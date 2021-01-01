« previous next »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on June  3, 2021, 05:11:49 pm
Tottenham confident of signing Antonio Conte after positive talks
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/jun/03/tottenham-confident-of-landing-antonio-conte-after-positive-talks

So they're keen to change managers again in a year after inevitably Conte has a bustup with Levy?

The guy's basically an updated, more modern Mourinho.
Quote from: Redcap on Yesterday at 12:09:08 am
So they're keen to change managers again in a year after inevitably Conte has a bustup with Levy?

The guy's basically an updated, more modern Mourinho.

I am genuinely shocked they haven't gone for Rodgers. Thought it was gonna be nailed on. Just seems like a fit.
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 12:04:17 am
Maybe read before replying, I realise you cant wait to be a smart arse.

'want to bring.

Jürgen Klopp brought 2 with him from Dortmund.

Maybe from Dortmund. How many has he brought from Germany?
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 12:15:55 am
Maybe from Dortmund. How many has he brought from Germany?

again, that wasnt what I was saying.

TWO came with him - when he arrived, to Liverpool, not after, WHEN he came here.

After arriving here and after the club found out very quickly that tying him up to a long deal was rightly the wise thing to do, then the club have employed staff on his recommendation. 

More and more coaches bring a whole posse with them from the get-go, and its ridiculous, cos when the club then need to sack them, and fact is, most coaches dont exactly last long, its a drain.  But I think you know that was the point I was making dont we Pete.

To have to tell a coach he can only' bring 4 with him, bonkers really, but have at it Spurs.
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 12:35:31 am
again, that wasnt what I was saying.

TWO came with him - when he arrived, to Liverpool, not after, WHEN he came here.

After arriving here and after the club found out very quickly that tying him up to a long deal was rightly the wise thing to do, then the club have employed staff on his recommendation. 

More and more coaches bring a whole posse with them from the get-go, and its ridiculous, cos when the club then need to sack them, and fact is, most coaches dont exactly last long, its a drain.  But I think you know that was the point I was making dont we Pete.

To have to tell a coach he can only' bring 4 with him, bonkers really, but have at it Spurs.

That tweet says 4 staff members, not 4 coaches  :lmao
I think Conte should be allowed to bring 150 people with him, maybe more. At least ten of them should be qualified cheesemongers.
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 01:08:58 pm
I think Conte should be allowed to bring 150 people with him, maybe more. At least ten of them should be qualified cheesemongers.

And at least a few hairdressers ...
Looks like Conte google'd "Tottenham Hotspur" this morning and after some light reading decided this isn't for him.  LOL.
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 05:31:15 pm
Looks like Conte google'd "Tottenham Hotspur" this morning and after some light reading decided this isn't for him.  LOL.
Or the EV made a better offer.
Conte wont be going to Spurs according to Matt Law in the Telegraph.
No one wants the Spurs job
Ten Hag,Rodgers & now Conte all turned them down
Love how Matt Law says Tottenham called off their interest!

Shame for them, looked like they where going to actually get a top class coach/manager.
Aye and Fordys called off his pursuit of motor boating Charlie Adam :D
I think they will go for Martinez now.
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 10:11:54 pm
No one wants the Spurs job
Ten Hag,Rodgers & now Conte all turned them down

When did Ten Hag turn them down?
Looks like Spurs are getting almost as bad as Everton. Pochetto was with them for almost five years, but their looking for their fifth manager now in nine years.

Chopping and changing like this attracts the wrong sort of interest from the wrong sort of manager.  Sends a message that there is no vision for a quality manager to buy into and help build; and there's no point chucking money about to hire a manager and then he has nothing to work with.

Looks like the "Big Six" is starting to revert to a "Big Four" again, with Spurs and Arsenal dropping way back into the the pack.
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 10:43:08 pm
When did Ten Hag turn them down?
He was linked with Rodgers then he inked a new contract.
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 05:31:15 pm
Looks like Conte google'd "Tottenham Hotspur" this morning and after some light reading decided this isn't for him.  LOL.
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/qUhuIV-Nptw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/qUhuIV-Nptw</a>
Ragazzi, è il Tottenham!
'Called off' :lmao

Meanwhile surfer has called off his interest in Dua Lipa.
Scott Parker, anyone?
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Yesterday at 11:06:45 pm
'Called off' :lmao

Meanwhile surfer has called off his interest in Dua Lipa.

I was rooting for you mate.  :(
Although I very much expect that Conte would have been asking for all sorts, playing the Im doing you a favour card, cos of his success with his previous teams, and Spurs massive lack of success. The story that he was allowed only 4 staff members to come with him, would suggest he wanted to bring an even more ridiculous amount, and no doubt the wages would have been off the scale. Cant blame him like  ;D
Surely he must have been told that they won't be able to spend as much as he would have wanted to on players without selling Kane? And keeping Kane would have been one of his conditions.

I've asked this before, but where is the money going to come from with a lack of European football, a massive new stadium to pay off and no billionaire owners?
Conte always seemed too good to be true (for a Spurs fan). They really, really have to get this decision right as you wouldnt think they can afford many more seasons out of the CL.
Romano saying salary dispute (3m difference) + staff + investment the reasons behind Conte rejecting. Sounds like it was never as close as made out. Paratici is joining however
Why not just give scotty a project
Theyve always been deluded Tottenham fans

What they cant get into their heads is in European football they are not one of the big hitters

Them being invited to the European Super League gave them even more delusional thoughts

They are the equivalent of a Lazio, Borussia Monchengladbach, Athletic Bilbao etc

Decent size club had a few glory days mostly in the past but not a powerhouse club

There not a Liverpool, Manchester United, Bayern Munich , Juventus, Barcelona etc . They are miles from it especially on terms of wealth & trophies

The need to get into their heads that the top top managers who do or have managed at the European powerhouse clubs see Tottenham as to much hard work far from a guarantee of success

Its a long project and most of these types of managers want 2-3 years with title challenges & champions league easily achievable

Its not that manager may have one or maybe two clubs to challenge against they have Manchester City, Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea, even Arsenal plus a host of reasonable clubs like Leicester, Everton, West Ham , Aston Villa , Wolves , Leeds & Newcastle 

Managing in the premier league is a tough gig the competition is far harder throughout the league than most other European leagues.

Theyve had a decent decade in the league finishing top 6 most years but I felt theyve been helped by over that time most of the other clubs like Arsenal, Manchester United, Chelsea & Liverpool have had the odd period of being off the boil & dip in form

Ive said to them before when Arsenal moved into the Emirates around 2006 prior to that they finish top 1st-3rd for about 8 years challenged in Europe & won domestic cups

After with having to sell on average one top player a year & finance the stadium Arsenal dipped with an average 3rd or 4th mostly & still now 5th or worse

They had a good team

These idiots dont realise they were 3rd-5th on average and could now drop to 5th-7th roughly as they need to sell & finance the new stadium. Added they are nowhere near as good or successful as Arsenal were from 1998-2006

They need to try attract an up and coming manager who can be long term they need 5 years minimum
Doing a good job like a Julian Nagelsmann ( spelling?) before he went to Bayern Munich as an example
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 04:03:44 am
Why not just give scotty a project

Quote from: WEST HAM PAUL on Today at 05:25:41 am
Theyve always been deluded Tottenham fans

Indeed. They are basically just a slightly fancier Everton.
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 05:37:22 am
Indeed. They are basically just a slightly fancier Everton.


Spot on
Everton are similar but not sexy London based & not been a top 6 side regularly for sometime
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 04:03:44 am
Why not just give scotty a project

Scotty doesn't know
« Reply #25112 on: Today at 06:30:43 am »


Sir Timothy is ready to bring them onto dazzling heights.
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:44:46 pm
I was rooting for you mate.  :(

Good man.




Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 12:17:25 am
Surely he must have been told that they won't be able to spend as much as he would have wanted to on players without selling Kane? And keeping Kane would have been one of his conditions.

I've asked this before, but where is the money going to come from with a lack of European football, a massive new stadium to pay off and no billionaire owners?

Spurs do have billionaire owners though. Joe Lewis is worth circa 4bn.
Everton wish they were Spurs :D
