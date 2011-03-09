It just strikes me as utterly bizarre on many counts - why would Spurs rehire him and why would he want to go back? He didnt achieve whatever Levys brief was - despite working wonders in the early years - and he now has the chance to rack up some easy titles at PSG (assuming this all isnt because he feels hes for the chop and Spurs is a safe landing point).



Spurs have less money to spend, an older squad largely comprised of the same players he had and their real star man demanding to leave. I dont think Pochettino returning suddenly changes Kanes mind; it didnt deliver what Kane wanted in the first instance.



Ive not heard murmurings that PSG were looking to get rid as of yet, and rumours suggesting his family dont want to move to Paris also seem speculative - he lived there for three years as a player. Staying at PSG you would think would give him another shot at domestic trophies and *maybe* a deep European run. Theres the suggestion hes been taken aback by the egos in the dressing room and doesnt like the lack of control he has. Well it doesnt say much if he doesnt stay and assume that control - its literally the head coachs job.



I like Pochettino, he did a cracking job at Southampton and a very good job at Spurs before it went downhill and the project grew tired. If he ever has pretensions of further top jobs like Real Madrid etc, he has to stay at PSG and achieve at the minimum what the likes of Emery and Tuchel achieved - domestic success. Lille will fade next year, Lyon are facing a squad restructure, leaving only Monaco as potential challengers and if they have to sell a few top players theyll be in trouble. Even if they dont surely he should back himself to manage his hugely expensive squad past them.



Spurs going back to him makes you wonder why bother even sacking him in the first place and whats now changed that would make it work where it didnt before? This says to me that Levy now knows he has half a decade of underspending to look towards and he knows Pochettino had moulded youth products and inexpensive players into top quality footballers. Expecting him to repeat the same trick he did 5 years ago in a very different climate and no obviously outstanding youth product waiting in the wings strikes me as dangerous at worst and wildly hopeful at best. If thats Levys line of thinking Spurs fans can look forward to a 5th - 8th placed finish for the next few years.