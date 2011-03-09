I actually really like the new Spurs kit.



But I think Spurs are in massive trouble, on and off the pitch.



£750m in debt (I know interest rates are low, but still)

No Manager - and I doubt whoever they get will be better than both Pochettino and Mourinho

Kane wants out

I saw rumours Son also wanted out?



I see no way in hell Spurs get top 4 next season. I think they should be taking 6th as a good season next year, or even just finishing ahead of Arsenal.