Grealish did the same recently. Has basically killed any chance he has of getting a move to one of the top end clubs. Just seems like they're being really badly advised. There's an element of financial risk to not signing, or taking maybe lower money for a release clause, but you'd think they'd want to back themselves to be good enough that these clubs would go for them at the right price. Just don't know if I'd enjoy tying myself to mid table football for my entire career if it was me.



I think it comes down to being offered a massive amount of money at a young age, which if you come from a poorer background or have other family commitments, is an incentive to set yourself up for life. One bad tackle or a downturn in form and you might not see a chance of those riches again. Add in the influence of agents and family members and it's easy to see why players sign these dealsI think it's also interesting to compare this to a lot of German players. People like Brandt could have left Germany to make more money elsewhere. Instead they back themselves to earn that money at some point, while learning their trade in the process. It's probably also noticeable that many German players retire at an earlier age rather than play through injuries to earn a bit moreIn Kane's case, he's either really naive or has been badly advised to have signed such an extension given Levy's approach to player recruitment and retention