The Athletic piece on this shows the problem Kane has in leaving

- They're pissed with the Kane camp over the story breaking on SSN

- There hasn't been any recent meetings between Kane and Levy re: this

- Kane believes he has a gentleman's agreement to leave; the impression in the article is that feeling isn't reciprocal

- The impression is Man City don't want to be seen spending the £120m+ (before bonuses and player exchanges) Tottenham would want

- There's little desire for clubs to spend that much on a player in his late twenties in a post-pandemic market

- Tottenham have no interest in selling him this summer, particularly to any perceived rival. Kane has little to no leverage because of his contract and Spurs still think they'd get a significant fee for him in 2022

- There is a strong suggestion that Spurs hold on him to him for one more year and sell next summer
No way Spurs sell him to Chelsea, it'd either be one of the two Manchester clubs or abroad.  Can't imagine Kane would want to leave England though.
Very interesting. Thanks for posting. I think it's definitely hugely prohibitive - a move this summer that is. For all those reasons and more. Perhaps with a new manager coming in they think they can change his mind, but he's now played under 3 Managers at Spurs, with another coming, of different pedigrees and none have managed a trophy. He's at that place in his head where he won't go back and I don't think you get anywhere near 100% from him next season if he does stay. Probably see a burst of form and goals around when the transfer markets are opening or England squad selection is under consideration.

It's just human nature - your desire and attitude will never be exceptional when you're being made to stay somewhere you don't want to be and feel it's inhibiting your career prospects and overall legacy.
The problem that Spurs have with him wanting to leave is that Kane is definitely the type of player who will down tools to get the move he wants
I think his injury issues are a little overstated, he frequently gets run into the ground at spurs and that's what seems to lead to him getting injured. Whether that's because he's the big fish demanding to play every minute or just a lack of alternatives I'm not sure, but either way he could probably stay fit more often in a bigger team that can rotate him properly.

As others have said though it's just difficult to see Levy playing along when he has such a big contract that takes him so late into his career, Levy isn't the type to let him go as a thank you for sticking around so long, and let's be honest spurs were hugely patient with Kane earlier in his career and he's been paid handsomely, it's not like they owe him anything.
I don't think he'll leave the PL. Not sure his ego could take not being the big fish outside of the PL. Levy would be happy to sell him elsewhere.

Although Spurs wouldn't sell him to Chelsea, they'd have a likely replacement if they requested Abraham as part of any deal
They really aren't. He's had so many lateral ankle injuries and surgeries I'd be surprised if he's got any ligaments left there.
Kane will have to kick up a fuss otherwise he'll be there next season. More I think about it money plus player exchange I can see him at utd.
Cant see Levy wanting a player exchange, thinking all cash

Hopefully Levy over prices a move  ;D
Well most recent reports suggest he wants £150m.
He'll swear on his daughter's life that he never signed no contract
Between him and Zaha, lessons for young players about signing 4+ year contracts with no break clauses during their prime years
Have seen the shouts that United would prefer Sancho. Whats thats based on? Obviously hes an exciting talent, better than what they have but in theory I think Kane would suit them better. They have pacy wide forwards but aside from an old Cavani not a striker to play through the middle.

At the same time Kane is a bit of a gamble at that price, probably not in the short term but does feel like he has a shelf life before things take their toll.

I can see him going to United ahead of City though. Hell probably be a success at either but I dont think hed be enough to turn United into title winners.
Plus 28 soon enough

He will want £200-300k a week as well
Grealish did the same recently. Has basically killed any chance he has of getting a move to one of the top end clubs. Just seems like they're being really badly advised. There's an element of financial risk to not signing, or taking maybe lower money for a release clause, but you'd think they'd want to back themselves to be good enough that these clubs would go for them at the right price. Just don't know if I'd enjoy tying myself to mid table football for my entire career if it was me.
