Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #24880 on: Yesterday at 12:17:55 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 12:15:12 pm
City might have to change the way they play to fir Kane in. He'll likely succeed of course but there's no guarantee. Shevchenko to Chelsea comes to mind
Or Torres :)
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #24881 on: Yesterday at 12:18:49 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 11:54:26 am
Agreed. Last few years theyve made the navy trim/sailor suit look a thing and its generally been ok. This looks a bit crap. Reminds me in its plain whiteness of that Leeds one Yeboah scored his screamers in.
Think of the manufacturing margins though.  No collar, no trim, no patination, no ink whatsoever!  Just a few transfers to heat-press on.

I'm quite sure none of that actually came into the design process but when you've gained a reputation for running the club on the cheap then releasing what looks like a £2 t-shirt doesn't help.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #24882 on: Yesterday at 12:49:13 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 12:18:49 pm
Think of the manufacturing margins though.  No collar, no trim, no patination, no ink whatsoever!  Just a few transfers to heat-press on.
It looks better in some photos than others.



Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #24883 on: Yesterday at 01:27:30 pm
Nike and their stupid collars again.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #24884 on: Yesterday at 01:35:16 pm
Quote from: thekitkatshuffler on Yesterday at 12:49:13 pm
It looks better in some photos than others.





Still looks shit in that first photo, just looks really cheap
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #24885 on: Yesterday at 01:41:19 pm
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 01:35:16 pm
Still looks shit in that first photo, just looks really cheap

Which is the real one?
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #24886 on: Yesterday at 01:42:22 pm
I really can't tell...
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #24887 on: Yesterday at 02:10:45 pm
Quote from: Chivasino on May 21, 2021, 03:41:26 pm
I think if the deal had been agreed then there's no need for Kane to do that interview. Kane knows Levy won't let him go easily so is putting a marker down.

Unless they are building drama for their next amazon prime show ;)
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #24888 on: Yesterday at 11:53:20 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 12:17:35 pm
That probably wasn't a smart move by the Leicester fans.
Why? The Leicester fans were correct. Spurs have won fuck all
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #24889 on: Today at 01:53:27 am
Am I the only one who quite likes the new Spurs kit? Love plain designs. My dream Liverpool kit is a plain red shirt with nothing but our badge on it and numbers (no names) on the back.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #24890 on: Today at 12:09:50 pm
Apparently Roberto Martinez in talks!
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #24891 on: Today at 12:10:03 pm
Sky reporting Roberto Martinez in talks with Tottenham; wants to return to club management post-Euros
https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11675/12316607/roberto-martinez-in-talks-with-tottenham-hotspur-over-managerial-vacancy
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #24892 on: Today at 12:10:49 pm
Make it happen - he doesn't have a clue. They won't win anything significant with Martinez at the helm.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #24893 on: Today at 12:14:00 pm
If there's a photo of him walking down the street with Levy, having coffee, then it ain't happening
