I think Conte will entertain the suggestion and see what's on offer. I can't see him actually taking the job though. In the last decade, he's not taken a single job where he couldn't financially match or outspend the rest of the league (the exception being his stint as the head coach of the Azzurri) - Juve, Chelsea, Inter.
It would be a brave decision by him to join Spurs, as well as a very surprising one. It's not a long term appointment though. Everything coming out of Tottenham at the moment just feels like smoke and mirrors, distractions to hide from the fact Kane wants to leave and they won't be in a position to invest all of that cash back into the team.