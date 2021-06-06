Theyve always been deluded Tottenham fans



What they cant get into their heads is in European football they are not one of the big hitters



Them being invited to the European Super League gave them even more delusional thoughts



They are the equivalent of a Lazio, Borussia Monchengladbach, Athletic Bilbao etc



Decent size club had a few glory days mostly in the past but not a powerhouse club



There not a Liverpool, Manchester United, Bayern Munich , Juventus, Barcelona etc . They are miles from it especially on terms of wealth & trophies



I think the biggest difference is that the aforementioned clubs can bounce back if they have a bad period quite easily because players still want to join a Liverpool, Man United or even an Arsenal if they miss out on the Champions League assuming they give a competitive financial offering. Spurs then? They absolutely always have to be in the Champions League to even stand a chance at recruiting top player talent because besides living in Greater London there's not much players will be excited about when it comes to Tottenham. Had they not been in London they'd be just another Everton, Aston Villa or Newcastle. Just is what it is.