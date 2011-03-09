Spurs are a shambles. You read about Levy being a brilliant negotiator but getting a few million extra when you sell a player is meaningless if you can't buy well. Mourinho was the wrong manager - they got him about ten years too late - but let him go too early.
Still, the Spurs fans can look forward to NFL games, concerts and the cheese room.
Aahh that reads like beautiful poetry 😂👍
Hopefully they implode.
I said to Tottenham supporting mates a couple years ago . Once that stadium is built youve got to pay for it
Youll go like Arsenal. Although Arsenal around 2006/7 when they moved were a far better team , position & winning trophies.
But from then on Arsenal have stagnated & slowly declined . At one point regularly selling at least one top player every year to finance the stadium & sign players
Fabregas, Van Persie , Adebayor, Nasri, Glichy etc