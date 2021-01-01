« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 623 624 625 626 627 [628]   Go Down

Author Topic: Spurs - Commiserations  (Read 1807741 times)

Offline Redcap

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,001
  • You wrote a bad song Petey!
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #25080 on: Today at 12:09:08 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 05:11:49 pm
Tottenham confident of signing Antonio Conte after positive talks
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/jun/03/tottenham-confident-of-landing-antonio-conte-after-positive-talks

So they're keen to change managers again in a year after inevitably Conte has a bustup with Levy?

The guy's basically an updated, more modern Mourinho.
Logged

Offline a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,160
  • YNWA
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #25081 on: Today at 12:11:40 am »
Quote from: Redcap on Today at 12:09:08 am
So they're keen to change managers again in a year after inevitably Conte has a bustup with Levy?

The guy's basically an updated, more modern Mourinho.

I am genuinely shocked they haven't gone for Rodgers. Thought it was gonna be nailed on. Just seems like a fit.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,221
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #25082 on: Today at 12:15:55 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:04:17 am
Maybe read before replying, I realise you cant wait to be a smart arse.

'want to bring.

Jürgen Klopp brought 2 with him from Dortmund.

Maybe from Dortmund. How many has he brought from Germany?
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,220
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #25083 on: Today at 12:35:31 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:15:55 am
Maybe from Dortmund. How many has he brought from Germany?

again, that wasnt what I was saying.

TWO came with him - when he arrived, to Liverpool, not after, WHEN he came here.

After arriving here and after the club found out very quickly that tying him up to a long deal was rightly the wise thing to do, then the club have employed staff on his recommendation. 

More and more coaches bring a whole posse with them from the get-go, and its ridiculous, cos when the club then need to sack them, and fact is, most coaches dont exactly last long, its a drain.  But I think you know that was the point I was making dont we Pete.

To have to tell a coach he can only' bring 4 with him, bonkers really, but have at it Spurs.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online PeterTheRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,221
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #25084 on: Today at 12:39:08 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:35:31 am
again, that wasnt what I was saying.

TWO came with him - when he arrived, to Liverpool, not after, WHEN he came here.

After arriving here and after the club found out very quickly that tying him up to a long deal was rightly the wise thing to do, then the club have employed staff on his recommendation. 

More and more coaches bring a whole posse with them from the get-go, and its ridiculous, cos when the club then need to sack them, and fact is, most coaches dont exactly last long, its a drain.  But I think you know that was the point I was making dont we Pete.

To have to tell a coach he can only' bring 4 with him, bonkers really, but have at it Spurs.

That tweet says 4 staff members, not 4 coaches  :lmao
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,232
  • The first five yards........
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #25085 on: Today at 01:08:58 pm »
I think Conte should be allowed to bring 150 people with him, maybe more. At least ten of them should be qualified cheesemongers.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online PeterTheRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,221
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #25086 on: Today at 03:45:21 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:08:58 pm
I think Conte should be allowed to bring 150 people with him, maybe more. At least ten of them should be qualified cheesemongers.

And at least a few hairdressers ...
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,705
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #25087 on: Today at 05:31:15 pm »
Looks like Conte google'd "Tottenham Hotspur" this morning and after some light reading decided this isn't for him.  LOL.
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,248
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #25088 on: Today at 06:25:19 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 05:31:15 pm
Looks like Conte google'd "Tottenham Hotspur" this morning and after some light reading decided this isn't for him.  LOL.
Or the EV made a better offer.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Oskar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,870
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #25089 on: Today at 10:07:53 pm »
Conte wont be going to Spurs according to Matt Law in the Telegraph.
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,484
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #25090 on: Today at 10:11:54 pm »
No one wants the Spurs job
Ten Hag,Rodgers & now Conte all turned them down
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,220
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #25091 on: Today at 10:22:58 pm »
Love how Matt Law says Tottenham called off their interest!

Shame for them, looked like they where going to actually get a top class coach/manager.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,026
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #25092 on: Today at 10:27:59 pm »
Aye and Fordys called off his pursuit of motor boating Charlie Adam :D
Logged
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Online MD1990

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,484
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #25093 on: Today at 10:32:29 pm »
I think they will go for Martinez now.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,981
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #25094 on: Today at 10:43:08 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 10:11:54 pm
No one wants the Spurs job
Ten Hag,Rodgers & now Conte all turned them down

When did Ten Hag turn them down?
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,451
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #25095 on: Today at 10:53:51 pm »
Looks like Spurs are getting almost as bad as Everton. Pochetto was with them for almost five years, but their looking for their fifth manager now in nine years.

Chopping and changing like this attracts the wrong sort of interest from the wrong sort of manager.  Sends a message that there is no vision for a quality manager to buy into and help build; and there's no point chucking money about to hire a manager and then he has nothing to work with.

Looks like the "Big Six" is starting to revert to a "Big Four" again, with Spurs and Arsenal dropping way back into the the pack.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,027
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #25096 on: Today at 10:57:03 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 10:43:08 pm
When did Ten Hag turn them down?
He was linked with Rodgers then he inked a new contract.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,027
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #25097 on: Today at 10:59:19 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 05:31:15 pm
Looks like Conte google'd "Tottenham Hotspur" this morning and after some light reading decided this isn't for him.  LOL.
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/qUhuIV-Nptw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/qUhuIV-Nptw</a>
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."
Pages: 1 ... 623 624 625 626 627 [628]   Go Up
« previous next »
 