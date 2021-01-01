I think his injury issues are a little overstated, he frequently gets run into the ground at spurs and that's what seems to lead to him getting injured. Whether that's because he's the big fish demanding to play every minute or just a lack of alternatives I'm not sure, but either way he could probably stay fit more often in a bigger team that can rotate him properly.



As others have said though it's just difficult to see Levy playing along when he has such a big contract that takes him so late into his career, Levy isn't the type to let him go as a thank you for sticking around so long, and let's be honest spurs were hugely patient with Kane earlier in his career and he's been paid handsomely, it's not like they owe him anything.