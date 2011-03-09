« previous next »
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
May 27, 2021, 02:10:56 pm
Danny Rose and Gazzaniga released. Feels like Rose has been on the move for ages.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
May 27, 2021, 02:26:26 pm
Quote from: Elzar on May 27, 2021, 12:17:12 pm
The problem in England is that teams get into Europe and then see it as a distraction from reaching midtable the next season.

Between 2014 and 2018, Hull, Southampton, West Ham and Burnley all went out in the Playoff Rounds. All of them to clubs they should have been beating.

These kind of clubs should be pushing to go as far as they can, not just for their fans but also as it is extra prize money for them and the momentum and players experience from it will help them in the league.
I can't stand clubs that don't take Europe seriously.
They can earn money, give players valuable experience, raise the profile of the club and also help our co-efficient. But no, anything that gets in the way of staying on the gravy train, even though all many of them do is make up the numbers with the odd bit of game raising thrown in.
They do very little for the profile of the league that they do so well out of, and they do very little for the countries co-efficients then bleat about unfairness.
I respected the way Wolves took it seriously under Nuno.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
May 27, 2021, 02:30:18 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on May 27, 2021, 02:10:56 pm
Danny Rose and Gazzaniga released. Feels like Rose has been on the move for ages.
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/gTynRfr-eO0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/gTynRfr-eO0</a>
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
May 27, 2021, 04:02:39 pm
Quote from: Mighty_Red on May 27, 2021, 01:50:18 pm
He's in for a shock, that squad has nowhere near the promising talent (e.g Walker, Rose, Erikkson), it had when he went there first he can't pick up talent he knows from Soton and unless they have another Kane on the way they will struggle if he goes.

They've splashed some cash in the past 2 years but all a bit too little, too late and holes are appearing all over the ship.

I would want to stick it out at PSG, even if he gets sacked in 6months there won't be a shortage of offers.
Hmm would he really have better offers than Spurs though? OK. Maybe clubs in a better position than them to win their leagues, but can't see him at another elite European club

His contract with PSG is until 2022. If Spurs were to come and offer him a fat long contract can see how financially makes sense to go back
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
May 27, 2021, 04:02:59 pm
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on May 27, 2021, 02:26:26 pm
I can't stand clubs that don't take Europe seriously.
They can earn money, give players valuable experience, raise the profile of the club and also help our co-efficient. But no, anything that gets in the way of staying on the gravy train, even though all many of them do is make up the numbers with the odd bit of game raising thrown in.
They do very little for the profile of the league that they do so well out of, and they do very little for the countries co-efficients then bleat about unfairness.
I respected the way Wolves took it seriously under Nuno.

Then they have the fucking cheek to moan that the ESL was a closed shop. I can't fucking stand most of the leeching PL clubs. For LFC and the Mancs it's like one of us and one of them being on £1 billion a year wages then giving £50 million each a year to 18 of your neighbours, who do fuck all except sit watching telly all day.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
May 27, 2021, 04:09:51 pm
Why would a seemingly ambitious manager go back to the Spurs job.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
May 27, 2021, 04:19:07 pm
Only 1 man for job at Spurs....

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
May 27, 2021, 04:19:29 pm
Quote from: MrGrumpy on May 27, 2021, 04:09:51 pm
Why would a seemingly ambitious manager go back to the Spurs job.

I'll be honest, I'm not too sure there are many managers who give a shit about winning things over money. I mean it's a job and they get to be well paid and if they fail, they get a big settlement (which is fucking barmy).

Why not go to any club if you can fleece them for a few million?
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
May 28, 2021, 01:47:10 am
Quote from: MrGrumpy on May 27, 2021, 04:09:51 pm
Why would a seemingly ambitious manager go back to the Spurs job.

Yep, particularly when he's in a position to spend untold amounts of money on building a super team at PSG whereas the reason he left Spurs in the first place was because of the lack of money. 

This is a total non story for me and if anything is all coming on the heels of a desperate bid by Spurs to keep Kane or at least keep him happy by feeding the media stories of their wild but never to materialise ambition.

I'm waiting for the next article detailing Levy has secret meeting with Jaydon Sancho.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
May 28, 2021, 08:13:58 am
His family are still based on London but going back to Spurs just because it's convenient would be strange.  I hear Paris is a very nice place to live (if you're a millionaire).
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
May 28, 2021, 08:37:18 am
It just strikes me as utterly bizarre on many counts - why would Spurs rehire him and why would he want to go back? He didnt achieve whatever Levys brief was - despite working wonders in the early years - and he now has the chance to rack up some easy titles at PSG (assuming this all isnt because he feels hes for the chop and Spurs is a safe landing point).

Spurs have less money to spend, an older squad largely comprised of the same players he had and their real star man demanding to leave. I dont think Pochettino returning suddenly changes Kanes mind; it didnt deliver what Kane wanted in the first instance.

Ive not heard murmurings that PSG were looking to get rid as of yet, and rumours suggesting his family dont want to move to Paris also seem speculative - he lived there for three years as a player. Staying at PSG you would think would give him another shot at domestic trophies and *maybe* a deep European run. Theres the suggestion hes been taken aback by the egos in the dressing room and doesnt like the lack of control he has. Well it doesnt say much if he doesnt stay and assume that control - its literally the head coachs job.

I like Pochettino, he did a cracking job at Southampton and a very good job at Spurs before it went downhill and the project grew tired. If he ever has pretensions of further top jobs like Real Madrid etc, he has to stay at PSG and achieve at the minimum what the likes of Emery and Tuchel achieved - domestic success. Lille will fade next year, Lyon are facing a squad restructure, leaving only Monaco as potential challengers and if they have to sell a few top players theyll be in trouble. Even if they dont surely he should back himself to manage his hugely expensive squad past them.

Spurs going back to him makes you wonder why bother even sacking him in the first place and whats now changed that would make it work where it didnt before? This says  to me that Levy now knows he has half a decade of underspending to look towards and he knows Pochettino had moulded youth products and inexpensive players into top quality footballers. Expecting him to repeat the same trick he did 5 years ago in a very different climate and no obviously outstanding youth product waiting in the wings strikes me as dangerous at worst and wildly hopeful at best. If thats Levys line of thinking Spurs fans can look forward to a 5th - 8th placed finish for the next few years.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
May 28, 2021, 08:43:38 am
Levy treated him like a twat,he'd be an idiot to go back but it would be funny as Spurs would spunk their transfer funds buying him out of his contract.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
May 28, 2021, 08:44:16 am
Poch worked wonders for Spurs from a financial perspective which Levy will be well aware of, certainly after having to deal with Mourinho which was always a terrible fit. Budget wise Spurs were a distant 6th in terms of wage bill, behind the other 4 but were regularly qualifying for the CL. Their transfer spend was modest as well and he made the most of the players he inherited.

It went stale in part because of a lack of evolution with a lack of new signings. Had they got the trophy monkey off their backs (2016 title race being a key failure when they could have won the league and pushed on) it would have helped develop a winning mentality as well and lost the bottlers tag.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
May 28, 2021, 09:12:24 am
Quote from: rob1966 on May 27, 2021, 04:02:59 pm
Then they have the fucking cheek to moan that the ESL was a closed shop. I can't fucking stand most of the leeching PL clubs...

This every day and twice on Sunday. How often have we heard pundits say English teams in European competition should be focused on league position rather than actually winning a trophy?
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
May 28, 2021, 09:21:58 am
Quote from: Alan_X on May 28, 2021, 09:12:24 am
This every day and twice on Sunday. How often have we heard pundits say English teams in European competition should be focused on league position rather than actually winning a trophy?
I have no idea why some of these clubs don't go to try and win these competitions. Spurs are the worst of the lot. I don't know what in their history leads them to think the Uefa Cup or Conference League is below them.

They haven't won a trophy in 12/13 years.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
May 28, 2021, 09:32:19 am
Quote from: Fromola on May 28, 2021, 08:44:16 am
It went stale in part because of a lack of evolution with a lack of new signings. Had they got the trophy monkey off their backs (2016 title race being a key failure when they could have won the league and pushed on) it would have helped develop a winning mentality as well and lost the bottlers tag.
They were never in the race for the title in 2016. They simply appeared after Arsenal and City disintegrated and allowed Leicester a free run. Spurs were always a number of points behind and lacked the squad and the experience to put Leicester under serious pressure.

They did well that season, I don't think you can call it failure on their part (apart from messing up 2nd and coming 3rd I guess).
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
May 28, 2021, 09:52:00 am
Quote from: Mighty_Red on May 28, 2021, 09:32:19 am
They were never in the race for the title in 2016. They simply appeared after Arsenal and City disintegrated and allowed Leicester a free run. Spurs were always a number of points behind and lacked the squad and the experience to put Leicester under serious pressure.

They did well that season, I don't think you can call it failure on their part (apart from messing up 2nd and coming 3rd I guess).

They would have gone 5 points behind with 3 games left and a better goal difference (Leicester had Chelsea and United away in their last 3 games). Then they drew 1-1 at home to WBA and blew a 2 goal lead to Chelsea after that.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
May 28, 2021, 10:24:19 am
Quote from: Mighty_Red on May 28, 2021, 09:32:19 am
They were never in the race for the title in 2016. They simply appeared after Arsenal and City disintegrated and allowed Leicester a free run. Spurs were always a number of points behind and lacked the squad and the experience to put Leicester under serious pressure.

They did well that season, I don't think you can call it failure on their part (apart from messing up 2nd and coming 3rd I guess).
Spurs were three points behind with a game in hand and a much better goal difference with 10/11 games to go.  Harry Kane posted his now infamous lion photo to Instagram on that day.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/35637647

Spurs lost their game in hand against West Ham and Leicester then won the next four games 1-0.  From then on Spurs were never really in the race and, as Leicester fans still gleefully sing, finished third in a two horse race.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
May 28, 2021, 10:39:45 am
Quote from: Dull Tools on May 28, 2021, 09:21:58 am
I have no idea why some of these clubs don't go to try and win these competitions. Spurs are the worst of the lot. I don't know what in their history leads them to think the Uefa Cup or Conference League is below them.

They haven't won a trophy in 12/13 years.

Spurs should go all out to win the Europa Conference League, they have an excellent chance to do it, its a chance to make a final and to pick up a European Trophy, something they've not done since 1963. They've been losing finalists in 3 UEFA cups and 1 CL, been knocked out in the semis a couple of times too since then. You'd think they'd want to win something in Europe. Its not like North London is a mecca of European Trophies.

I always see it as nothing but a waste of a European place when certain other PL teams qualify for a European competition as they don't even try to win it. End of the day, all they are interested in is the money, they don't want Europa/CL to actually play in it, they just want the money it brings, but they hate is as its a distraction from their only ambition, staying at the PL trough. The whole kick off over the ESL being a closed shop wasn't because Burnley/Palace/Villa etc want to get in there, they were worried it would end the PL and then they'd lose the TV money. Spurs shouldn't be ending up lumped in with these teams if they have any ambitions going forwards.

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
May 28, 2021, 10:59:04 am
Agree with Rob above - some of these clubs rarely ever make Europe - I'm sure Wolves fans remember their run deep into the Europa League with more fondness than their solid 13th place Premier League finish that keeps them in the division another year - why don't they all go for it?

Burnley's showing a few years back was pathetic, same with West Ham.

I know a couple of Stoke fans that say their run to the knockouts in the Europa about 10 years back is the best season they've ever had following the club. They said Stoke itself emptied when they went away to Valencia, that they had about 5k allocation and 25k rocked up in Valencia.

Spurs have no history to suggest they should look down their noses at any form of European competition. They should be favourites with Jose's Roma (that would be a sweet little narrative should they meet along the way).
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
May 28, 2021, 11:05:43 am
Spurs won a UEFA Cup in the early 80s Rob. On penalties (think a sub/reserve keeper was the hero).
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
May 28, 2021, 11:32:07 am
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on May 28, 2021, 11:05:43 am
Spurs won a UEFA Cup in the early 80s Rob. On penalties (think a sub/reserve keeper was the hero).

Eyes are getting old mate, I missed that when I was looking at their record. I did have vague memories of Steve Archibald dancing about, was that the one?

Its still shit for a so called big club
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
May 28, 2021, 12:03:58 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on May 28, 2021, 11:05:43 am
Spurs won a UEFA Cup in the early 80s Rob. On penalties (think a sub/reserve keeper was the hero).

Yes Tony Parks, Clem must have been injured.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
May 28, 2021, 12:15:46 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on May 28, 2021, 10:24:19 am
Spurs were three points behind with a game in hand and a much better goal difference with 10/11 games to go.  Harry Kane posted his now infamous lion photo to Instagram on that day.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/35637647

Spurs lost their game in hand against West Ham and Leicester then won the next four games 1-0.  From then on Spurs were never really in the race and, as Leicester fans still gleefully sing, finished third in a two horse race.
Still kinda proves my point - they were a team with zero pedigree (albeit so were Leicester) and thats the closest they came - hardly a failure on their part. Bit different if they blew a 6 point lead!

Like I said, it's the likes of Arsenal who were the real chokers, they had a decent stable side with experience and an experienced manager and they should've taken advantage of City and Chelsea being below par. The fact they fell away so early is an indictment on them.

Can't see Spurs lucking out and unearthing another Kane which was the difference between wasting the Bale money and building a decent side. They also were able to build a side when others were in flux, not quite the case now.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
May 28, 2021, 12:17:07 pm
Quote from: Nitramdorf on May 28, 2021, 12:03:58 pm
Yes Tony Parks, Clem must have been injured.
yep clem got injured in January and parkes played, he then got injured which got clem back into the team but in training near end of season clem done the tendons in his fingers
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
May 28, 2021, 12:21:14 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on May 28, 2021, 11:05:43 am
Spurs won a UEFA Cup in the early 80s Rob. On penalties (think a sub/reserve keeper was the hero).

Quite interesting that 1984 UEFA Cup. Years later, it came out that Anderlecht had bribed the ref in their semi-final to knock out Notts Forest. They lost the 1st leg 2-0 but got a dubious penalty late on in the 2nd leg to go 3-2 on aggregate. Forest then had a goal controversially ruled out very late on which would have taken them through on away goals.

Spurs had a lot of injury problems actually - 4 of their first choice 11. Clem was injured as you say. He was included on the subs bench for both legs but more for his experience/influence cos he was apparently in no state to take any part. On top of that, Hoddle missed both legs through injury, Perryman (captain) missed the 2nd leg & Ardiles missed the 1st  leg & was only fit enough to make the bench for the 2nd.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
May 28, 2021, 12:36:28 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on May 28, 2021, 11:32:07 am
Eyes are getting old mate, I missed that when I was looking at their record. I did have vague memories of Steve Archibald dancing about, was that the one?

Its still shit for a so called big club

not as shit as Arsenal though in terms of European titles, thats how bad Arsenal are in that regard  ;D
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
May 28, 2021, 01:00:52 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on May 28, 2021, 11:05:43 am
Spurs won a UEFA Cup in the early 80s Rob. On penalties (think a sub/reserve keeper was the hero).

They won one in early 70s too - an all-British affair v Wolves. They got to the semi in 1973 as well before being humbled by the eventual winners. There was a time - long ago admittedly - when they were decent in Europe.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
May 28, 2021, 01:19:04 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on May 28, 2021, 01:00:52 pm
They won one in early 70s too - an all-British affair v Wolves. They got to the semi in 1973 as well before being humbled by the eventual winners. There was a time - long ago admittedly - when they were decent in Europe.

The Glory Game by Hunter Davies is a very well-written account of that year, one of the first if not first "inside access" sports books.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
May 28, 2021, 03:10:16 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on May 28, 2021, 01:00:52 pm
They won one in early 70s too - an all-British affair v Wolves. They got to the semi in 1973 as well before being humbled by the eventual winners. There was a time - long ago admittedly - when they were decent in Europe.

I'm off to the opticians, I saw both of those games in the list and saw them as losers not winners :butt
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
May 30, 2021, 05:41:25 pm
Pochettino has told PSG that he wants to leave. He's either heading back to Spurs or to Real Madrid.

If he goes back to Spurs, what kind of ambition is that? It baffles me.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
May 30, 2021, 05:45:25 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on May 30, 2021, 05:41:25 pm
Pochettino has told PSG that he wants to leave. He's either heading back to Spurs or to Real Madrid.

If he goes back to Spurs, what kind of ambition is that? It baffles me.

You're given all the money in the world, some amazing players and still can't win a league
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
May 30, 2021, 05:54:41 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on May 28, 2021, 12:36:28 pm
not as shit as Arsenal though in terms of European titles, thats how bad Arsenal are in that regard  ;D

Arsenal were the Everton of Europe at one point.  Literally just making up the numbers.  How may consecutive seasons did they qualify for the CL?  15?  More than us that's for sure.  But which team has made four finals since 2005 and won two of them?
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
May 30, 2021, 07:34:53 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on May 30, 2021, 05:54:41 pm
Arsenal were the Everton of Europe at one point.  Literally just making up the numbers.  How may consecutive seasons did they qualify for the CL?  15?  More than us that's for sure.  But which team has made four finals since 2005 and won two of them?

yeah, they had a long run. I remember that was always and understandibly the knock on Wenger and his fantastic teams at the time, with combinations of the likes of Henry, Vieira, Pires, Bergkamp, Seaman, Dixon, Petit, Overmars, Adams, Ljunberg,Campbell, Cole etc etc etc only got to 1 final and never to have won. Shocker the club have just 1 cup winners cup to their name.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
May 30, 2021, 08:28:43 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on May 30, 2021, 05:41:25 pm
Pochettino has told PSG that he wants to leave. He's either heading back to Spurs or to Real Madrid.

If he goes back to Spurs, what kind of ambition is that? It baffles me.

Don't see Madrid appointing him, that would be a huge step down from Zidane. Either they will appoint a club legend like Raul or Conte.

Maybe Pochettino really likes Spurs and thinks PSG job is not really secure due to his failure in CL and Ligue 1.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Today at 02:17:34 pm
In talks with Conte apparently.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Today at 02:19:27 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 02:17:34 pm
In talks with Conte apparently.

That'd be a coup.  Decent manager.  Not one for sticking around long though.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Today at 02:21:21 pm
Quality manager, as good as they can do. Not sure it's a great fit for him though, they need a lot of work and can't see him ending up happy a year down the line when he wants to sign 7 30 year olds and Daniel Levy offers him a player on loan from Benfica reserves
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Today at 02:22:07 pm
Conte and Levy is an interesting combination.  Think he'll definitely improve them, maybe even win a trophy, but it'll end quickly.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Today at 02:26:10 pm
Quote from: tubby pls. on Today at 02:22:07 pm
Conte and Levy is an interesting combination. 

Like oil and water. It'll end up like Mourinho unless Levy is prepared to spend big
