Author Topic: Spurs - Commiserations  (Read 1757368 times)

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24440 on: Yesterday at 01:43:50 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on April 26, 2021, 09:04:53 pm
Scott Parker is a good coach, not sure hes ready for a job like Spurs though would think he would do well first going to a mid table club for a couple years.

So you think he's not ready for Spurs, but then say he should go to a club like spurs for a couple of years?  ;D
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24441 on: Yesterday at 01:58:54 pm »
Pochettino didn't underachieve significantly.  I don't get where this narrative comes from.  Spurs had won almost nothing for decades and before Pochettino got there, they were a 60-70 point team, flirting with CL qualification but almost never getting there.  He got them into the CL consistently and while he didn't win any trophies, he had them an 86-point season with a +60 GD (their best since 1961 with Bill Nicholson) but ran into that underrated Conte buzzsaw (93 points was at the time the second highest points total ever).  He got them to a CL final, something they couldn't have dreamed of.  Remember at the beginning of that 18-19 season, Spurs signed 0 players.  Not even squad players.  Just 0.

That team had taken a step back in 17-18 but still qualified for the CL with 77 points.  With City having gotten 100 points, United in second, us on the rise, and Chelsea just missing out on the CL, Spurs signed no one.  Pochettino still got them CL the next year and at the same time navigated a run to a CL final.

If anything, that's on Levy.  That team needed more players and a bit of a refresh.  It needed depth in attack and midfield, but they didn't do anything until after 18-19, where things began trending down.

I don't see how Pochettino underachieved.  Spurs haven't won a title since 1961 or a European trophy since 1984.  They usually don't sniff either, even when they had a decent run in the 21st century.  Pochettino clearly elevated that team.  Things fell apart, but that's a Levy/Spurs problem more than anything.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24442 on: Yesterday at 02:06:28 pm »
Here's a shout for them... Gasperini
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24443 on: Yesterday at 02:08:46 pm »
Underachieving significantly may have been stretching it you are right. But he did underachieve.

He took over a decent team there, with a lot of the key elements of it already in place, before adding more over the years, and sure, getting CL football was understandibly the right first step, but I think he fucked up with his priorities more than once.

And that season they came 3rd in a 2 horse race was a big black mark on his time there.

For me it was a case of - did a good job, but should have done better, and I think there has been a lot of revisionism since he left because of who took over. To come out of it having won nothing was poor considering the strenght of the team. And part of that was his arrogance maybe, not seeing something like the Europa League worthy of his time, which would have wound me up significantly had I been a fan, especially having won sod all of significance for so long.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24444 on: Yesterday at 02:30:27 pm »
Quote from: OsirisMVZ on Yesterday at 02:06:28 pm
Here's a shout for them... Gasperini
Interesting shout. Definitely a coach with a vision, though apparently an uncompromising character. I can't find that he speaks English, which has stopped Allegri getting jobs over here. I'm sure he could learn though.

Never managed outside of Italy though and his only 'big' job was a disastrous few months at Inter where he fell out with players and hierarchy and was sacked and replaced by Ranieri of all people. Has proved his quality with Atalanta though.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24445 on: Yesterday at 02:48:46 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 02:08:46 pm
Underachieving significantly may have been stretching it you are right. But he did underachieve.

He took over a decent team there, with a lot of the key elements of it already in place, before adding more over the years, and sure, getting CL football was understandibly the right first step, but I think he fucked up with his priorities more than once.

And that season they came 3rd in a 2 horse race was a big black mark on his time there.

For me it was a case of - did a good job, but should have done better, and I think there has been a lot of revisionism since he left because of who took over. To come out of it having won nothing was poor considering the strenght of the team. And part of that was his arrogance maybe, not seeing something like the Europa League worthy of his time, which would have wound me up significantly had I been a fan, especially having won sod all of significance for so long.

I just went through the 15/16 season, and the "3rd in a 2-horse race" thing is overblown.  Spurs were 5 points behind with 4 games to go before they collapsed.  They were always unlikely to do it from there.  Pretty much everyone collapsed that year except Leicester.  On Matchday 28, Leicester drew 2-2 with WBA.  Spurs lost to West Ham to keep them 3 points back.  But at the same time Arsenal lost to Swansea at home (keeping them 6 points back), and we smashed City 3-0 to keep City 9 points back.  United were in it for a bit but quickly fell apart.  No one played like title challengers except Leicester (only 3 defeats all season).  Everyone else was like CL-qualification level team (like imagine if West Ham, Chelsea, Leicester, us, and Everton of this year were trying to keep pace in a title race).  Could Spurs have done better?  Absolutely.  But Arsenal and City also low-key fell apart before Arsenal had a good run-in.

He underachieved in the Europa, but do we really think a team like Spurs had the personnel to compete in the Europa League and win the league?  Because two of those years of underperforming in the Europa was when they were challenging for the title.  Could've done better (losing to Gent was certainly no good), but again, I don't see Spurs as some double-winning worthy team.  Considering how often they've come up short in CL qualification at the last hurdle, and how cheap Levy can be, I don't blame him for focusing on the league.

Look at the some of the players playing for them in those earlier years (like Clinton N'Jie having to play a key part in their title challenge).  In more recent years, they were competing with us and City.  The most complete teams they had went up against great teams (like Conte's Chelsea or Pep's City) in the league or us in the CL final.  We can poke fun at them for failing in the Europa League, but at least they did make a CL run.

We'll agree to disagree, but for me, Spurs had never been touted as title challengers or European cup challengers, not in any recent era anyway.  Pochettino got them there but ultimately came up short.  I don't really see that as much underachieving.  They don't really spend that much (wasn't like Joe Lewis was pumping money in).  He got the best out of some very good players, including getting Kane into stardom.  He could've done better in the cups, and certainly, 2015/16 was a fluke opportunity given the weakness of the league, but for a side that's basically at best CL-qualification level (if that) for decades and decades, don't think he underachieved.  That's not revisionism with Mourinho taking over after.  It's more on Spurs as a whole not kicking on after the first few years (that transfer window of signing no one will have contributed to be their undoing).  It was clear Pochettino had taken them as far as he could.

I don't know why I defend Pochettino so much.   ;D  But I do think he raised the profile of Spurs and took them to new heights (it's all relative remember!).

Levy, on the other hand, is causing his own problems.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24446 on: Yesterday at 03:06:20 pm »
yeah no  idea why you defend him so much either  :P

As I say, good coach, but should have done better with what he had at Spurs.  I am not sure there is much wrong with that very basic report!

And I dont think the 3rd in a 2 horse race thing is overblown really, it was kinda the perfect storm for him and Spurs, but they did indeed blow it, genereally, not just at the end there.  All the other big hitters where out of the equation for various reasons that season, Leicester ended up winning it with the lowest points total since Fergusons last season I think, and now what is the lowest points total in a decade.  It was a big missed opportunity.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24447 on: Yesterday at 04:57:00 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on Yesterday at 01:58:54 pm
Pochettino didn't underachieve significantly.  I don't get where this narrative comes from.  Spurs had won almost nothing for decades and before Pochettino got there, they were a 60-70 point team, flirting with CL qualification but almost never getting there.  He got them into the CL consistently and while he didn't win any trophies, he had them an 86-point season with a +60 GD (their best since 1961 with Bill Nicholson) but ran into that underrated Conte buzzsaw (93 points was at the time the second highest points total ever).  He got them to a CL final, something they couldn't have dreamed of.  Remember at the beginning of that 18-19 season, Spurs signed 0 players.  Not even squad players.  Just 0.

That team had taken a step back in 17-18 but still qualified for the CL with 77 points.  With City having gotten 100 points, United in second, us on the rise, and Chelsea just missing out on the CL, Spurs signed no one.  Pochettino still got them CL the next year and at the same time navigated a run to a CL final.

If anything, that's on Levy.  That team needed more players and a bit of a refresh.  It needed depth in attack and midfield, but they didn't do anything until after 18-19, where things began trending down.

I don't see how Pochettino underachieved.  Spurs haven't won a title since 1961 or a European trophy since 1984.  They usually don't sniff either, even when they had a decent run in the 21st century.  Pochettino clearly elevated that team.  Things fell apart, but that's a Levy/Spurs problem more than anything.

Yeah, I think the underachiever tag is just a lazy one with Pochettino. Winning trophies is certainly important but for too many coaches talked about on this site, winning trophies either doesn't mean much because of the state of the league, transfer funds they had at their disposal, etc....or not winning any trophies means they're a fraud or a bottler. Often times it seems like it's one or the other when in reality, it's usually much more nuanced than that.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24448 on: Yesterday at 06:06:03 pm »
It is nuanced, but Pochettino coached one of the stronger squads in the league for 5 years or whatever it was. No one is calling him a fraud.

Not sure why saying that he underachieved by not winning anything is seen as anything but stating a pretty leveled opinion. Its like he goes by different rules here, its wierd. I am not saying he should have been winning the CL or league, and maybe that was his problem, as I touched on - cos HE thoiught he should be winning those - as that is what he concentrated on. So I guess that means Pochettino is more in line with my thinking rather than those who think he did fine  ;D

He was in a similar position to Jürgen Klopp here, although Potchettino actually had a better starting point. But otherwise it was similar, neither had massive budgets in comparison to 2 or 3 other teams, but they still where able to invest in players and build their squads. Both where expected firstly to get a foothold in the CL, both did that. But that is where it ends really.

Sure, trophies are of course not the be all and end all, there are plenty of really good coaches who arent in situations where they can compete. But when you are one of the better teams in the league, and want to compete in Europe every year, and investing in players - and then a new stadium in their case, you surely see winning silverwhere as being the goal, and in that, he failed.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24449 on: Yesterday at 09:57:37 pm »
Im pretty sure Spurs net spend during Pochettino time was pretty low, and they had lower wages than us and a few others too, no chance Poch underachieved a club like Spurs have never been to a CL final before, they were never going to win a league or anything like that, I think he actually overachieved if anything.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24450 on: Today at 12:22:00 am »
It's a strange one with Poch. He didn't really underachieve because he raised the clubs expectations, and possibilities, to a level they had not been at for ages (if ever - I'm no student of their history). He took them to possibly the only CL final they will contend in our lifetimes, had a vague title challenge of sorts and momentarily made them burn brighter than historic top teams like Arsenal and Utd.

That should be enough to earn him if not legendary then certainly a fairly high status and time to make mistakes and drop levels a bit before attempting a comeback. In theory. But we know in practice it's trophies that count, and getting to a final and losing is seen as an unmitigated, unalloyed failure, instead of the incredible achievement it is, especially for a club not used to being there.

Under a more sympathtic chairmen he might have had a chance to rebuild the side and make it stronger in those areas that it lacked in. Learn from any mistakes and improve. Alas for him, Levy's not the kind of guy to countenance mistakes, which is ironic (proper irony unlike some misuses of the term, lol  ;D ) because he makes mistakes himself by the bucketload. He should be sacking himself several times a season!
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24451 on: Today at 12:34:23 am »
Spurs, they went to Goodison and failed to social distance, they have now managed to catch nosilver-19 from the blues

The 2 clubs have been sniffing around at the top for years without getting anywhere, Spurs seem the most likely but their psychology seems to be averse to big games at the business end
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24452 on: Today at 03:41:36 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:34:23 am
Spurs, they went to Goodison and failed to social distance, they have now managed to catch nosilver-19 from the blues

The 2 clubs have been sniffing around at the top for years without getting anywhere, Spurs seem the most likely but their psychology seems to be averse to big games at the business end

Super hard disagree.

Nosilver started way way way before 19...
