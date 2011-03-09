« previous next »
Spurs - Commiserations

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Yesterday at 12:17:55 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 12:15:12 pm
City might have to change the way they play to fir Kane in. He'll likely succeed of course but there's no guarantee. Shevchenko to Chelsea comes to mind
Or Torres :)
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Yesterday at 12:18:49 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 11:54:26 am
Agreed. Last few years theyve made the navy trim/sailor suit look a thing and its generally been ok. This looks a bit crap. Reminds me in its plain whiteness of that Leeds one Yeboah scored his screamers in.
Think of the manufacturing margins though.  No collar, no trim, no patination, no ink whatsoever!  Just a few transfers to heat-press on.

I'm quite sure none of that actually came into the design process but when you've gained a reputation for running the club on the cheap then releasing what looks like a £2 t-shirt doesn't help.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Yesterday at 12:49:13 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 12:18:49 pm
Think of the manufacturing margins though.  No collar, no trim, no patination, no ink whatsoever!  Just a few transfers to heat-press on.
It looks better in some photos than others.



Quote from: Juan Loco on October 29, 2011, 11:05:54 pm
David Platt has a face like a Michael Myers mask being stretched over a dinosaur egg.
Quote from: Hazell on November 26, 2011, 12:37:37 am
Aquilani is better than Pele, Maradona, Cruyff, Messi and Beckenbauer put together.

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Yesterday at 01:27:30 pm
Nike and their stupid collars again.
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Yesterday at 01:35:16 pm
Quote from: thekitkatshuffler on Yesterday at 12:49:13 pm
It looks better in some photos than others.





Still looks shit in that first photo, just looks really cheap
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Yesterday at 01:41:19 pm
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 01:35:16 pm
Still looks shit in that first photo, just looks really cheap

Which is the real one?
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Yesterday at 01:42:22 pm
I really can't tell...
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Yesterday at 02:10:45 pm
Quote from: Chivasino on May 21, 2021, 03:41:26 pm
I think if the deal had been agreed then there's no need for Kane to do that interview. Kane knows Levy won't let him go easily so is putting a marker down.

Unless they are building drama for their next amazon prime show ;)
Its easy to believe when its going well.

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Yesterday at 11:53:20 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 12:17:35 pm
That probably wasn't a smart move by the Leicester fans.
Why? The Leicester fans were correct. Spurs have won fuck all
"This is the way God loves us - through people." Alisson Becker

Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Today at 01:53:27 am
Am I the only one who quite likes the new Spurs kit? Love plain designs. My dream Liverpool kit is a plain red shirt with nothing but our badge on it and numbers (no names) on the back.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Today at 12:09:50 pm
Apparently Roberto Martinez in talks!
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Today at 12:10:03 pm
Sky reporting Roberto Martinez in talks with Tottenham; wants to return to club management post-Euros
https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11675/12316607/roberto-martinez-in-talks-with-tottenham-hotspur-over-managerial-vacancy
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Today at 12:10:49 pm
Make it happen - he doesn't have a clue. They won't win anything significant with Martinez at the helm.
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Today at 12:14:00 pm
If there's a photo of him walking down the street with Levy, having coffee, then it ain't happening
"This is the way God loves us - through people." Alisson Becker

Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Today at 12:26:56 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 11:53:20 pm
Why? The Leicester fans were correct. Spurs have won fuck all

For all the arrogance, any Spurs fan who actually remembers them winning the league is 65 or over.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Today at 12:28:29 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:26:56 pm
For all the arrogance, any Spurs fan who actually remembers them winning the league is 65 or over.

I have a memory of Spurs winning the double, Danny Blanchflower and one of the Tiller Girls?
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Today at 12:30:33 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 12:28:29 pm
I have a memory of Spurs winning the double, Danny Blanchflower and one of the Tiller Girls?

I was five.
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Today at 12:31:36 pm
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Today at 12:34:49 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 12:14:00 pm
If there's a photo of him walking down the street with Levy, having coffee, then it ain't happening
You beat me to it, apart from the actual pic.

I think theyll wait for Koeman to be mutually consented, with Xavi returning.

Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Today at 12:35:50 pm
Bobby Brown Shoes - seems like a nice fella, but not a very good manager.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Today at 01:28:04 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 12:28:29 pm
I have a memory of Spurs winning the double, Danny Blanchflower and one of the Tiller Girls?

Not getting confused with Billy Wright and one of the Beverly Sisters? Or David Beckham and one of the Spice Girls?
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Today at 01:54:07 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 12:10:49 pm
Make it happen - he doesn't have a clue. They won't win anything significant with Martinez at the helm.

I don't think that's Martinez-specific
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Today at 02:00:08 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 12:31:36 pm


Martinez with the Eugene Levy vibes there.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Today at 02:21:22 pm
Did someone just Nick Martinez' coffee and he didn't notice
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Today at 03:19:10 pm
I actually really like the new Spurs kit.

But I think Spurs are in massive trouble, on and off the pitch.

£750m in debt (I know interest rates are low, but still)
No Manager - and I doubt whoever they get will be better than both Pochettino and Mourinho
Kane wants out
I saw rumours Son also wanted out?

I see no way in hell Spurs get top 4 next season. I think they should be taking 6th as a good season next year, or even just finishing ahead of Arsenal.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Today at 03:43:16 pm
The stadium is dragging them down. Everton ought to take notice, but won't. I know some great Spurs supporters and we've had a few on here in the past (Tommy W comes to mind); it must be gut-wrenching for them.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Today at 03:54:32 pm
Quote from: No666 on Today at 03:43:16 pm
The stadium is dragging them down. Everton ought to take notice, but won't. I know some great Spurs supporters and we've had a few on here in the past (Tommy W comes to mind); it must be gut-wrenching for them.

I'm not sure how Everton haven't figured that out. Same happened to Arsenal and Southampton. Barcelona's renovation costs for Camp Nou have spiralled out of control. Valencia have ended up with two stadiums (work on Nou Mestalla began 14 years ago).

Unless, you are gifted a stadium, it's a millstone until it's paid off. Spurs have had the triple whammy of construction delays, COVID impacting the transfer market and no matchday revenue. They've likely got a few lean years coming up
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Today at 04:06:48 pm
Levy is good on the business side but he's awful on the footballing side and the problem for Spurs is he won't admit it. He makes decisions like a Talk Sport phone-in fan would. Ill-informed populist choices like Mourinho as manager and bringing back Bale. I can't believe there's any science or statistics behind their managerial appointments or player selection.

Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Today at 04:12:33 pm
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 03:19:10 pm
I actually really like the new Spurs kit.

But I think Spurs are in massive trouble, on and off the pitch.

£750m in debt (I know interest rates are low, but still)
No Manager - and I doubt whoever they get will be better than both Pochettino and Mourinho
Kane wants out
I saw rumours Son also wanted out?

I see no way in hell Spurs get top 4 next season. I think they should be taking 6th as a good season next year, or even just finishing ahead of Arsenal.

Surprised there isn't more talk of him leaving to be honest.

Been there six seasons and over 100 goals. Almost a little odd that there's so much talk of Kane leaving, Son must be thinking 'hang on a sec, what about me?'
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Today at 04:15:31 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 03:54:32 pm
I'm not sure how Everton haven't figured that out. Same happened to Arsenal and Southampton. Barcelona's renovation costs for Camp Nou have spiralled out of control. Valencia have ended up with two stadiums (work on Nou Mestalla began 14 years ago).

Unless, you are gifted a stadium, it's a millstone until it's paid off. Spurs have had the triple whammy of construction delays, COVID impacting the transfer market and no matchday revenue. They've likely got a few lean years coming up

There's a balance. Build a simple ground with facilities to suit and it's viable. It's the vanity projects that create problems.
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Today at 04:16:21 pm
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 04:06:48 pm
Levy is good on the business side but he's awful on the footballing side and the problem for Spurs is he won't admit it. He makes decisions like a Talk Sport phone-in fan would. Ill-informed populist choices like Mourinho as manager and bringing back Bale. I can't believe there's any science or statistics behind their managerial appointments or player selection.
Probably the best summary I've seen of Levy's abilities. You could see in the documentary that from the Football perspective, he was playing MD rather than actually being one.
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Today at 04:16:53 pm
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 04:06:48 pm
Levy is good on the business side but he's awful on the footballing side and the problem for Spurs is he won't admit it. He makes decisions like a Talk Sport phone-in fan would. Ill-informed populist choices like Mourinho as manager and bringing back Bale. I can't believe there's any science or statistics behind their managerial appointments or player selection.
That time during Rodgers rein when they would be after a player that we were linked with in the papers.

It actually became a common joke at the time on here and Twitter.



"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Today at 04:25:20 pm
Martinez would be a brilliant appointment.... for their rivals, if he's still the same type / level of manager

Cute football,  a little bit of hype,  maybe momentum in the beginning,  go absolutely nowhere. Another 2-3 years wasted.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Today at 04:34:51 pm
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 12:30:33 pm
I was five.

5 years before I was born.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Today at 04:38:05 pm
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Today at 04:25:20 pm
Martinez would be a brilliant appointment.... for their rivals, if he's still the same type / level of manager

Cute football,  a little bit of hype,  maybe momentum in the beginning,  go absolutely nowhere. Another 2-3 years wasted.
He's managed to achieve a remarkable sense of inertia despite being gifted the most talent-laden international squad in football.

He hasn't the CV to manage Spurs, but he probably didn't even have the CV to get the Everton job.
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Today at 04:39:11 pm
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 04:15:31 pm
There's a balance. Build a simple ground with facilities to suit and it's viable. It's the vanity projects that create problems.
You mean build one without a cheese room? Ye gads man what crackpipe are you on.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Today at 04:45:17 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 04:38:05 pm
He's managed to achieve a remarkable sense of inertia despite being gifted the most talent-laden international squad in football.

He hasn't the CV to manage Spurs, but he probably didn't even have the CV to get the Everton job.

He may be awful but he's an FA Cup winner my friend.
