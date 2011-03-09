« previous next »
Spurs - Commiserations

Hazell

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 63,311
  • Posts: 63,311
Yesterday at 11:14:17 pm
« Reply #24720 on: Yesterday at 11:14:17 pm »
From the sounds of things, it was quite toxic at Tottenham after the game today, with the players (aside from Kane) not coming out to applaud the fans for 40 minutes. Chants against Levy too.

I know it's in our hands for the most part but it doesn't bode well for them for the Leicester game. They should have motivation to get into Europe AND finish above Arsenal but the flipside is that they're managed by Ryan Mason.
PeterTheRed

Legacy Fan

  Posts: 8,749
  • Posts: 8,749
Yesterday at 11:17:51 pm
« Reply #24721 on: Yesterday at 11:17:51 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 11:08:42 pm
Never mind Kane - when are we buying Son?

He would be a perfect signing for us, but I am afraid that they will be asking too much money for a player who is about to turn 29 in the summer ...
Alan_X

  RAWK Staff
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 49,686
  • Posts: 49,686
  Yesterday at 11:25:53 pm
  • Super Title: This is super!
Alan_X
RAWK Staff
Spurs are a shambles. You read about Levy being a brilliant negotiator but getting a few million extra when you sell a player is meaningless if you can't buy well. Mourinho was the wrong manager - they got him about ten years too late - but let him go too early.

Still, the Spurs fans can look forward to NFL games, concerts and the cheese room.
Legacy Fan
Posts: 49,686
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline Alan_X

  Yesterday at 11:27:00 pm
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 49,686
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  Morgana
Legacy Fan
Posts: 3,827
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Yesterday at 11:34:16 pm

Probably - I'm convinced Jurgen was tapping him up after the Final in Madrid.
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

tubby pls.

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 14,343
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Yesterday at 11:35:11 pm
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 11:27:00 pm
Probably - I'm convinced Jurgen was tapping him up after the Final in Madrid.
Didn't he sign a new contract after that though? Bit stupid if he did that knowing that Jurgen wanted him.
Alan_X

  RAWK Staff
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 49,686
  Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Yesterday at 11:35:54 pm
« Reply #24725 on: Yesterday at 11:35:11 pm »
Son would be great for us but it makes no sense adding another wide forward who is nearly 30.  We need to bring the age of our front line down.
Morgana

Legacy Fan

  Posts: 3,827
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 49,686
  a little break
  • Super Title: This is super!
Legacy Fan
Posts: 2,123
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Yesterday at 11:46:39 pm

I'm sure Levy offered him some more cash and promised him he'd win trophies at Spurs.
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Ghost Town
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Legacy Fan

Posts: 6,907

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 3,827
  • Sanity is overrated.
Morgana
Legacy Fan
Posts: 3,827
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
;D
Offline a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  farawayred
  Legacy Fan
  • YNWA
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Today at 12:51:38 am
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 11:35:54 pm
I'm sure Levy offered him some more cash and promised him he'd win trophies at Spurs.

Win trophies at Spurs? There's an oxymoron if ever I did see one.
thaddeus

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 1,729
  • Posts: 6,907
  Today at 01:04:49 am
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
WEST HAM PAUL
RAWK Supporter

Legacy Fan

Posts: 3,595

 
Re: Spurs - Commiserations

Today at 01:10:56 am

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 3,827
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24730 on: Today at 12:10:12 am »
^That's an interesting insight, Ghost Town. Hadn't thought of that.
Classycara

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 23,335
  Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Today at 01:52:50 am
« Reply #24731 on: Today at 12:51:38 am »
Spurs and Neverton are going to have a conference call to see who's gonna play in the conference league next season.
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

rafathegaffa83

  RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 34,382
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Today at 01:58:38 am
Granted it came on the back of Levy being a tight wad for years but they've had a net spend of over £160m over the past two seasons, built a mega stadium that's barely been used and thrown an obscene amount of money at Mourinho (and Bale?).  I dare say they need European football and the revenues it brings!

Watching Hojbjerg and Winks get skirted around by the Villa midfield highlighted how they've never managed to replace Dembele.  Similarly, a central defence that contains Eric Dier is a real drop off from prime Vertonghen.  Alderweireld looks a lot worse as a result.
Offline WEST HAM PAUL

  WhereAngelsPlay
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 15,149
  Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Today at 02:21:00 am
« Reply #24733 on: Today at 01:10:56 am »
The North Bank
Legacy Fan

Posts: 13,177


Aahh that reads like beautiful poetry 😂👍


Re: Spurs - Commiserations

Today at 03:36:58 am

Cant believe how shit they are, could even finish below us. And that's with Kane .
Do think hes overrated though. Anything over 80m for this one trick glass pony would be robbery

But from then on Arsenal have stagnated & slowly declined . At one point regularly selling at least one top player every year to finance the stadium & sign players

Fabregas, Van Persie , Adebayor, Nasri, Glichy  etc
Fortunes Always Hiding. 

And The Sun Shines Now

Quote from: Scaryscouse on August 25, 2011, 11:39:11 pm
Sex bombs to the left of me would be playboy bunnies to the right and here I am stuck in the middle with my pasty white bird.

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,335
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24734 on: Today at 01:52:50 am »
Quote from: WEST HAM PAUL on Today at 01:10:56 am

Aahh that reads like beautiful poetry 😂👍


Hopefully they implode.

I said to Tottenham supporting mates a couple years ago . Once that stadium is built youve got to pay for it

Youll go like Arsenal. Although Arsenal around 2006/7 when they moved were a far better team , position & winning trophies.

But from then on Arsenal have stagnated & slowly declined . At one point regularly selling at least one top player every year to finance the stadium & sign players

Fabregas, Van Persie , Adebayor, Nasri, Glichy  etc

Yep and that arsenal squad was a lot younger.

Who do Spurs have that's young and potentially going to be worth a club investing big money in? Can't think of any. They're an old team on large contracts who'll receive little to no money for most of the players they need to clear out immediately.
Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 34,382
  • Dutch Class
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24735 on: Today at 01:58:38 am »
Quote from: WEST HAM PAUL on Today at 01:10:56 am
I said to Tottenham supporting mates a couple years ago . Once that stadium is built youve got to pay for it

And there's the part everyone forgets about. It's why plenty of teams have massively struggled after building them. Yes, COVID has had a massive impact, but let's not forget all the daft costly delays this stadium had
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 15,149
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24736 on: Today at 02:21:00 am »
I can't stand Spurs but prefer them over West Ham and they've not got an unfair advantage like the Dildo brothers Club has.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,177
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24737 on: Today at 03:36:58 am »
Cant believe how shit they are, could even finish below us. And that's with Kane .
Do think hes overrated though. Anything over 80m for this one trick glass pony would be robbery
