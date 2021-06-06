To be fair conte is a winner, and not a washed up one like Mourinho. I wouldn't have a go at him for needing money to win, everyone does.Would've been a serious statement of ambition had spurs got him. Cynics say that the season tickets renewal deadline was the day before the negotiations were called off. I wouldn't put it past levy.
Theyve always been deluded Tottenham fans What they cant get into their heads is in European football they are not one of the big hitters Them being invited to the European Super League gave them even more delusional thoughts They are the equivalent of a Lazio, Borussia Monchengladbach, Athletic Bilbao etc Decent size club had a few glory days mostly in the past but not a powerhouse club There not a Liverpool, Manchester United, Bayern Munich , Juventus, Barcelona etc . They are miles from it especially on terms of wealth & trophies
Fabio Paratici will start his new challenge as new Tottenham director of football in the next days, confirmed. Agreement reached since two days and contract set to be signed. Hes working on Spurs manager situation with Daniel Levy.https://twitter.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1401994750794870785?
Conte is a bit like Pep in terms of seeking major investment to get success. Maybe not on the same scale, but not far off and he's also after those kinds of projects. Which Spurs is not.
Would you think Conte would be up for it with Liverpool's finances?
