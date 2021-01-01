« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 612 613 614 615 616 [617]   Go Down

Author Topic: Spurs - Commiserations  (Read 1776203 times)

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,338
  • Dutch Class
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24640 on: Today at 10:28:03 am »
The Athletic piece on this shows the problem Kane has in leaving

- They're pissed with the Kane camp over the story breaking on SSN

- There hasn't been any recent meetings between Kane and Levy re: this

- Kane believes he has a gentleman's agreement to leave; the impression in the article is that feeling isn't reciprocal

- The impression is Man City don't want to be seen spending the £120m+ (before bonuses and player exchanges) Tottenham would want

- There's little desire for clubs to spend that much on a player in his late twenties in a post-pandemic market

- Tottenham have no interest in selling him this summer, particularly to any perceived rival. Kane has little to no leverage because of his contract and Spurs still think they'd get a significant fee for him in 2022

- There is a strong suggestion that Spurs hold on him to him for one more year and sell next summer
Logged

Online tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,253
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24641 on: Today at 10:28:29 am »
No way Spurs sell him to Chelsea, it'd either be one of the two Manchester clubs or abroad.  Can't imagine Kane would want to leave England though.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,764
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24642 on: Today at 10:31:48 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 10:28:03 am
The Athletic piece on this shows the problem Kane has in leaving

- They're pissed with the Kane camp over the story breaking on SSN

- There hasn't been any recent meetings between Kane and Levy re: this

- Kane believes he has a gentleman's agreement to leave; the impression in the article is that feeling isn't reciprocal

- The impression is Man City don't want to be seen spending the £120m+ (before bonuses and player exchanges) Tottenham would want

- There's little desire for clubs to spend that much on a player in his late twenties in a post-pandemic market

- Tottenham have no interest in selling him this summer, particularly to any perceived rival. Kane has little to no leverage because of his contract and Spurs still think they'd get a significant fee for him in 2022

- There is a strong suggestion that Spurs hold on him to him for one more year and sell next summer
Very interesting. Thanks for posting. I think it's definitely hugely prohibitive - a move this summer that is. For all those reasons and more. Perhaps with a new manager coming in they think they can change his mind, but he's now played under 3 Managers at Spurs, with another coming, of different pedigrees and none have managed a trophy. He's at that place in his head where he won't go back and I don't think you get anywhere near 100% from him next season if he does stay. Probably see a burst of form and goals around when the transfer markets are opening or England squad selection is under consideration.

It's just human nature - your desire and attitude will never be exceptional when you're being made to stay somewhere you don't want to be and feel it's inhibiting your career prospects and overall legacy.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,459
  • JFT96
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24643 on: Today at 10:44:37 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 10:28:03 am
The Athletic piece on this shows the problem Kane has in leaving

- They're pissed with the Kane camp over the story breaking on SSN

- There hasn't been any recent meetings between Kane and Levy re: this

- Kane believes he has a gentleman's agreement to leave; the impression in the article is that feeling isn't reciprocal

- The impression is Man City don't want to be seen spending the £120m+ (before bonuses and player exchanges) Tottenham would want

- There's little desire for clubs to spend that much on a player in his late twenties in a post-pandemic market

- Tottenham have no interest in selling him this summer, particularly to any perceived rival. Kane has little to no leverage because of his contract and Spurs still think they'd get a significant fee for him in 2022

- There is a strong suggestion that Spurs hold on him to him for one more year and sell next summer

The problem that Spurs have with him wanting to leave is that Kane is definitely the type of player who will down tools to get the move he wants
Logged

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,819
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24644 on: Today at 10:51:21 am »
I think his injury issues are a little overstated, he frequently gets run into the ground at spurs and that's what seems to lead to him getting injured. Whether that's because he's the big fish demanding to play every minute or just a lack of alternatives I'm not sure, but either way he could probably stay fit more often in a bigger team that can rotate him properly.

As others have said though it's just difficult to see Levy playing along when he has such a big contract that takes him so late into his career, Levy isn't the type to let him go as a thank you for sticking around so long, and let's be honest spurs were hugely patient with Kane earlier in his career and he's been paid handsomely, it's not like they owe him anything.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,338
  • Dutch Class
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24645 on: Today at 10:53:16 am »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Today at 10:28:29 am
No way Spurs sell him to Chelsea, it'd either be one of the two Manchester clubs or abroad.  Can't imagine Kane would want to leave England though.

I don't think he'll leave the PL. Not sure his ego could take not being the big fish outside of the PL. Levy would be happy to sell him elsewhere.

Although Spurs wouldn't sell him to Chelsea, they'd have a likely replacement if they requested Abraham as part of any deal
Logged

Online Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,459
  • JFT96
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24646 on: Today at 10:53:25 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 10:51:21 am
I think his injury issues are a little overstated, he frequently gets run into the ground at spurs and that's what seems to lead to him getting injured.

They really aren't. He's had so many lateral ankle injuries and surgeries I'd be surprised if he's got any ligaments left there.
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,370
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24647 on: Today at 10:53:46 am »
Kane will have to kick up a fuss otherwise he'll be there next season. More I think about it money plus player exchange I can see him at utd.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,089
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24648 on: Today at 10:55:38 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:53:46 am
Kane will have to kick up a fuss otherwise he'll be there next season. More I think about it money plus player exchange I can see him at utd.

Cant see Levy wanting a player exchange, thinking all cash

Hopefully Levy over prices a move  ;D
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,370
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24649 on: Today at 10:58:18 am »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 10:55:38 am
Cant see Levy wanting a player exchange, thinking all cash

Hopefully Levy over prices a move  ;D

Well most recent reports suggest he wants £150m.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,863
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24650 on: Today at 11:00:24 am »
He'll swear on his daughter's life that he never signed no contract
Logged
"This is the way God loves us - through people." Alisson Becker

Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,338
  • Dutch Class
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24651 on: Today at 11:10:44 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 11:00:24 am
He'll swear on his daughter's life that he never signed no contract

Between him and Zaha, lessons for young players about signing 4+ year contracts with no break clauses during their prime years
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,107
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24652 on: Today at 11:22:02 am »
Have seen the shouts that United would prefer Sancho. Whats thats based on? Obviously hes an exciting talent, better than what they have but in theory I think Kane would suit them better. They have pacy wide forwards but aside from an old Cavani not a striker to play through the middle.

At the same time Kane is a bit of a gamble at that price, probably not in the short term but does feel like he has a shelf life before things take their toll.

I can see him going to United ahead of City though. Hell probably be a success at either but I dont think hed be enough to turn United into title winners.
Logged

Offline rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,089
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24653 on: Today at 11:22:41 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:58:18 am
Well most recent reports suggest he wants £150m.
Plus 28 soon enough

He will want £200-300k a week as well
Logged

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,631
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24654 on: Today at 11:28:10 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 11:10:44 am
Between him and Zaha, lessons for young players about signing 4+ year contracts with no break clauses during their prime years
Grealish did the same recently. Has basically killed any chance he has of getting a move to one of the top end clubs. Just seems like they're being really badly advised. There's an element of financial risk to not signing, or taking maybe lower money for a release clause, but you'd think they'd want to back themselves to be good enough that these clubs would go for them at the right price. Just don't know if I'd enjoy tying myself to mid table football for my entire career if it was me.
Logged

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,764
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24655 on: Today at 11:30:44 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 11:22:02 am
Have seen the shouts that United would prefer Sancho. Whats thats based on? Obviously hes an exciting talent, better than what they have but in theory I think Kane would suit them better. They have pacy wide forwards but aside from an old Cavani not a striker to play through the middle.

At the same time Kane is a bit of a gamble at that price, probably not in the short term but does feel like he has a shelf life before things take their toll.

I can see him going to United ahead of City though. Hell probably be a success at either but I dont think hed be enough to turn United into title winners.
Agreed, they have far more need for a reliable striker who can lead the line and for competent midfielders than they do a wide forward. But when have Utd in recent years recruited based on provable need? They've had one of the most bizarre recruitment strategies going for years now. Signings like Van De Beek didn't feel right and even big successes such as Bruno were last-resort appease-the-fans signings when they'd spent all summer chasing a bigger fish and failing.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,631
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24656 on: Today at 11:31:13 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 11:22:02 am
Have seen the shouts that United would prefer Sancho. Whats thats based on? Obviously hes an exciting talent, better than what they have but in theory I think Kane would suit them better. They have pacy wide forwards but aside from an old Cavani not a striker to play through the middle.

At the same time Kane is a bit of a gamble at that price, probably not in the short term but does feel like he has a shelf life before things take their toll.

I can see him going to United ahead of City though. Hell probably be a success at either but I dont think hed be enough to turn United into title winners.
Greenwood is really good and more of a striker, long term it makes more sense to invest in an actual top end wide player and ease him in to a central role. If that doesn't work out you'd still have years of Sancho left and can go for another striker.

 Plus they already had everything agreed with Sancho last year so probably a straight forward deal outside of sorting the fee with Dortmund
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,338
  • Dutch Class
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24657 on: Today at 11:40:52 am »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 11:28:10 am
Grealish did the same recently. Has basically killed any chance he has of getting a move to one of the top end clubs. Just seems like they're being really badly advised. There's an element of financial risk to not signing, or taking maybe lower money for a release clause, but you'd think they'd want to back themselves to be good enough that these clubs would go for them at the right price. Just don't know if I'd enjoy tying myself to mid table football for my entire career if it was me.

I think it comes down to being offered a massive amount of money at a young age, which if you come from a poorer background or have other family commitments, is an incentive to set yourself up for life. One bad tackle or a downturn in form and you might not see a chance of those riches again. Add in the influence of agents and family members and it's easy to see why players sign these deals

I think it's also interesting to compare this to a lot of German players. People like Brandt could have left Germany to make more money elsewhere. Instead they back themselves to earn that money at some point, while learning their trade in the process. It's probably also noticeable that many German players retire at an earlier age rather than play through injuries to earn a bit more

In Kane's case, he's either really naive or has been badly advised to have signed such an extension given Levy's approach to player recruitment and retention
Logged

Offline redk84

  • (and nothing else!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,310
  • why must we always do things the hard way?
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24658 on: Today at 11:41:39 am »
This is going to be the big transfer drama of the off-season isn't it

He'll get goals wherever he goes...I think it will be City or nothing
Logged
All Those Who Have A Red Heart Can Rejoice.
For They Have Seen GOD.

Offline Scottish-Don

  • Maggie May, Kez, Kopbird, LFCMunkee and gerrardspetal in any order
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,528
  • 'Cause he's a dedicated follower of fashion
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24659 on: Today at 11:42:26 am »
He's not coming to us, Harvey Elliot saw to that  ;D
Logged
Follow me on Twitter - @achtung_davie

Offline TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,140
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24660 on: Today at 11:47:00 am »
« Last Edit: Today at 11:55:50 am by TipTopKop »
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,316
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24661 on: Today at 11:50:25 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 10:28:03 am
The Athletic piece on this shows the problem Kane has in leaving

- They're pissed with the Kane camp over the story breaking on SSN

- There hasn't been any recent meetings between Kane and Levy re: this

- Kane believes he has a gentleman's agreement to leave; the impression in the article is that feeling isn't reciprocal

- The impression is Man City don't want to be seen spending the £120m+ (before bonuses and player exchanges) Tottenham would want

- There's little desire for clubs to spend that much on a player in his late twenties in a post-pandemic market

- Tottenham have no interest in selling him this summer, particularly to any perceived rival. Kane has little to no leverage because of his contract and Spurs still think they'd get a significant fee for him in 2022

- There is a strong suggestion that Spurs hold on him to him for one more year and sell next summer

He must know that at least one club will be in for him, otherwise leaking that he wants to leave without knowing if anyone is even interested is a pretty silly thing to do.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Dr Stu-Pid

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Anny Roader
  • ******
  • Posts: 304
  • ******
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24662 on: Today at 11:57:50 am »
Good to see that the Sky hypocrisy machine is back in full flow.  One minute money and greed is ruining football and the next they spend the entire night trying to build up the hype around a £100m+ transfer that would be impossible without the business driven nature of the game and the billionaire owners that they seemed desperate to get rid of.

Personally I hope Levy digs in his heels to the very last and makes it very clear that players that want to leave the club shouldn't sign 6 year contracts.  Greed goes to every level in football and players not being willing to honour the contracts they sign is just as bad for the fans as billionaire owners, especially when they choose to publicly leak the story which massively hurts the selling club's leverage.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,338
  • Dutch Class
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24663 on: Today at 12:15:38 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 11:50:25 am
He must know that at least one club will be in for him, otherwise leaking that he wants to leave without knowing if anyone is even interested is a pretty silly thing to do.

On the flip side,  he must surely know that Levy is the last person who would let Kane leave on his terms.  If anything, the more I think about it, I wonder if Kane and his camp are shitting bricks that a number of strikers might be available either this summer or next (Messi, Mbappe, Haaland, Lukaku etc) and if he doesn't get his move this summer, he's potentially locked in for a while with an even smaller pool of potential destinations
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,370
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24664 on: Today at 12:19:37 pm »
I'm amazed Kane hasn't left sooner to be honest. If Ferguson was still at utd he'd have been there by now.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,700
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24665 on: Today at 12:39:33 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:19:37 pm
I'm amazed Kane hasn't left sooner to be honest. If Ferguson was still at utd he'd have been there by now.
He came to that crossroads in July 2019 and, for reasons best known to him, signed a two year extension to take his contract to 2024.  I guess he got giddy off the back of them being CL finalists but they had just finished 26/27 points behind Man City and us so it's not like they were banging on the door.

If his camp deliberately leaked this story with two games still to play then it's really poor and I can't see it softening Levy's position on not wanting to sell him (or, at least, not at a price that anyone wants to pay).
Logged

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,440
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24666 on: Today at 12:45:19 pm »
Quote from: WEST HAM PAUL on Today at 05:25:53 am

Citizen Kane

:thumbup

A headline writing job awaits you at the tabloid of your choosing.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online cissesbeard

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 728
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24667 on: Today at 12:50:14 pm »
i hope this rumbles on all summer and has a negative effect on spurs, utd and city (will also be a great excuse for englands failure at the euros). I love a good transfer saga when we aren't involved in any way.
reckon city is his first choice but think he would also go to utd. could imagine city preferring haaland and obviously money is no object for them. be funny seeing neville and his mates moaning about the glazers if the club ends up spunking £100m on a striker. I don't see them winning the league until they replace solskjaer.
Logged

Online tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,253
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24668 on: Today at 12:51:14 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 11:22:02 am
Have seen the shouts that United would prefer Sancho. Whats thats based on? Obviously hes an exciting talent, better than what they have but in theory I think Kane would suit them better. They have pacy wide forwards but aside from an old Cavani not a striker to play through the middle.

At the same time Kane is a bit of a gamble at that price, probably not in the short term but does feel like he has a shelf life before things take their toll.

I can see him going to United ahead of City though. Hell probably be a success at either but I dont think hed be enough to turn United into title winners.

Sancho makes more sense for them because they can move Greenwood central to rotate with Cavani next season and use Sancho wide right.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Oskar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,666
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24669 on: Today at 12:56:33 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Today at 12:51:14 pm
Sancho makes more sense for them because they can move Greenwood central to rotate with Cavani next season and use Sancho wide right.

I agree.

United pretty much have a free run at Sancho this summer, theyd be mad to pass it up. Greenwood is annoyingly talented, having him lined up to play centrally with Sancho on the right sets up their attack for the long-term.
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,665
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24670 on: Today at 12:57:21 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 11:50:25 am
He must know that at least one club will be in for him, otherwise leaking that he wants to leave without knowing if anyone is even interested is a pretty silly thing to do.

I suspect with Kane and entourage we may not be dealing with a brains trust here
Logged

Online Phil M

  • YNWA
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,770
  • Bravery is believing in yourself" Rafael Benitez
    • I coulda been a contenda.....
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24671 on: Today at 01:00:03 pm »
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on Today at 11:57:50 am
Good to see that the Sky hypocrisy machine is back in full flow.  One minute money and greed is ruining football and the next they spend the entire night trying to build up the hype around a £100m+ transfer that would be impossible without the business driven nature of the game and the billionaire owners that they seemed desperate to get rid of.

Abso-bloody-exactly. Nail on head.
Logged
Quote from: shanklyboy on November 13, 2009, 12:20:35 am
It's true to say that if Shankly had told us to invade Poland we'd be queuing up 10 deep all the way from Anfield to the Pier Head.
Pages: 1 ... 612 613 614 615 616 [617]   Go Up
« previous next »
 