Underachieving significantly may have been stretching it you are right. But he did underachieve.



He took over a decent team there, with a lot of the key elements of it already in place, before adding more over the years, and sure, getting CL football was understandibly the right first step, but I think he fucked up with his priorities more than once.



And that season they came 3rd in a 2 horse race was a big black mark on his time there.



For me it was a case of - did a good job, but should have done better, and I think there has been a lot of revisionism since he left because of who took over. To come out of it having won nothing was poor considering the strenght of the team. And part of that was his arrogance maybe, not seeing something like the Europa League worthy of his time, which would have wound me up significantly had I been a fan, especially having won sod all of significance for so long.



I just went through the 15/16 season, and the "3rd in a 2-horse race" thing is overblown. Spurs were 5 points behind with 4 games to go before they collapsed. They were always unlikely to do it from there. Pretty much everyone collapsed that year except Leicester. On Matchday 28, Leicester drew 2-2 with WBA. Spurs lost to West Ham to keep them 3 points back. But at the same time Arsenal lost to Swansea at home (keeping them 6 points back), and we smashed City 3-0 to keep City 9 points back. United were in it for a bit but quickly fell apart. No one played like title challengers except Leicester (only 3 defeats all season). Everyone else was like CL-qualification level team (like imagine if West Ham, Chelsea, Leicester, us, and Everton of this year were trying to keep pace in a title race). Could Spurs have done better? Absolutely. But Arsenal and City also low-key fell apart before Arsenal had a good run-in.He underachieved in the Europa, but do we really think a team like Spurs had the personnel to compete in the Europa League and win the league? Because two of those years of underperforming in the Europa was when they were challenging for the title. Could've done better (losing to Gent was certainly no good), but again, I don't see Spurs as some double-winning worthy team. Considering how often they've come up short in CL qualification at the last hurdle, and how cheap Levy can be, I don't blame him for focusing on the league.Look at the some of the players playing for them in those earlier years (like Clinton N'Jie having to play a key part in their title challenge). In more recent years, they were competing with us and City. The most complete teams they had went up against great teams (like Conte's Chelsea or Pep's City) in the league or us in the CL final. We can poke fun at them for failing in the Europa League, but at least they did make a CL run.We'll agree to disagree, but for me, Spurs had never been touted as title challengers or European cup challengers, not in any recent era anyway. Pochettino got them there but ultimately came up short. I don't really see that as much underachieving. They don't really spend that much (wasn't like Joe Lewis was pumping money in). He got the best out of some very good players, including getting Kane into stardom. He could've done better in the cups, and certainly, 2015/16 was a fluke opportunity given the weakness of the league, but for a side that's basically at best CL-qualification level (if that) for decades and decades, don't think he underachieved. That's not revisionism with Mourinho taking over after. It's more on Spurs as a whole not kicking on after the first few years (that transfer window of signing no one will have contributed to be their undoing). It was clear Pochettino had taken them as far as he could.I don't know why I defend Pochettino so much.But I do think he raised the profile of Spurs and took them to new heights (it's all relative remember!).Levy, on the other hand, is causing his own problems.