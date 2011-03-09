Just reflects how strong the PL has become in terms of money. I think Mourinho was on £15m a season while Conte was on £11m or thereabouts at Inter so he'd be getting a raise you would think. And anything that could be spent is better than what Inter could do now, if Madrid didn't want him what are his other options? He could wait as noted but Allegri waited for quite a while. There are no guarentees.



When I first heard this story, I thought it was Levy leaking bollocks to the press, in that spurs' lack of huge transfer funds would surely not be appealing to someone like Conte.But then I remembered Conte lost a shitload of money (30m I think) a couple of years ago because of some weird investment scam. So maybe he sees Spurs coming and is thinking, "they'll give me £15m a year - best case scenario I do well and they pay me even more; worst case it doesn't work and they sack me with a giant payout". If it doesn't work, Conte knows that he's proven he's an absolute winner wherever he's been (and recently too, unlike an over-the-hill Mourinho) and that Spurs are a basket case the past couple of years, so it will look more like the club are to blame than the manager.Overall, I still don't think he'll go there, but I could see a world where it happens, and while Spurs would basically be doing an Everton on this, it would be an annoyingly good appointment.