Talking about Spurs being a 'project' again must be so demoralising for any Spurs fan or player.



The time to have broken up that team and start a new project was right after the Champions league final. Binning Potch was their biggest mistake for a very very long time



To have moved in with Jose and keep all the main players from that squad was a huge mistake (even in hindsight) because there was no project, only the success you think you get with Mourinho. You gamble or go bust. Spurs went bust



Can Levy and Spurs afford to be a project team outside of Europe? Who do they get rid of and who do they bring in.



You would say Kane, Son, Sissoko and Lucas Moura are their 'money' players. The rest of their squad is either very old or very average. There is no one else that would make a top 4 first 11.



They really need a new keeper, CB and a box to box midfielder. Thats a full spine. Can they get all that for one Harry Kane? And without European football can you attract top 4 calibre players?



Scottie Parker the brave doesn't exactly attract the best.