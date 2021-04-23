« previous next »
Offline Fromola

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24400 on: Yesterday at 09:41:44 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on April 23, 2021, 11:48:46 pm
The regression already started, the cl run covered up a lot of issues, loads of those players had given up on pochettino as well.

They had a poor 2019 overall, which is weird considering the pinnacle of their modern history was reaching the CL final. It was a sheer fluke they got there though. The VAR goal that stopped City going through, totally outplayed by Ajax for 3 quarters of a tie and going through with a last second goal after they didn't kill the tie off.

Ultimately they leveled off to their budget. Spurs were a distant 6th in terms of wages of the big 6 and their transfer spend was low as well. Our net spend is pitiful but we do have a competitive wage bill.

You can't keep massively overperforming to your budget year in year out.

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24401 on: Yesterday at 09:54:06 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 09:37:01 am
I think thats fair, but there are certain players I couldnt imagine with a different team because of the personality they have. Kane is one of them. Cant put my finger on why exactly, but I could easily see him failing elsewhere because it didnt have the same feel as Spurs.

I think hed score a bucket load of goals, especially if he stays in the permier league. Its not like Spurs are set up to play to his strength, they have no game plan and he seems to score a lot of opportunistic goals.
What he wont be is the best player at any club he goes to, I think his price tag may end up leaving him at Spurs.

Eventually I see both him and Son leaving on a free, they cost too much now, and cant see them signing another contract at Spurs, its their last big contract and theyll want mega bucks, beyond what Levy can pay without CL football.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24402 on: Yesterday at 10:23:50 am »
Jamie Redknapp and Michael Dawson suggesting yesterday that Scott Parker would be a better choice for the next Spurs manager than Rafa Benitez.

Make it happen.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24403 on: Yesterday at 10:25:15 am »
Quote from: disgraced cake on April 25, 2021, 07:10:00 pm
They were doing quite decent in the first half of the year, I think they just fell of a lot around Christmas time and could never regain their form.

That's the story of every "title challenge" they've had isn't it?
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24404 on: Yesterday at 10:36:06 am »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 10:23:50 am
Jamie Redknapp and Michael Dawson suggesting yesterday that Scottie Parker would be a better choice for the next Spurs manager than Rafa Benitez.

Make it happen.

Give Scottie a project I say.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24405 on: Yesterday at 10:55:28 am »
They're in a really difficult place, manager-wise.

The next appointment is really crucial because they're at a stage where they need to rebuild and Scott Parker (for e.g.) isn't going to bring in the names they need, especially when they're not in the CL. You wonder if the owner has the money/desire to shell out on a full rebuild anyway.

As great as Rafa is, I don't think he's the right appointment for Spurs. Maybe they should go all out for Rodgers but then would he be arsed moving there if he gets CL this season? Nagelsman won't go there, surely. As for Sarri, I like the fella but I can't see it being a success.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24406 on: Yesterday at 11:03:06 am »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 10:23:50 am
Jamie Redknapp and Michael Dawson suggesting yesterday that Scott Parker would be a better choice for the next Spurs manager than Rafa Benitez.

Make it happen.

There's a bit of a weird obsession in the media that Scot Parker is doing this incredible job at Fulham. I'v heard it loads of times that he'll walk into a Prem job next season if he wants. Based on what ?  They've won the same amount of games as Sheff Utd. It would be brilliant he went to Spurs
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24407 on: Yesterday at 11:03:31 am »
I think there's been a bit of a power shift and Leicester at present is a better job than Spurs. They will likely be in the Champions League next season, probably aren't at risk of having to sell their best players unless silly offers come in, have a better first XI than Spurs at present and a transfer budget that won't restrict them in the way Levy would.

Whilst I think the size of an Arsenal or Chelsea still makes them a bigger draw than Leicester - same with us regardless of table position - Spurs simply is not the attractive proposition Poch helped them to become.

They should look into hiring a manager who can commit to a 3 or 4 year rebuild knowingly being under constraints and wanting the challenge, which means they'll need to go after a promising bigger fish in a smaller pond, which is why Nagelsmann made sense. Though it looks like he's
seen sense and won't touch the Spurs job.

Don't be surprised to see them go after a Dean Smith or even Nuno at Wolves. They'll probably be linked to the likes of Howe and Stevie G but I think the job's too big for them at present.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24408 on: Yesterday at 11:06:44 am »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 10:23:50 am
Jamie Redknapp and Michael Dawson suggesting yesterday that Scott Parker would be a better choice for the next Spurs manager than Rafa Benitez.

Make it happen.

Oh God, please!
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24409 on: Yesterday at 11:06:47 am »
Quote from: disgraced cake on April 25, 2021, 07:10:00 pm
They were doing quite decent in the first half of the year, I think they just fell of a lot around Christmas time and could never regain their form.
Christ, this is a stone we need to be wary of throwing, living in a glass house, as we do.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24410 on: Yesterday at 11:09:17 am »
I like Parker actually. I guess he would make some sense for a long term project, so why not? Don't think they can attract a high profile coach, maybe Rafa or Sarri but if they aren't going to back them much then what's the point?
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24411 on: Yesterday at 11:16:46 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 11:03:31 am
I think there's been a bit of a power shift and Leicester at present is a better job than Spurs. They will likely be in the Champions League next season, probably aren't at risk of having to sell their best players unless silly offers come in, have a better first XI than Spurs at present and a transfer budget that won't restrict them in the way Levy would.

Whilst I think the size of an Arsenal or Chelsea still makes them a bigger draw than Leicester - same with us regardless of table position - Spurs simply is not the attractive proposition Poch helped them to become.

They should look into hiring a manager who can commit to a 3 or 4 year rebuild knowingly being under constraints and wanting the challenge, which means they'll need to go after a promising bigger fish in a smaller pond, which is why Nagelsmann made sense. Though it looks like he's
seen sense and won't touch the Spurs job.

Don't be surprised to see them go after a Dean Smith or even Nuno at Wolves. They'll probably be linked to the likes of Howe and Stevie G but I think the job's too big for them at present.

I think Nuno is quite likely. Feels like he's gone as far as he can with Wolves, but no doubt he's a good manager. Can definitely see a mutual parting of the ways there.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24412 on: Yesterday at 11:20:01 am »
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 11:03:06 am
There's a bit of a weird obsession in the media that Scot Parker is doing this incredible job at Fulham. I'v heard it loads of times that he'll walk into a Prem job next season if he wants. Based on what ?  They've won the same amount of games as Sheff Utd. It would be brilliant he went to Spurs
Now, now. This is brave Scotty Parker we are talking about here. Have some respect, please.

I'm sure he'd do just fine at the cheese bowl with the trophy dodgers. 😊
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24413 on: Yesterday at 12:25:20 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 10:23:50 am
Jamie Redknapp and Michael Dawson suggesting yesterday that Scott Parker would be a better choice for the next Spurs manager than Rafa Benitez.

Make it happen.
It's a no-brainer. When you've a chance to name a former Footballer of the Year as your manager, you shouldn't hesitate. 

Unless you're Derby County.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24414 on: Yesterday at 12:33:25 pm »
I don't know whether Scott Parker can be successful - but from the little i've seen of his Fulham team, they do play some tidy football - and I did wonder when watching them what that could look like with better players.

At least their fans would get to watch some more entertaining football under him.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24415 on: Yesterday at 12:35:49 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 12:33:25 pm
I don't know whether Scott Parker can be successful - but from the little i've seen of his Fulham team, they do play some tidy football - and I did wonder when watching them what that could look like with better players.

At least their fans would get to watch some more entertaining football under him.
They do play some alright stuff and have been somewhat competitive, but ultimately, it would be a super-underwhelming appointment for Spurs fans I think, as bad as Lampard to Chelsea.

Realistically, Parker has been relegated with them although that wasn't his fault, he's then come up via the play offs with the most expensive squad and highest wage bill in the Championship, before likely getting relegated again. It's not exactly a CV that screams 'bigger job.'
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24416 on: Yesterday at 12:37:39 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 11:03:31 am
I think there's been a bit of a power shift and Leicester at present is a better job than Spurs. They will likely be in the Champions League next season, probably aren't at risk of having to sell their best players unless silly offers come in, have a better first XI than Spurs at present and a transfer budget that won't restrict them in the way Levy would.

Whilst I think the size of an Arsenal or Chelsea still makes them a bigger draw than Leicester - same with us regardless of table position - Spurs simply is not the attractive proposition Poch helped them to become.

They should look into hiring a manager who can commit to a 3 or 4 year rebuild knowingly being under constraints and wanting the challenge, which means they'll need to go after a promising bigger fish in a smaller pond, which is why Nagelsmann made sense. Though it looks like he's
seen sense and won't touch the Spurs job.

Don't be surprised to see them go after a Dean Smith or even Nuno at Wolves. They'll probably be linked to the likes of Howe and Stevie G but I think the job's too big for them at present.

The thing with Spurs was the stadium move was meant to elevate them to the top table. Instead it's fucked them because it's been empty for 18 months by August with no revenue, but it's still got to be paid for.

Lose Kane and don't reinvest the money well (like after the Bale sale) and they're screwed for years. When Arsenal first moved to The Emirates they had some average years but they'd had that recent period of great success to look back on and fall back on. Spurs have won 2 League Cups in 30 years that's it. Leicester have won 2 League Cups in that time and a PL league title.

Clubs like Leicester and Everton have not been as affected by the pandemic because their matchday revenues are so low. Spurs were looking at well over 100 million a season from the new ground. Added to the NFL games there. It's still got to be paid for.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24417 on: Yesterday at 12:39:10 pm »
Scott Parker has benefited massively from having his Fulham team play like real shit at the start of the season.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24418 on: Yesterday at 12:41:06 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 12:39:10 pm
Scott Parker has benefited massively from having his Fulham team play like real shit at the start of the season.

Or that bag of shit team we put out at Anfield.

Ultimately it's not a high bar to finish 4th bottom, but they aren't even making a fist of it at the moment.

They looked dead and buried and then went on a decent run to get themselves within touch and then bottled it again.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24419 on: Yesterday at 12:46:04 pm »
Probably only me but I look at the names people are linking with the Spurs job and every one of them leaves me with the same question. If they go for him.... what the fuck was the point of binning of Pochettino? 
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24420 on: Yesterday at 12:53:49 pm »
Talking about Spurs being a 'project' again must be so demoralising for any Spurs fan or player.

The time to have broken up that team and start a new project was right after the Champions league final. Binning Potch was their biggest mistake for a very very long time

To have moved in with Jose and keep all the main players from that squad was a huge mistake (even in hindsight) because there was no project, only the success you think you get with Mourinho. You gamble or go bust. Spurs went bust
 
Can Levy and Spurs afford to be a project team outside of Europe? Who do they get rid of and who do they bring in.

You would say Kane, Son, Sissoko and Lucas Moura are their 'money' players. The rest of their squad is either very old or very average. There is no one else that would make a top 4 first 11.

They really need a new keeper, CB and a box to box midfielder. Thats a full spine. Can they get all that for one Harry Kane? And without European football can you attract top 4 calibre players?

Scottie Parker the brave doesn't exactly attract the best.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24421 on: Yesterday at 12:57:45 pm »
They had a fantastic team a few years back. In their last season at WHL they were unplayable at home. Mad that their best generation for decades has ended up winning nothing. Especially considering we are going through one of the darkest periods in our history and have 4 trophies in the same period.
Only downhill from there, their main defenders are too old, their front 2 just going through the motions, and they have no midfield.

Think they should just switch to NFL.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24422 on: Yesterday at 01:42:00 pm »
Nagelsmann going to Bayern.

Played a blinder declaring his love for Spurs. Within 2 days Bayern made contact with Liepzig.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24423 on: Yesterday at 03:01:52 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 01:42:00 pm
Nagelsmann going to Bayern.

Played a blinder declaring his love for Spurs. Within 2 days Bayern made contact with Liepzig.

Heard one of them German football journo's yesterday saying Liepzig looking something like 25 million in compensation for him. Not sure how much truth is in that like. Wonder how much Fulham will demand. They could always go for Jose, he's out of a job at the minute
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24424 on: Yesterday at 03:03:37 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 03:01:52 pm
Heard one of them German football journo's yesterday saying Liepzig looking something like 25 million in compensation for him. Not sure how much truth is in that like. Wonder how much Fulham will demand. They could always go for Jose, he's out of a job at the minute

30 mill apparently, but I very much doubt they will get that much, but no doubt theyll get a lot. Although it seems to be becoming a more common occurance now in Germany for some coaches to have buy outs that kick in during their contracts. Marco Rose had one that kicks in this summer, so Dortmund are paying a few mill for him.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24425 on: Yesterday at 08:20:14 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 10:23:50 am
Jamie Redknapp and Michael Dawson suggesting yesterday that Scott Parker would be a better choice for the next Spurs manager than Rafa Benitez.

Make it happen.

Scott Parker has nicer hair than Rafa so this makes sense.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24426 on: Yesterday at 08:43:14 pm »
Some talk this evening from the likes of Honigstein that Spurs are targeting Ralf Rangnick (as a manager rather than DoF). Erik ten Hag also being mentioned.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24427 on: Yesterday at 08:43:41 pm »
Son Kane do yourselves a favour come here to winners )
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24428 on: Yesterday at 08:43:55 pm »
Quote from: johnj147 on Yesterday at 08:43:41 pm
Son Kane do yourselves a favour come here to winners )

No thanks.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24429 on: Yesterday at 08:47:01 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 08:43:14 pm
Some talk this evening from the likes of Honigstein that Spurs are targeting Ralf Rangnick (as a manager rather than DoF). Erik ten Hag also being mentioned.

Ralf Rangnick is getting linked with everyone, he was all set to go to Schalke, and then to Frankfurt.  Now Spurs linked.

Hes always said he wants to work in England, and if hes going to do it, has to be pretty soon. He likes to be very involved though, not sure how thatd work at Spurs!   
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24430 on: Yesterday at 09:04:53 pm »
Scott Parker is a good coach, not sure hes ready for a job like Spurs though would think he would do well first going to a mid table club for a couple years.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24431 on: Yesterday at 09:07:28 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 08:47:01 pm
Ralf Rangnick is getting linked with everyone, he was all set to go to Schalke, and then to Frankfurt.  Now Spurs linked.

Hes always said he wants to work in England, and if hes going to do it, has to be pretty soon. He likes to be very involved though, not sure how thatd work at Spurs!

Exactly, would Levy give up control?  Rangnick wants to build a whole operation from youth level on up.  When Poch was in charge it was his brother and one scout that sent targets to Levy.  I can't imagine much has changed since which is not how Ralf operates.  Can't see it happening as is.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24432 on: Today at 07:24:23 am »
Give it to Giggsay... Oh wait. Don't
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24433 on: Today at 10:04:53 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 08:47:01 pm
Ralf Rangnick is getting linked with everyone, he was all set to go to Schalke, and then to Frankfurt.  Now Spurs linked.

Hes always said he wants to work in England, and if hes going to do it, has to be pretty soon. He likes to be very involved though, not sure how thatd work at Spurs!
He makes a lot more sense than Mourinho for Spurs. I think he could work well for Levy with his buy low and sell high philosophy.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24434 on: Today at 10:11:41 am »
Nagelsmann confirmed for Bayern next season so won't happen for Spurs now, which is nice
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24435 on: Today at 10:19:38 am »
Erik Ten Hag is being linked now. Interesting one. Absolutely does not have the profile of player in the Spurs squad that he usually likes to work with, so I'd say it would need a rebuild or he'd have to show massive versatility.

I've enjoyed his time at Ajax, as a follower of the club and he's done wonders for some of the young players like Brobbey, Timber and Gravenberch.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24436 on: Today at 12:21:30 pm »
they fucked themselves over with poch, wouldn't give him any money, gave him the bullet and gave the money to maureen, how that go for you fighting cocks?

was dumb all round, sure they were in freefall but i'd still have stuck with poch

kane must be on his way out now you'd think, the only way they keep him is cos no one could afford to buy him in the next window as most are skint. PSG seems the most likely to me if you discount kane wanting to stay in the prem to keep on track for all time prem top scorer - comes down how much that means to him. Personally, playing in a team that can win shit would be preferred. City are another option but they haven't to date made those kind of crazy money transfers, so probably not.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24437 on: Today at 12:35:57 pm »
I love this assumption that Pochettino didnt spend any money at Spurs  ;D

Yep, Mourinho clearly the wrong choice - done out of panic on Levys part, as he saw this great squad that had been built over a number years basically ending up winning nothing. So in his panic he went for a coach that apparently guaranteed trophies.   But Pochettino underachieved significantly too - being as he ended up with sod all to show for it in terms of actual silverwear. He had a really good team there, many of them already there when he arrived, but all history will show is an empty trophy cabinet.

All in all, the whole thing has been an epic cock-up by Levy, and who knows where they go from here.
