With Son the defining aspect of his career was that threat of 2-years military service back in Korea. It meant that many top sides shied away from signing him when he left Leverkusan - we had a chance to (not saying we were in for him, but we had the chance to) but like many sides we probably thought it was too big a gamble to risk losing him for two years.



Spurs took the gamble and in return he probably felt - and still feels - immense gratitude to them for doing so, hence his signing that new contract after the threat of military service disappeared, even though he knew that a) he was tying himself to Spurs during his peak years and b) his chances of winning a trophy were low.



Just one of those things.



