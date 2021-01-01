Theyve always been deluded Tottenham fans
What they cant get into their heads is in European football they are not one of the big hitters
Them being invited to the European Super League gave them even more delusional thoughts
They are the equivalent of a Lazio, Borussia Monchengladbach, Athletic Bilbao etc
Decent size club had a few glory days mostly in the past but not a powerhouse club
There not a Liverpool, Manchester United, Bayern Munich , Juventus, Barcelona etc . They are miles from it especially on terms of wealth & trophies
The need to get into their heads that the top top managers who do or have managed at the European powerhouse clubs see Tottenham as to much hard work far from a guarantee of success
Its a long project and most of these types of managers want 2-3 years with title challenges & champions league easily achievable
Its not that manager may have one or maybe two clubs to challenge against they have Manchester City, Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea, even Arsenal plus a host of reasonable clubs like Leicester, Everton, West Ham , Aston Villa , Wolves , Leeds & Newcastle
Managing in the premier league is a tough gig the competition is far harder throughout the league than most other European leagues.
Theyve had a decent decade in the league finishing top 6 most years but I felt theyve been helped by over that time most of the other clubs like Arsenal, Manchester United, Chelsea & Liverpool have had the odd period of being off the boil & dip in form
Ive said to them before when Arsenal moved into the Emirates around 2006 prior to that they finish top 1st-3rd for about 8 years challenged in Europe & won domestic cups
After with having to sell on average one top player a year & finance the stadium Arsenal dipped with an average 3rd or 4th mostly & still now 5th or worse
They had a good team
These idiots dont realise they were 3rd-5th on average and could now drop to 5th-7th roughly as they need to sell & finance the new stadium. Added they are nowhere near as good or successful as Arsenal were from 1998-2006
They need to try attract an up and coming manager who can be long term they need 5 years minimum
Doing a good job like a Julian Nagelsmann ( spelling?) before he went to Bayern Munich as an example