Nagelsmann's only 33 years old and has done well so far in his career. Regardless of the opinions on clubs like Hoffenheim and Leipzig, he's performed well with them. He seems to play good football as well.



The only question is: how does he do with big egos, and can he fulfill sky-high expectations at a place like Bayern? The good news is that if he doesn't do as well as you'd expect there, he would still be a young-talented coach that's sought after, but managerial careers can be tricky. Look at Andre Villas-Boas. A treble at Porto and highly-sought after at a young age. After everything went south at Chelsea and at Spurs, he was still only 35. He's only 43 now but has been out of the top leagues for ages. Maybe he wasn't all that great at a young age, but it's clear that Chelsea job (and that dressing room) was way too much for him so early.



Nagelsmann has a lot of choices. Spurs would very much be in the vein of a Hoffenheim or Leipzig where he can get them CL qualification and playing pretty good football and that will do his reputation no harm. On the flip side, Bayern is Bayern. He should have many chances for that job down the line, but you never know.