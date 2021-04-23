« previous next »
From ESPNs Bundesliga reporter:

Source close to Julian Nagelsmann tells me that he has previously had an active interest in Spurs as his English club (just as a fan Im told). It would be a perfect match in their words.

Source thinks Nagelsmann could be tempted by a move to Spurs.

Can understand why - Bayern aside, where else could he go?

The Bayern job would come up for him again. The expectations there for him would be sky high. If Nagelsmann is playing the long game, Spurs makes more sense

Those expectations at Bayern would be: win everything...and do that after the last guy who was there won absolutely everything.

At Spurs, he gets a bit more time and lower expectations. More say in new players coming in too. And compared to Leipzig, a step up in player quality.

https://twitter.com/archiert1/status/1385563277615370249?s=20

I would rather him at Spurs than another team - Spurs are a bit of a mess at the moment as a team and in finances. If Nagelsmann is coming into England I'd rather this Spurs team who look a long way off challenging than say United or City or Chelsea down the line, where I feel he can possibly do some real damage in the league.

He'll do really well for them, much better than currently, but it would be a good 3 or 4 years until this Spurs side is a serious contended, in which time he may very well be taking the Bayern job.

Also the idea that the Bayern job is perhaps too much pressure for him now is a good sign of his inexperience - as good a coach he is, is he going to be like Poch and Spurs and choke when it gets important, if he is openly talking talking about worrying about so much pressure at this time.

I'd rather this version of Nagelsmann in THIS Spurs team, than a much more confident and experienced Naglesmann in a better side
Source close to Julian Nagelsmann tells me that he has previously had an active interest in Spurs as his English club (just as a fan Im told). It would be a perfect match in their words.

Source thinks Nagelsmann could be tempted by a move to Spurs.

Can understand why - Bayern aside, where else could he go?

The Bayern job would come up for him again. The expectations there for him would be sky high. If Nagelsmann is playing the long game, Spurs makes more sense

Those expectations at Bayern would be: win everything...and do that after the last guy who was there won absolutely everything.

At Spurs, he gets a bit more time and lower expectations. More say in new players coming in too. And compared to Leipzig, a step up in player quality.

https://twitter.com/archiert1/status/1385563277615370249?s=20



He also doesn't have to handle the turn around of players that Bayern might be coming towards and reshaping of the defence.
He also doesn't have to handle the turn around of players that Bayern might be coming towards and reshaping of the defence.

probably more re-shaping to be done at Spurs to be honest! Bayerns team will see some departures this summer of course, but the only big loss would be Alaba, but they are in very good shape age profile wise at the moment, with Upamecano already signed (a player he of course knows well).

But the point about expectations is true. At Bayern hed simply have to win the CL relatively quickly, and until he did, hed not be seen as a success. 

He should likely be concerned about Spurs huge debts though surely, and will want to be assured of transfers being possible
probably more re-shaping to be done at Spurs to be honest! Bayerns team will see some departures this summer of course, but the only big loss would be Alaba, but they are in very good shape age profile wise at the moment, with Upamecano already signed (a player he of course knows well).

But the point about expectations is true. At Bayern hed simply have to win the CL relatively quickly, and until he did, hed not be seen as a success. 

He should likely be concerned about Spurs huge debts though surely, and will want to be assured of transfers being possible

Spurs is a good move right now because he really just has to achieve top 4 in around 2 season, which is a lot easier to do than win everything with Bayern.

And he will get the Bayern job eventually - he is only 33 so he could get it in 15 years time and he's still be the same age as Klopp when the took over Liverpool
Thing is if he fails at Spurs he risks not getting the Bayern job for a while. Fail at Bayern and he'll still have clubs like Spurs desperate to have him
Not a bad thing using spurs as a negotiating tactic to get Bayern to move for him.
Thing is if he fails at Spurs he risks not getting the Bayern job for a while. Fail at Bayern and he'll still have clubs like Spurs desperate to have him

But fail at Bayern because he just isn't ready to take that type of job, and he may be barred off from the real top jobs pending real signs of success. Go to Spurs and achieve very reasonable objectives he goes into the top job when ready and goes from there.

Look at Rodgers - he took the Liverpool job when it didn't quite fit. And since then he has shown how much improved he is and is doing really good things with Leicester now, but he doesn't get linked to the "top" jobs despite them being available (Spurs twice, Chelsea) and due to circumstances is likely locked out for another 2 or 3 years or so when one comes up where he may or may not be linked to them (even though he definately should be linked).
Failing at Bayern is like 'failing' at PSG. You still win something and your reputation isn't damaged much, if at all
Failing at Bayern is like 'failing' at PSG. You still win something and your reputation isn't damaged much, if at all

Ah fair, I would only counter with Nico Kovac (who to be fair I think has turned an awful Monaco side to 3rd place which is something) and Laurent Blanc. If you properly fail it can set you back.

Now to be fair, I am not sold on the managerial credentials of either so you have to be pretty average to fail at PSG or Bayern
Nagelsmann's only 33 years old and has done well so far in his career.  Regardless of the opinions on clubs like Hoffenheim and Leipzig, he's performed well with them.  He seems to play good football as well.

The only question is:  how does he do with big egos, and can he fulfill sky-high expectations at a place like Bayern?  The good news is that if he doesn't do as well as you'd expect there, he would still be a young-talented coach that's sought after, but managerial careers can be tricky.  Look at Andre Villas-Boas.  A treble at Porto and highly-sought after at a young age.  After everything went south at Chelsea and at Spurs, he was still only 35.  He's only 43 now but has been out of the top leagues for ages.  Maybe he wasn't all that great at a young age, but it's clear that Chelsea job (and that dressing room) was way too much for him so early.

Nagelsmann has a lot of choices.  Spurs would very much be in the vein of a Hoffenheim or Leipzig where he can get them CL qualification and playing pretty good football and that will do his reputation no harm.  On the flip side, Bayern is Bayern.  He should have many chances for that job down the line, but you never know.
Ah fair, I would only counter with Nico Kovac (who to be fair I think has turned an awful Monaco side to 3rd place which is something) and Laurent Blanc. If you properly fail it can set you back.

Now to be fair, I am not sold on the managerial credentials of either so you have to be pretty average to fail at PSG or Bayern

I always felt bad for Kovacs situation at Bayern, he was on a hiding to nothing, not wanted from the get go, everyone knew he wasnt who they wanted, but the coaches they did want, didnt want the move.  Many of the Bayern fans never gave him a chance as they never wanted him, so theyd turn on him at the drop of a hat. And yes, Kovac had a far more safe style, but he still presided over plenty of memorable attacking games - for instance some tend to forget I think it was him who was coach when Bayern absolotely smacked Spurs in that CL game last season, not Flick.  But he was much loved at Frankfurt for good reason, he is a very good coach.

The age thing with Nagelsmann is interesting - of course it means he has the chance of a far longer coaching career than most coaches. But there will be a time when clubs will look at experience rather than age. So yeah you can go hes still only 38. But the thing is, hell have 10 years experience - that will be the important factor, not the age.
Like with many things in life, timing can be everything. I think if he takes a middling job like Spurs now (is it even a better job than RB Leipzig given their current financial constraints?) he would regret it even if he did a decent job. Bayern may never come up again for him.
2/3 years ago that would have been a good job to take, but considering the make up of the squad and the potential financial issues they have? Nah. I'd be pretty stunned if it was even genuine interest.
If theres one thing Nagelsmann has its a lot of self confidence and I suppose youd need it to be managing footballers that are older than you. Maybe some belief he can turn water into wine. Id hate for him to take the job, he can and will be able to do heaps better.
According to reports today, its Harry Redknapp they want back not Nagelsmann.....
According to reports today, its Harry Redknapp they want back not Nagelsmann.....

Please tell me you're joking, Jill...

On the other hand, I suppose, please tell me you're not... :D
Other than the odd couple of players, is it really that much of a step up in quality from Leipzig to Spurs?
Quote from: Wullie160975 on April 23, 2021, 09:16:04 pm
Other than the odd couple of players, is it really that much of a step up in quality from Leipzig to Spurs?

Theres a fair few players Id take from Leipzig ahead of Spurs players, starting with their goalie! But the premier league is a huge draw, and Spurs, despite the hilarity they can cause, are a far bigger club than Leipzig.

Also, this will be quite a summer of change for Leipzig, Upamecano and Konate going, sounds like their captain Marcel Sabitzer fancies a change of scenery too, and Leipzig may always be a team that sees quite a turnover of stars leaving.

But having said that, not sure if its a wise a choice to go to a team with such insane debts as Spurs. Who knows what they can invest in players now.
Theres a fair few players Id take from Leipzig ahead of Spurs players, starting with their goalie! But the premier league is a huge draw, and Spurs, despite the hilarity they can cause, are a far bigger club than Leipzig.

Also, this will be quite a summer of change for Leipzig, Upamecano and Konate going, sounds like their captain Marcel Sabitzer fancies a change of scenery too, and Leipzig may always be a team that sees quite a turnover of stars leaving.

But having said that, not sure if its a wise a choice to go to a team with such insane debts as Spurs. Who knows what they can invest in players now.

It was more this line in the article you posted

Source close to Julian Nagelsmann tells me that he has previously had an active interest in Spurs as his English club (just as a fan Im told). It would be a perfect match in their words.

Source thinks Nagelsmann could be tempted by a move to Spurs.

Can understand why - Bayern aside, where else could he go?

The Bayern job would come up for him again. The expectations there for him would be sky high. If Nagelsmann is playing the long game, Spurs makes more sense

Those expectations at Bayern would be: win everything...and do that after the last guy who was there won absolutely everything.

At Spurs, he gets a bit more time and lower expectations. More say in new players coming in too. And compared to Leipzig, a step up in player quality.

https://twitter.com/archiert1/status/1385563277615370249?s=20
It was more this line in the article you posted

I suppose in overall squad depth Spurs may be better, and so long as Son and Kane are there, then yes, I can see why the ESPN bloke would say that.

But Leipzigs form this season (mostly) makes them look a better team at this moment in time, and of course they did beat Spurs comfortably last season too. It is a lot closer than it probably should be!
Please tell me you're joking, Jill...

On the other hand, I suppose, please tell me you're not... :D

I am not joking, there is an article up on newsnow about Redkanpp and a load of Spurs fan threatening to get emotional if he comes back. Mind you, I guess they could be Arsenal fans in disguise.  ;)
The age thing with Nagelsmann is interesting - of course it means he has the chance of a far longer coaching career than most coaches. But there will be a time when clubs will look at experience rather than age. So yeah you can go hes still only 38. But the thing is, hell have 10 years experience - that will be the important factor, not the age.

Oh absolutely I agree, I can see him in a top job by 40 and quite possibly (probably) will be massively successful in his career. The age thing was more a point to say yeah he could take the Spurs job and still have LOADS of time to take that dream Bayern job (and many more jobs after that even).

I mean he is 33 now and seemingly could take the Bayern job if he wants so of course by 38, barring an utterly disastrous job elsewhere, he could take it then too. Just if he doesn't want it, it makes sense.for him now.

On Kovac comments too, to be fair I liked him at Frankfurt and whilst I know little on Ligue 1 it may be a good job at Monaco considering where they were not long ago. I just remember how happy he was getting a draw at Anfield and how that played out - gave me strong vibes of Villareal and their manager after the 1 - 0 (and the subsequent result of the tie)
Oh absolutely I agree, I can see him in a top job by 40 and quite possibly (probably) will be massively successful in his career. The age thing was more a point to say yeah he could take the Spurs job and still have LOADS of time to take that dream Bayern job (and many more jobs after that even).

I mean he is 33 now and seemingly could take the Bayern job if he wants so of course by 38, barring an utterly disastrous job elsewhere, he could take it then too. Just if he doesn't want it, it makes sense.for him now.

On Kovac comments too, to be fair I liked him at Frankfurt and whilst I know little on Ligue 1 it may be a good job at Monaco considering where they were not long ago. I just remember how happy he was getting a draw at Anfield and how that played out - gave me strong vibes of Villareal and their manager after the 1 - 0 (and the subsequent result of the tie)

yeah the game at anfield certainly wasnt his finest moment  ;D  I think he was a bit of a tit in the 2nd game too, although I cant remember why now, just have this recollection that he may have said something.

It was just such a wierd situation though for him at Bayern. Not often does a coach take a job and everyone sort of knows the club didnt even want him. They barely made a secret of it that he was way down their list of coaches - so much so they had hoped not to have to go that far down the list.  And when Tuchel ended up turning them down, they had to make a decision quickly.  I am pretty sure the approached Kloppo to begin with too, although they realised there wasnt a big chance it would be possible, but they still asked.
the mad thing about Spurs is they havent really lost any players since we beat them in the champions league. they were a decent side up to that point under Pochettino. he was able to get the best out of them. many of them have regressed since he left. the likes delle alli and alderwereild especially. Son isnt playing as well as he was either. Pochettino even had guys like Lucas and Danny Rose performing well. Imagine getting rid of a manger like for an overrated past it prick like Mourinho. Daniel Levy has to be one of the biggest clowns in football.
the mad thing about Spurs is they havent really lost any players since we beat them in the champions league. they were a decent side up to that point under Pochettino. he was able to get the best out of them. many of them have regressed since he left. the likes delle alli and alderwereild especially. Son isnt playing as well as he was either. Pochettino even had guys like Lucas and Danny Rose performing well. Imagine getting rid of a manger like for an overrated past it prick like Mourinho. Daniel Levy has to be one of the biggest clowns in football.

The regression already started, the cl run covered up a lot of issues, loads of those players had given up on pochettino as well.
That Julian Nagelsmann was a boyhood Spurs fan is probably the most random thing I've heard for while
That Julian Nagelsmann was a boyhood Spurs fan is probably the most random thing I've heard for while
Youre telling me that you struggle to believe that 6 year old Julian Nagelsmann was cheering on Juergen Klinsmann during his Spurs days?
the mad thing about Spurs is they havent really lost any players since we beat them in the champions league. they were a decent side up to that point under Pochettino. he was able to get the best out of them. many of them have regressed since he left. the likes delle alli and alderwereild especially. Son isnt playing as well as he was either. Pochettino even had guys like Lucas and Danny Rose performing well. Imagine getting rid of a manger like for an overrated past it prick like Mourinho. Daniel Levy has to be one of the biggest clowns in football.

They lost 13 games in the league that season, the CL run was an anomaly.
No change to the thread title
They lost 13 games in the league that season, the CL run was an anomaly.

They were doing quite decent in the first half of the year, I think they just fell of a lot around Christmas time and could never regain their form. Fair play to them on getting to the final like, Dortmund/City/Ajax isn't an easy selection of knockout fixtures.

Commiserations again though, lads.
I just realized Harry Winks and Ryan Mason are two different people.

Feels like Spurs actually go out of their way to not win trophies these days.
was this comparison really necessary?

I just realized Harry Winks, Eric Dier and Ryan Mason are three different people.
fixed it for myself
Couldve been worse, couldve been Ryan Giggs
Something telling me Kane will regret leaving Spurs. Players want to win but they should be careful it doesnt become the be all and end all sometimes. Torres did it and admitted the medals werent what he thought theyd be worth to him. Kane strikes me as somebody that really enjoys being loved and sometimes being a one club man and winning nothing can mean as much as some trophies with somebody else.
Yaya Sanogo has still won more trophies in english football than Son and Kane combined.
