Theyve always been deluded Tottenham fans



What they cant get into their heads is in European football they are not one of the big hitters



Them being invited to the European Super League gave them even more delusional thoughts



They are the equivalent of a Lazio, Borussia Monchengladbach, Athletic Bilbao etc



Decent size club had a few glory days mostly in the past but not a powerhouse club



There not a Liverpool, Manchester United, Bayern Munich , Juventus, Barcelona etc . They are miles from it especially on terms of wealth & trophies



The need to get into their heads that the top top managers who do or have managed at the European powerhouse clubs see Tottenham as to much hard work far from a guarantee of success



Its a long project and most of these types of managers want 2-3 years with title challenges & champions league easily achievable



Its not that manager may have one or maybe two clubs to challenge against they have Manchester City, Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea, even Arsenal plus a host of reasonable clubs like Leicester, Everton, West Ham , Aston Villa , Wolves , Leeds & Newcastle



Managing in the premier league is a tough gig the competition is far harder throughout the league than most other European leagues.



Theyve had a decent decade in the league finishing top 6 most years but I felt theyve been helped by over that time most of the other clubs like Arsenal, Manchester United, Chelsea & Liverpool have had the odd period of being off the boil & dip in form



Ive said to them before when Arsenal moved into the Emirates around 2006 prior to that they finish top 1st-3rd for about 8 years challenged in Europe & won domestic cups



After with having to sell on average one top player a year & finance the stadium Arsenal dipped with an average 3rd or 4th mostly & still now 5th or worse



They had a good team



These idiots dont realise they were 3rd-5th on average and could now drop to 5th-7th roughly as they need to sell & finance the new stadium. Added they are nowhere near as good or successful as Arsenal were from 1998-2006



They need to try attract an up and coming manager who can be long term they need 5 years minimum

Doing a good job like a Julian Nagelsmann ( spelling?) before he went to Bayern Munich as an example