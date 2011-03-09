« previous next »
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #25040 on: June 2, 2021, 02:32:55 pm »
I think Conte will entertain the suggestion and see what's on offer. I can't see him actually taking the job though. In the last decade, he's not taken a single job where he couldn't financially match or outspend the rest of the league (the exception being his stint as the head coach of the Azzurri) - Juve, Chelsea, Inter.

It would be a brave decision by him to join Spurs, as well as a very surprising one. It's not a long term appointment though. Everything coming out of Tottenham at the moment just feels like smoke and mirrors, distractions to hide from the fact Kane wants to leave and they won't be in a position to invest all of that cash back into the team.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #25041 on: June 2, 2021, 02:33:36 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on June  2, 2021, 02:17:34 pm
In talks with Conte apparently.

That would be a coup by Spurs, but Levy would have to back down on a few things to be honest. Not a natural working partnership him and Conte 🤔
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #25042 on: June 2, 2021, 02:55:45 pm »
Athletic saying they are in talks with Juventus' former sporting director Paratici, as well as Conte
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #25043 on: June 2, 2021, 03:06:28 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on June  2, 2021, 02:55:45 pm
Athletic saying they are in talks with Juventus' former sporting director Paratici, as well as Conte
Wow, Levy admitting he isn't a good Sporting Director? That would be wild.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #25044 on: June 2, 2021, 03:08:20 pm »
Spurs transfer policy will be free agents like it's been at Juve.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #25045 on: June 2, 2021, 03:18:21 pm »
My bet is on Conte.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #25046 on: June 2, 2021, 04:13:49 pm »
Very good appointment if they pull this off. He'll have a huge job on his hands at Spurs though.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #25047 on: June 2, 2021, 04:18:37 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on June  2, 2021, 04:13:49 pm
Very good appointment if they pull this off. He'll have a huge job on his hands at Spurs though.
Great appointment definitely.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #25048 on: June 2, 2021, 04:29:56 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on June  2, 2021, 04:13:49 pm
Very good appointment if they pull this off. He'll have a huge job on his hands at Spurs though.
Short term boost, what they hoped Mourinho would have given them. He'll sack off the conference league and they'll be a tough customer in the league...if they keep kane
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #25049 on: June 2, 2021, 04:43:20 pm »
Why would Conte go there? Other than the paycheck of course. Which is something he can get elsewhere. It's a massive project.

His MO over the last few years has been going to a club, staying for two or three seasons, winning the title and leaving. All while spending copious amounts of money on players to do so. It'll take 2-3 years this time around just to turn them into a 'top four' club. I reckon Kane will be fooled into staying with lavish promises. If they don't sell him, where is the money going to come from as well? It seems an odd choice for Conte.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #25050 on: June 2, 2021, 05:02:15 pm »
Leaving a club with money issues to join another with spending restrictions doesn't make much sense. If he's willing to wait until Christmas, a number of more suitable opportunities might arise
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #25051 on: June 2, 2021, 05:02:21 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on June  2, 2021, 04:43:20 pm
Why would Conte go there? Other than the paycheck of course. Which is something he can get elsewhere. It's a massive project.

His MO over the last few years has been going to a club, staying for two or three seasons, winning the title and leaving. All while spending copious amounts of money on players to do so. It'll take 2-3 years this time around just to turn them into a 'top four' club. I reckon Kane will be fooled into staying with lavish promises. If they don't sell him, where is the money going to come from as well? It seems an odd choice for Conte.

Maybe he fancies a massive project.  He's got good memories of London, so why not?
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #25052 on: June 2, 2021, 05:37:04 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on June  2, 2021, 04:43:20 pm
Why would Conte go there? Other than the paycheck of course. Which is something he can get elsewhere. It's a massive project.

His MO over the last few years has been going to a club, staying for two or three seasons, winning the title and leaving. All while spending copious amounts of money on players to do so. It'll take 2-3 years this time around just to turn them into a 'top four' club. I reckon Kane will be fooled into staying with lavish promises. If they don't sell him, where is the money going to come from as well? It seems an odd choice for Conte.
Wouldn't say it is that big a job. If Leicester can challenge for top 4 then there is no reason Spurs can't.

How many other decent jobs are available? Barca wouldn't have him because of his style of football and nor would Bayern and Real probably.

The top 4 jobs in England are taken.

Juve are set for a manager now as are Roma. He could have gone to Napoli maybe but is that a bigger job than Spurs?

I think Spurs with the stadium is probably the best available job if he wants to jump right back in. Maybe Levy has told him they aren't selling Kane? Then you would probably only be a few players off having a decent team. Can't see them winning the league but I wouldn't back against Conte either if he stayed a few years.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #25053 on: June 2, 2021, 05:49:49 pm »
Quote from: Dull Tools on June  2, 2021, 05:37:04 pm
Wouldn't say it is that big a job. If Leicester can challenge for top 4 then there is no reason Spurs can't.

How many other decent jobs are available? Barca wouldn't have him because of his style of football and nor would Bayern and Real probably.

The top 4 jobs in England are taken.

Juve are set for a manager now as are Roma. He could have gone to Napoli maybe but is that a bigger job than Spurs?

I think Spurs with the stadium is probably the best available job if he wants to jump right back in. Maybe Levy has told him they aren't selling Kane? Then you would probably only be a few players off having a decent team. Can't see them winning the league but I wouldn't back against Conte either if he stayed a few years.

But again, where would the money come from if they don't bring in at least £100m from selling Kane? £50-60m isn't going to fix this Spurs side. They're paying off a new stadium with no European football to speak of. They're not a massive name on the world stage like ourselves, United, Chelsea, Arsenal, etc. We were all worried that a lack of CL football would mean the inability to attract top talent and have a decent-sized transfer budget for this summer. And that's us.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #25054 on: June 2, 2021, 06:01:41 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on June  2, 2021, 05:49:49 pm
But again, where would the money come from if they don't bring in at least £100m from selling Kane? £50-60m isn't going to fix this Spurs side. They're paying off a new stadium with no European football to speak of. They're not a massive name on the world stage like ourselves, United, Chelsea, Arsenal, etc. We were all worried that a lack of CL football would mean the inability to attract top talent and have a decent-sized transfer budget for this summer. And that's us.

Their team is not as bad as we often think. Yes, their game has evolved around Kane for years, but that has always had both good sides and bad sides. They will need to sign a striker if Kane leaves, but apart from that, other areas of their team are pretty decent. They need a good setup and organization, and Conte could provide that. Certainly not a long term solution, but in the short term, they could be back in the top 4 ...
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #25055 on: June 2, 2021, 06:13:23 pm »
Quote from: Dull Tools on June  2, 2021, 05:37:04 pm
Wouldn't say it is that big a job. If Leicester can challenge for top 4 then there is no reason Spurs can't.

How many other decent jobs are available? Barca wouldn't have him because of his style of football and nor would Bayern and Real probably.

The top 4 jobs in England are taken.

Juve are set for a manager now as are Roma. He could have gone to Napoli maybe but is that a bigger job than Spurs?

I think Spurs with the stadium is probably the best available job if he wants to jump right back in. Maybe Levy has told him they aren't selling Kane? Then you would probably only be a few players off having a decent team. Can't see them winning the league but I wouldn't back against Conte either if he stayed a few years.

Leicester built a stadium to suit their needs and have billionaire owners who funded a squad with enough quality to challenge for top four and take advantage of a perfect storm to win the League.

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #25056 on: June 2, 2021, 06:15:02 pm »
Conte be a good coup for the spuds..
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #25057 on: June 2, 2021, 06:21:36 pm »
Would Rafa go there? He's used to deliver on a tight budget.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #25058 on: June 2, 2021, 08:12:46 pm »
Yeah cant see Conte and Levy working out... he should wait a year, likely get Utd job.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #25059 on: June 2, 2021, 10:45:53 pm »
Wow, Spurs finally getting a really good coach.

I suppose he realises there are no clubs wholl give him a shit ton of transfer funds available at the moment.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #25060 on: June 2, 2021, 10:48:59 pm »
Conte would be the best signing they've made in years.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #25061 on: June 2, 2021, 11:03:00 pm »
Italian media saying a condition of him going there is they can't sell Kane
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #25062 on: June 2, 2021, 11:39:17 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on June  2, 2021, 11:03:00 pm
Italian media saying a condition of him going there is they can't sell Kane

Buy Herbie Kane as a replacement. Conte wont know the difference.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #25063 on: June 2, 2021, 11:51:44 pm »
Bolster his PL experience and be first in line for the man u job?
Or maybe he's trying to flush Woodward out for it now?
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #25064 on: Yesterday at 12:39:30 am »
Conte to Spurs is as unbelievable as Ancelotti to Ev at the time...
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #25065 on: Yesterday at 12:41:50 am »
Surely Rafa to Tottenham and Conte to Everton makes sense?
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #25066 on: Yesterday at 05:30:21 am »
Just reflects how strong the PL has become in terms of money.  I think Mourinho was on £15m a season while Conte was on £11m or thereabouts at Inter so he'd be getting a raise you would think.  And anything that could be spent is better than what Inter could do now, if Madrid didn't want him what are his other options?  He could wait as noted but Allegri waited for quite a while.  There are no guarentees.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #25067 on: Yesterday at 05:57:25 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 05:30:21 am
Just reflects how strong the PL has become in terms of money.  I think Mourinho was on £15m a season while Conte was on £11m or thereabouts at Inter so he'd be getting a raise you would think.  And anything that could be spent is better than what Inter could do now, if Madrid didn't want him what are his other options?  He could wait as noted but Allegri waited for quite a while.  There are no guarentees.

When I first heard this story, I thought it was Levy leaking bollocks to the press, in that spurs' lack of huge transfer funds would surely not be appealing to someone like Conte.

But then I remembered Conte lost a shitload of money (30m I think) a couple of years  ago because of some weird investment scam. So maybe he sees Spurs coming and is thinking, "they'll give me £15m a year - best case scenario I do well and they pay me even more; worst case it doesn't work and they sack me with a giant payout". If it doesn't work, Conte knows that he's proven he's an absolute winner wherever he's been (and recently too, unlike an over-the-hill Mourinho) and that Spurs are a basket case the past couple of years, so it will look more like the club are to blame than the manager.

Overall, I still don't think he'll go there, but I could see a world where it happens, and while Spurs would basically be doing an Everton on this, it would be an annoyingly good appointment.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #25068 on: Yesterday at 06:03:49 am »
To be honest Conte is decent choice for them I believe. He will suit the squad they got, a lot of older heads and players that will suit his system. If they can hold on to key players and add 3 shrewd signings I think they can be competitive again.

Conte likes wingbacks. I think Regullon and Doherty will do better in that position. He plays with 2 upfront, Kane and Son are a great partnership if they can stay fit and stay at Spurs. He likes a workhorse midfielders and they have a few players like that Hojberg, Sissoko, and Winks.

His biggest concern would lack of a quality technical player in midfield and lack of quality at CB. Without those I think they will still struggle to make Top 4.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #25069 on: Yesterday at 06:56:22 am »
Hard to see how would Spurs cope with the loss of Kane.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #25070 on: Yesterday at 07:25:39 am »
If they do get him theyll need to spend a shedload on CBs...

Just cant see him getting on with Levy long term, he wont get enough investment into squad.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #25071 on: Yesterday at 07:51:00 am »
They'd be mad to see it as a long term appointment but getting the best manager you can for 18-24 months isn't a terrible idea. The Kane situation is going to have a bigger impact long term
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #25072 on: Yesterday at 05:11:49 pm »
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #25073 on: Yesterday at 05:50:25 pm »
Got a thing for ex Chelsea managers then
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #25074 on: Yesterday at 06:23:26 pm »
If Conte is coming in, you've got to wonder where the hell they're going to find money for signings - gigantic losses, massive debt because of the stadium (with no real benefit from it yet) and even when they were stable and in the CL every year, they still never spent big. They've already taken out a big loan early in the pandemic just to keep things ticking over.

Just can't see how they spend anything without offloading Kane, unless Levy is going full Moshiri and throwing good money after bad.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #25075 on: Yesterday at 07:02:03 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 06:23:26 pm
If Conte is coming in, you've got to wonder where the hell they're going to find money for signings - gigantic losses, massive debt because of the stadium (with no real benefit from it yet) and even when they were stable and in the CL every year, they still never spent big. They've already taken out a big loan early in the pandemic just to keep things ticking over.

Just can't see how they spend anything without offloading Kane, unless Levy is going full Moshiri and throwing good money after bad.

In thinking about it more I think Conte might make this work.  Spurs have a relatively old squad at their peak right now and they shouldn't be tearing it down yet.  Assuming they keep hold of Kane I don't think they'd need to spend all that much as what Spurs really need are better CB's which in theory can be had for a reasonable amount.  Play Son/Kane as a front two, turn Bergwjin or Moura into a WB while playing a back 3 and then you have a midfield two of Hojberg, Ndombele or Lo Celso.  That could be a pretty good team in a Conte system.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #25076 on: Yesterday at 11:17:48 pm »
Tottenham are pushing to reach an agreement with Antonio Conte. Hes tempted by #THFC job - but no final decision yet.

Negotiations still ongoing with his agents about salary, new signings, staff [Spurs are not willing to allow him to bring more than four staff members].

https://twitter.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1400574211194769412?
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #25077 on: Yesterday at 11:27:03 pm »
Its absolutely bonkers how many staff coaches want to bring, and are allowed to bring by many clubs!

no more than 4. Good grief!
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #25078 on: Yesterday at 11:43:26 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 11:27:03 pm
Its absolutely bonkers how many staff coaches want to bring, and are allowed to bring by many clubs!

no more than 4. Good grief!
