Why would Conte go there? Other than the paycheck of course. Which is something he can get elsewhere. It's a massive project.



His MO over the last few years has been going to a club, staying for two or three seasons, winning the title and leaving. All while spending copious amounts of money on players to do so. It'll take 2-3 years this time around just to turn them into a 'top four' club. I reckon Kane will be fooled into staying with lavish promises. If they don't sell him, where is the money going to come from as well? It seems an odd choice for Conte.



Wouldn't say it is that big a job. If Leicester can challenge for top 4 then there is no reason Spurs can't.How many other decent jobs are available? Barca wouldn't have him because of his style of football and nor would Bayern and Real probably.The top 4 jobs in England are taken.Juve are set for a manager now as are Roma. He could have gone to Napoli maybe but is that a bigger job than Spurs?I think Spurs with the stadium is probably the best available job if he wants to jump right back in. Maybe Levy has told him they aren't selling Kane? Then you would probably only be a few players off having a decent team. Can't see them winning the league but I wouldn't back against Conte either if he stayed a few years.