bilbao etc

Decent size club had a few glory days mostly in the past but not a powerhouse club

There not a Liverpool, Manchester United, Bayern Munich , Juventus, Barcelona etc . They are miles from it especially on terms of wealth & trophies

I think the biggest difference is that the aforementioned clubs can bounce back if they have a bad period quite easily because players still want to join a Liverpool, Man United or even an Arsenal if they miss out on the Champions League assuming they give a competitive financial offering. Spurs then? They absolutely always have to be in the Champions League to even stand a chance at recruiting top player talent because besides living in Greater London there's not much players will be excited about when it comes to Tottenham. Had they not been in London they'd be just another Everton, Aston Villa or Newcastle. Just is what it is.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
June 7, 2021, 09:12:40 pm
Fabio Paratici will start his new challenge as new Tottenham director of football in the next days, confirmed. Agreement reached since two days and contract set to be signed. Hes working on Spurs manager situation with Daniel Levy.

https://twitter.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1401994750794870785?
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
June 7, 2021, 09:35:40 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on June  7, 2021, 09:12:40 pm
Fabio Paratici will start his new challenge as new Tottenham director of football in the next days, confirmed. Agreement reached since two days and contract set to be signed. Hes working on Spurs manager situation with Daniel Levy.

https://twitter.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1401994750794870785?

They could do worse than appoint Scott Parker or Ten Hag
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
June 7, 2021, 10:13:12 pm
Quote from: farawayred on June  6, 2021, 05:57:06 pm
Conte is a bit like Pep in terms of seeking major investment to get success. Maybe not on the same scale, but not far off and he's also after those kinds of projects. Which Spurs is not.
Would you think Conte would be up for it with Liverpool's finances?
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Yesterday at 01:58:59 am
Quote from: PaulF on June  7, 2021, 10:13:12 pm
Would you think Conte would be up for it with Liverpool's finances?
I don't know, but that's hypothetical anyway. I think Conte wants a promise for huge backing and in/out players control. He may not have been put off by finances alone; perhaps the job became less appealing to him if he knew that a DoF was coming in.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Yesterday at 07:12:38 am
It certainly makes it clear what an amazing job klopp had done. We are by no means in a shoe string, but the gap in what we can afford compared to the others that finished to four is pretty significant. Anyway, sorry. This is the spurs thread.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Yesterday at 07:57:16 am
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 01:58:59 am
I don't know, but that's hypothetical anyway. I think Conte wants a promise for huge backing and in/out players control. He may not have been put off by finances alone; perhaps the job became less appealing to him if he knew that a DoF was coming in.

didn't conte work with the new spurs DOF while at juve? no idea what kind of structure he was on at Inter but he did get his transfer spot on with Young, Sanchez and Lukaku when we all thought the first 2 were well past it.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Yesterday at 01:47:56 pm
Still think Kane will be there at the start of next season.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Yesterday at 01:55:05 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on June  7, 2021, 09:12:40 pm
Fabio Paratici will start his new challenge as new Tottenham director of football in the next days, confirmed. Agreement reached since two days and contract set to be signed. Hes working on Spurs manager situation with Daniel Levy.

https://twitter.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1401994750794870785?

Paratici was the main architect of Juve's transfer strategy in the last 3 years, with poor managerial appointments, the Ronaldo deal and the overreliance on high wage free transfers. He inherited a club that under Marotta had won 8 league titles on the bounce and was head and shoulders above the competition and finished last season scraping into the last CL spot 13 points behind the league winners.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Yesterday at 05:22:32 pm
Think the guardian article on Levy by Jonathan Liew is terrible.  Just because he can't single handedly lead a "super" club doesn't mean he didn't build it to become one.  Back to back 6th and 7th place finishes would have been the best the club had done in a decade prior to him taking over.  Makes me question my life choices if you can get paid well to write such garbage.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Yesterday at 05:24:32 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 05:22:32 pm
Think the guardian article on Levy by Jonathan Liew is terrible.  Just because he can't single handedly lead a "super" club doesn't mean he didn't build it to become one.  Back to back 6th and 7th place finishes would have been the best the club had done in a decade prior to him taking over.  Makes me question my life choices if you can get paid well to write such garbage.
Jonathan Liew is normally one of the best for me but I agree with you on Spurs. Not sure what else people want from an owner. They were an Everton 10 years ago.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Today at 08:19:51 pm
Romano says they're talking to Paulo Fonseca.
