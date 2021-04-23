they fucked themselves over with poch, wouldn't give him any money, gave him the bullet and gave the money to maureen, how that go for you fighting cocks?
was dumb all round, sure they were in freefall but i'd still have stuck with poch
kane must be on his way out now you'd think, the only way they keep him is cos no one could afford to buy him in the next window as most are skint. PSG seems the most likely to me if you discount kane wanting to stay in the prem to keep on track for all time prem top scorer - comes down how much that means to him. Personally, playing in a team that can win shit would be preferred. City are another option but they haven't to date made those kind of crazy money transfers, so probably not.