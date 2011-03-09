City might have to change the way they play to fir Kane in. He'll likely succeed of course but there's no guarantee. Shevchenko to Chelsea comes to mind
Agreed. Last few years theyve made the navy trim/sailor suit look a thing and its generally been ok. This looks a bit crap. Reminds me in its plain whiteness of that Leeds one Yeboah scored his screamers in.
Think of the manufacturing margins though. No collar, no trim, no patination, no ink whatsoever! Just a few transfers to heat-press on.
David Platt has a face like a Michael Myers mask being stretched over a dinosaur egg.
Aquilani is better than Pele, Maradona, Cruyff, Messi and Beckenbauer put together.
It looks better in some photos than others.
Still looks shit in that first photo, just looks really cheap
I think if the deal had been agreed then there's no need for Kane to do that interview. Kane knows Levy won't let him go easily so is putting a marker down.
That probably wasn't a smart move by the Leicester fans.
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.
Why? The Leicester fans were correct. Spurs have won fuck all
For all the arrogance, any Spurs fan who actually remembers them winning the league is 65 or over.
I have a memory of Spurs winning the double, Danny Blanchflower and one of the Tiller Girls?
Its all about winning shiny things.
Sky reporting Roberto Martinez in talks with Tottenham; wants to return to club management post-Euroshttps://www.skysports.com/football/news/11675/12316607/roberto-martinez-in-talks-with-tottenham-hotspur-over-managerial-vacancy
If there's a photo of him walking down the street with Levy, having coffee, then it ain't happening
Make it happen - he doesn't have a clue. They won't win anything significant with Martinez at the helm.
people like big dick nick.
The stadium is dragging them down. Everton ought to take notice, but won't. I know some great Spurs supporters and we've had a few on here in the past (Tommy W comes to mind); it must be gut-wrenching for them.
I actually really like the new Spurs kit.But I think Spurs are in massive trouble, on and off the pitch.£750m in debt (I know interest rates are low, but still)No Manager - and I doubt whoever they get will be better than both Pochettino and MourinhoKane wants outI saw rumours Son also wanted out?I see no way in hell Spurs get top 4 next season. I think they should be taking 6th as a good season next year, or even just finishing ahead of Arsenal.
I'm not sure how Everton haven't figured that out. Same happened to Arsenal and Southampton. Barcelona's renovation costs for Camp Nou have spiralled out of control. Valencia have ended up with two stadiums (work on Nou Mestalla began 14 years ago).Unless, you are gifted a stadium, it's a millstone until it's paid off. Spurs have had the triple whammy of construction delays, COVID impacting the transfer market and no matchday revenue. They've likely got a few lean years coming up
Levy is good on the business side but he's awful on the footballing side and the problem for Spurs is he won't admit it. He makes decisions like a Talk Sport phone-in fan would. Ill-informed populist choices like Mourinho as manager and bringing back Bale. I can't believe there's any science or statistics behind their managerial appointments or player selection.
I was five.
Martinez would be a brilliant appointment.... for their rivals, if he's still the same type / level of managerCute football, a little bit of hype, maybe momentum in the beginning, go absolutely nowhere. Another 2-3 years wasted.
There's a balance. Build a simple ground with facilities to suit and it's viable. It's the vanity projects that create problems.
He's managed to achieve a remarkable sense of inertia despite being gifted the most talent-laden international squad in football. He hasn't the CV to manage Spurs, but he probably didn't even have the CV to get the Everton job.
