Re: Spurs - Commiserations
April 28, 2021, 07:28:47 pm
Poch is old news.

Since leaving Spurs, going to PSG with all their resources, so far he's won the equivalent of the Community Shield.

He won nothing but a manager of the month award at Spurs.

Good for him.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
April 28, 2021, 07:53:23 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on April 28, 2021, 11:58:20 am
But he built the squad, and he was up against far better funded competitors in both the Premier and Champions League. Does not winning the league in his second season at a banter club, or up against Klopp's Liverpool and Pep's City make him an underachiever? Do you think there was no point to Rafa's time here post-2006? This entire discussion is making me feel like I've taken crazy pills.

I think the comparison with Rafa is quite apt in some respects. Rafa's best team with us didn't win anything and so to the outside world is pretty forgotten but he built a team capable of winning things, that was one of the best teams in Europe and gave me some of the best memories supporting the club so it's always going to be a part of our history. I suspect the Tottenham fans feel similar about Pochettino.

Still the big difference, as you've specifically said is 'post-2006' and that Rafa has actual trophies to fall back on, even though the team was stronger in his later years at the club.

So I think while Tottenham fans will remember Pochettino's era with fondness there'll always be that 'if only he won something' question for them which we don't necessarily have with Rafa.

And in the wider footballing world, that team will probably be forgotten about because of that.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
April 28, 2021, 07:57:51 pm
Quote from: Hazell on April 28, 2021, 07:53:23 pm
I think the comparison with Rafa is quite apt in some respects. Rafa's best team with us didn't win anything and so to the outside world is pretty forgotten but he built a team capable of winning things, that was one of the best teams in Europe and gave me some of the best memories supporting the club so it's always going to be a part of our history. I suspect the Tottenham fans feel similar about Pochettino.

Still the big difference, as you've specifically said is 'post-2006' and that Rafa has actual trophies to fall back on, even though the team was stronger in his later years at the club.

So I think while Tottenham fans will remember Pochettino's era with fondness there'll always be that 'if only he won something' question for them which we don't necessarily have with Rafa.

And in the wider footballing world, that team will probably be forgotten about because of that.

Similar to Keegan or Robson's Newcastle or O'Leary's Leeds (who also got close in the CL). Maybe even Moyes's Everton.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
April 28, 2021, 08:01:58 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on April 28, 2021, 05:05:10 pm
How is it irrelevant when its his coaching that elevated these players? Also not winning a Carling cup or Fa Cup doesnt mean he underachieved, I would argue performances in Champions League and the league are more indicative of progress you dont attract players based on winning a league cup. We have a manager ourselves who completely disregards them for the right reasons, Pochettino taking a Spurs team with a low net spend and lower wages than all the top 4 clubs is reason to believe he never underachieved at all and its pretty crazy to even think so.

Its spurs were talking about here.

Again, dont really care about low net spend or low wages. Great, sure. Did an excellent job in building a squad which should have been more than capable of challenging for trophies, and then didnt challenge for trophies. Pretty average United, Chelsea and Arsenal teams have all won major trophies in the same time.

You can think players arent attracted by trophies, but finishing a supposedly great job with a failed title challenge when fucking Leicester won the league, a failed CL Final where they didnt even get us out of second gear and absolutely fuck all else isnt something to be proud of. Mourinho did a shit job at United and still won more in two years than Spurs have in thirty. Theres not many teams in a position to turn their noses up at minor trophies and Spurs most certainly arent one.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
April 28, 2021, 08:05:54 pm
All true, it's one thing finishing higher up in the league as a sign of 'progress' but if that progress doesn't lead anywhere, then I'd rather have the memories of winning actual trophies than finishing third. Yes, the League Cup included.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
April 28, 2021, 08:25:56 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on April 28, 2021, 08:01:58 pm
Again, dont really care about low net spend or low wages. Great, sure. Did an excellent job in building a squad which should have been more than capable of challenging for trophies, and then didnt challenge for trophies. Pretty average United, Chelsea and Arsenal teams have all won major trophies in the same time.

You can think players arent attracted by trophies, but finishing a supposedly great job with a failed title challenge when fucking Leicester won the league, a failed CL Final where they didnt even get us out of second gear and absolutely fuck all else isnt something to be proud of. Mourinho did a shit job at United and still won more in two years than Spurs have in thirty. Theres not many teams in a position to turn their noses up at minor trophies and Spurs most certainly arent one.

They had the chances to keep the pressure on Leicester, who were showing nerves, and completely fell apart in the run in.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Yesterday at 05:32:33 am
Quote from: Dim Glas on April 27, 2021, 12:35:57 pm
I love this assumption that Pochettino didnt spend any money at Spurs  ;D

Yep, Mourinho clearly the wrong choice - done out of panic on Levys part, as he saw this great squad that had been built over a number years basically ending up winning nothing. So in his panic he went for a coach that apparently guaranteed trophies.   But Pochettino underachieved significantly too - being as he ended up with sod all to show for it in terms of actual silverwear. He had a really good team there, many of them already there when he arrived, but all history will show is an empty trophy cabinet.

All in all, the whole thing has been an epic cock-up by Levy, and who knows where they go from here.

technically you're correct in that anyone with the assumption that poch didn't spend any money is way off track

the fact his net spend at spurs was around £50 million a season suggests if he had won any trophies with them, he'd been punching way above his weight, especially if you're expecting a title - sure leicester did it, yada yada, but anyone using that as a template of what to expect is being disingenuous

underachieved? nope, not in my book
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Yesterday at 07:44:38 am
Quote from: 4pool on April 28, 2021, 07:28:47 pm
Poch is old news.

Since leaving Spurs, going to PSG with all their resources, so far he's won the equivalent of the Community Shield.

He's been at PSG 4 months. He literally hasn't had the opportunity to win any other trophies yet. He could still win a treble.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Yesterday at 07:56:05 am
Quote from: Armand9 on Yesterday at 05:32:33 am
technically you're correct in that anyone with the assumption that poch didn't spend any money is way off track

the fact his net spend at spurs was around £50 million a season suggests if he had won any trophies with them, he'd been punching way above his weight, especially if you're expecting a title - sure leicester did it, yada yada, but anyone using that as a template of what to expect is being disingenuous

underachieved? nope, not in my book

Go and have a look at the United and Arsenal teams that won trophies during his time at Spurs and then tell me hed have been punching above his weight to win trophies
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Yesterday at 08:52:05 am
Quote from: Armand9 on Yesterday at 05:32:33 am
technically you're correct in that anyone with the assumption that poch didn't spend any money is way off track

the fact his net spend at spurs was around £50 million a season suggests if he had won any trophies with them, he'd been punching way above his weight, especially if you're expecting a title - sure leicester did it, yada yada, but anyone using that as a template of what to expect is being disingenuous

underachieved? nope, not in my book

He did a very good job for Spurs. He inherited a mess of a squad from Sherwood/Villas Boas and had low funds in comparison to the Manchester clubs and Chelsea; and in terms of wages Liverpool and Arsenal. Yet he consistently qualified for the CL.

However, he'll be known as another manager who built a good team, had some good achievements, but didn't win anything. I mentioned the examples of Keegan and Robson at Newcastle, O'Leary at Leeds, Moyes at Everton, O'Neill at Villa and also Harry Redknapp at Tottenham.

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Yesterday at 12:25:54 pm
Quote from: Armand9 on Yesterday at 05:32:33 am
technically you're correct in that anyone with the assumption that poch didn't spend any money is way off track

the fact his net spend at spurs was around £50 million a season suggests if he had won any trophies with them, he'd been punching way above his weight, especially if you're expecting a title - sure leicester did it, yada yada, but anyone using that as a template of what to expect is being disingenuous

underachieved? nope, not in my book

underachieved? yep, in my book  ;)

I think someone mentioned above that he built the squad, he actually was in a really good position coming into Spurs - in that the spine of that very good team was already in place, and Harry Kane had just broken into the team the season before he arrived. They had to clear out a lot of bloat, but it was an excellent base to work from. Yes, Pochettino did very well with those players and brought them on, of course he did, but it always amuses me and baffles me how elevated a platform he was put on, like he was some miracle worker. He wasant. He had a better starting point than Klopp, and they both had to work in similar ways I suspect - i.e. not an open cheque book and often had to balance the books to buy. So yep, he underachieved - but as I have mentioned over and over - partly his own arrogance was to blame for that.

I see that this is a discussion that goes in circles, so no one will change their minds. But as Hazell said, rather have the memory of winning something than some progress - and that progress stalled in his last season too.

Anyway, hes old news when it comes to spurs.  Next appointment for them surely will be important, they have been a shambles for a couple years it seems.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Yesterday at 01:26:24 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on April 28, 2021, 08:01:58 pm
Again, dont really care about low net spend or low wages. Great, sure. Did an excellent job in building a squad which should have been more than capable of challenging for trophies, and then didnt challenge for trophies. Pretty average United, Chelsea and Arsenal teams have all won major trophies in the same time.

You can think players arent attracted by trophies, but finishing a supposedly great job with a failed title challenge when fucking Leicester won the league, a failed CL Final where they didnt even get us out of second gear and absolutely fuck all else isnt something to be proud of. Mourinho did a shit job at United and still won more in two years than Spurs have in thirty. Theres not many teams in a position to turn their noses up at minor trophies and Spurs most certainly arent one.

I dont see how you can formulate an argument of any manager under or overachieving without taking in wages or net spend into account. Who is he underachieving compared to? His rivals who spend more on wages and spend more on acquiring players, the previous Tottenham managers who never won a trophy or ever made it to a Champions a League final? It just doesnt make sense to me how he can underachieve when he never inherited a championship winning squad or even a squad that consistently challenged for the title and also he was managing a club that not only never managed to make a Champions league semi final in recent history, have also not won a trophy since 2008, a trophy that did less for their progression than them qualifying for the Champions league ever odd year.

In regards to your second point, I also dont think winning domestic cups in this day and age does much for club progression overall, Arsenal won 3 Fa Cups in a row and went backwards every single year, Arteta won one last year and is on the verge of being sacked and have Arsenal in their worst position in the last two decades. In modern football as silly as it sounds takin a team to the CL final and showing that you can compete at the biggest stage probably does more for attracting players and giving you prestige than it would you winning the League Cup, apart from that theres a huge difference in monetary gain which does count, for a Spurs club who have no semblance of great European pedigree that alone is huge.  The example of Mourinho is also actually relevant to this point because although he won a couple trophies the amount he spent in terms of wages and transfer fees meant that United as a whole were looking for something bigger than the cups he eventually won, Pochettino was operating on a far less budget, allowed to spend far less to bolster his squad, so of course he has to prioritise what he thought was best for the club, in this case qualifying for the CL every year allowed Spurs to generate and operate at a level that simply winning the odd Fa Or League Cup wouldnt.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Yesterday at 01:28:31 pm
The Spurs side Pochettino inherited finished 6th the season before.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Yesterday at 01:44:56 pm
Its honestly not that difficult Coolie. He underachieved based on the team and players he had. Who did he under achieve compared to? I dunno, the rivals at the time who had poorer teams? Mourinho? Wenger? Ranieri? Sarri? Arteta?

If Force India put together the best car in F1 for less than Mercedes spend, and then dont win any races because they keep crashing it, then theyve underachieved. The journey to get there is great, again well done. He did nothing with what he built, which you seem to be struggling with. You get credit for building a really good squad on a low budget, you dont then get to use that as an excuse for doing nothing with it. If West Ham stumbled upon a way to get Sancho, Haaland, Van Dijk, Foden, Ndidi, Alisson and Messi in the squad for free and on low wages you dont then get to absolve yourself of any expectation because they didnt cost much.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Yesterday at 02:17:16 pm
Maybe he didnt underachieve at Spurs, but hes having a shocker at PSG. Lille win their last 4 matches and they are champions.

You cant put progress made in record books, only trophies won.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Yesterday at 03:36:44 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 02:17:16 pm
Maybe he didnt underachieve at Spurs, but hes having a shocker at PSG. Lille win their last 4 matches and they are champions.

You cant put progress made in record books

How about most points in one and a half seasons?  ;)
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Yesterday at 07:03:06 pm
Don't think it's getting brought up enough that Kane's recent interview seems to hint that he's going to try to move this summer.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Today at 10:01:43 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 02:17:16 pm
Maybe he didnt underachieve at Spurs, but hes having a shocker at PSG. Lille win their last 4 matches and they are champions.

You cant put progress made in record books, only trophies won.
Pressure immense on both sides, for different reasons now.

Monaco the form team in the league and only two points off top too - Kovac has done a good job there. Badiashile whenever I've caught a Monaco game has looked rather good - more of a stopper type, pretty limited on the ball but he has good recovery pace and blocks everything, dominant in both boxes too on set pieces.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Today at 11:13:25 am
Haha, Erik Ten Hag has renewed his Ajax contract!

It sounded like he was getting the Spurs job, was certainly being briefed that he was the top candidate.

Now the top foreign options look like Rangnick (surely Levy wouldn't want to deal with him) or Glasner at Wolfsburg but that also feels unlikely.

Reckon a UK-based coach is now most likely... Potter, Parker, Howe, Southgate? Espirito Santo? Or dare I say it, Gerrard?
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Today at 11:16:56 am
He used Spurs as leverage to get a new Ajax contract :lmao
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Today at 11:18:41 am
I mean it's Ajax. A historic and legendary club and on the other hand you have Tottenham Hotspur.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Today at 11:33:54 am
I reckon it'll be Martinez when Belgium are done in the Euros. I also think Southgate is a shout.

Spurs fans must be fuming. :lmao

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Today at 11:35:31 am
Has to be Scotty P and not Stevie G
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Today at 11:52:02 am
Give scotty a project
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Today at 12:18:58 pm
I bet a lot of money it's going to be Rafa....
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Today at 12:21:17 pm
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Today at 12:18:58 pm
I bet a lot of money it's going to be Rafa....

If I were Rafa, I would be holding out for the Arsenal job.

Neither team deserve him and he doesn't play the kind of football either team like to see. But I would say Arsenal have more money to spend.

Plus if Harry Kane stays (which is more and more possible) then I wouldn't want to manage that team.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Today at 12:27:31 pm
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Today at 05:02:23 pm
That's ok. When you're coming up with managerial gems like this then you got your guy for the next decade or more.



Edit: And to be clear this was while playing Winks and then soon thereafter bringing on Sissoko.....
