Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,103
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Today at 02:34:03 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:11:38 pm
From ESPNs Bundesliga reporter:

Source close to Julian Nagelsmann tells me that he has previously had an active interest in Spurs as his English club (just as a fan Im told). It would be a perfect match in their words.

Source thinks Nagelsmann could be tempted by a move to Spurs.

Can understand why - Bayern aside, where else could he go?

The Bayern job would come up for him again. The expectations there for him would be sky high. If Nagelsmann is playing the long game, Spurs makes more sense

Those expectations at Bayern would be: win everything...and do that after the last guy who was there won absolutely everything.

At Spurs, he gets a bit more time and lower expectations. More say in new players coming in too. And compared to Leipzig, a step up in player quality.

https://twitter.com/archiert1/status/1385563277615370249?s=20

I would rather him at Spurs than another team - Spurs are a bit of a mess at the moment as a team and in finances. If Nagelsmann is coming into England I'd rather this Spurs team who look a long way off challenging than say United or City or Chelsea down the line, where I feel he can possibly do some real damage in the league.

He'll do really well for them, much better than currently, but it would be a good 3 or 4 years until this Spurs side is a serious contended, in which time he may very well be taking the Bayern job.

Also the idea that the Bayern job is perhaps too much pressure for him now is a good sign of his inexperience - as good a coach he is, is he going to be like Poch and Spurs and choke when it gets important, if he is openly talking talking about worrying about so much pressure at this time.

I'd rather this version of Nagelsmann in THIS Spurs team, than a much more confident and experienced Naglesmann in a better side
« Last Edit: Today at 02:37:12 pm by Stockholm Syndrome »
Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,845
  • Bam!
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Today at 02:35:12 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:11:38 pm
From ESPNs Bundesliga reporter:

Source close to Julian Nagelsmann tells me that he has previously had an active interest in Spurs as his English club (just as a fan Im told). It would be a perfect match in their words.

Source thinks Nagelsmann could be tempted by a move to Spurs.

Can understand why - Bayern aside, where else could he go?

The Bayern job would come up for him again. The expectations there for him would be sky high. If Nagelsmann is playing the long game, Spurs makes more sense

Those expectations at Bayern would be: win everything...and do that after the last guy who was there won absolutely everything.

At Spurs, he gets a bit more time and lower expectations. More say in new players coming in too. And compared to Leipzig, a step up in player quality.

https://twitter.com/archiert1/status/1385563277615370249?s=20



He also doesn't have to handle the turn around of players that Bayern might be coming towards and reshaping of the defence.
Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,560
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Today at 02:43:49 pm
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 02:35:12 pm
He also doesn't have to handle the turn around of players that Bayern might be coming towards and reshaping of the defence.

probably more re-shaping to be done at Spurs to be honest! Bayerns team will see some departures this summer of course, but the only big loss would be Alaba, but they are in very good shape age profile wise at the moment, with Upamecano already signed (a player he of course knows well).

But the point about expectations is true. At Bayern hed simply have to win the CL relatively quickly, and until he did, hed not be seen as a success. 

He should likely be concerned about Spurs huge debts though surely, and will want to be assured of transfers being possible
Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,103
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Today at 02:49:11 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:43:49 pm
probably more re-shaping to be done at Spurs to be honest! Bayerns team will see some departures this summer of course, but the only big loss would be Alaba, but they are in very good shape age profile wise at the moment, with Upamecano already signed (a player he of course knows well).

But the point about expectations is true. At Bayern hed simply have to win the CL relatively quickly, and until he did, hed not be seen as a success. 

He should likely be concerned about Spurs huge debts though surely, and will want to be assured of transfers being possible

Spurs is a good move right now because he really just has to achieve top 4 in around 2 season, which is a lot easier to do than win everything with Bayern.

And he will get the Bayern job eventually - he is only 33 so he could get it in 15 years time and he's still be the same age as Klopp when the took over Liverpool
Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,528
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Today at 02:50:02 pm
Thing is if he fails at Spurs he risks not getting the Bayern job for a while. Fail at Bayern and he'll still have clubs like Spurs desperate to have him
The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,983
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Today at 02:57:33 pm
Not a bad thing using spurs as a negotiating tactic to get Bayern to move for him.
Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,103
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Today at 02:57:38 pm
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 02:50:02 pm
Thing is if he fails at Spurs he risks not getting the Bayern job for a while. Fail at Bayern and he'll still have clubs like Spurs desperate to have him

But fail at Bayern because he just isn't ready to take that type of job, and he may be barred off from the real top jobs pending real signs of success. Go to Spurs and achieve very reasonable objectives he goes into the top job when ready and goes from there.

Look at Rodgers - he took the Liverpool job when it didn't quite fit. And since then he has shown how much improved he is and is doing really good things with Leicester now, but he doesn't get linked to the "top" jobs despite them being available (Spurs twice, Chelsea) and due to circumstances is likely locked out for another 2 or 3 years or so when one comes up where he may or may not be linked to them (even though he definately should be linked).
Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,528
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Today at 03:09:21 pm
Failing at Bayern is like 'failing' at PSG. You still win something and your reputation isn't damaged much, if at all
Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,103
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Today at 03:18:16 pm
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 03:09:21 pm
Failing at Bayern is like 'failing' at PSG. You still win something and your reputation isn't damaged much, if at all

Ah fair, I would only counter with Nico Kovac (who to be fair I think has turned an awful Monaco side to 3rd place which is something) and Laurent Blanc. If you properly fail it can set you back.

Now to be fair, I am not sold on the managerial credentials of either so you have to be pretty average to fail at PSG or Bayern
skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,145
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Today at 03:44:40 pm
Nagelsmann's only 33 years old and has done well so far in his career.  Regardless of the opinions on clubs like Hoffenheim and Leipzig, he's performed well with them.  He seems to play good football as well.

The only question is:  how does he do with big egos, and can he fulfill sky-high expectations at a place like Bayern?  The good news is that if he doesn't do as well as you'd expect there, he would still be a young-talented coach that's sought after, but managerial careers can be tricky.  Look at Andre Villas-Boas.  A treble at Porto and highly-sought after at a young age.  After everything went south at Chelsea and at Spurs, he was still only 35.  He's only 43 now but has been out of the top leagues for ages.  Maybe he wasn't all that great at a young age, but it's clear that Chelsea job (and that dressing room) was way too much for him so early.

Nagelsmann has a lot of choices.  Spurs would very much be in the vein of a Hoffenheim or Leipzig where he can get them CL qualification and playing pretty good football and that will do his reputation no harm.  On the flip side, Bayern is Bayern.  He should have many chances for that job down the line, but you never know.
Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,560
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Today at 03:55:53 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 03:18:16 pm
Ah fair, I would only counter with Nico Kovac (who to be fair I think has turned an awful Monaco side to 3rd place which is something) and Laurent Blanc. If you properly fail it can set you back.

Now to be fair, I am not sold on the managerial credentials of either so you have to be pretty average to fail at PSG or Bayern

I always felt bad for Kovacs situation at Bayern, he was on a hiding to nothing, not wanted from the get go, everyone knew he wasnt who they wanted, but the coaches they did want, didnt want the move.  Many of the Bayern fans never gave him a chance as they never wanted him, so theyd turn on him at the drop of a hat. And yes, Kovac had a far more safe style, but he still presided over plenty of memorable attacking games - for instance some tend to forget I think it was him who was coach when Bayern absolotely smacked Spurs in that CL game last season, not Flick.  But he was much loved at Frankfurt for good reason, he is a very good coach.

The age thing with Nagelsmann is interesting - of course it means he has the chance of a far longer coaching career than most coaches. But there will be a time when clubs will look at experience rather than age. So yeah you can go hes still only 38. But the thing is, hell have 10 years experience - that will be the important factor, not the age.
Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,412
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Today at 04:08:38 pm
Like with many things in life, timing can be everything. I think if he takes a middling job like Spurs now (is it even a better job than RB Leipzig given their current financial constraints?) he would regret it even if he did a decent job. Bayern may never come up again for him.
fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,219
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Today at 04:10:37 pm
2/3 years ago that would have been a good job to take, but considering the make up of the squad and the potential financial issues they have? Nah. I'd be pretty stunned if it was even genuine interest.
Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,832
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Today at 04:12:06 pm
If theres one thing Nagelsmann has its a lot of self confidence and I suppose youd need it to be managing footballers that are older than you. Maybe some belief he can turn water into wine. Id hate for him to take the job, he can and will be able to do heaps better.
jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,289
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
According to reports today, its Harry Redknapp they want back not Nagelsmann.....
afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,325
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Today at 09:02:10 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:45:13 pm
According to reports today, its Harry Redknapp they want back not Nagelsmann.....

Please tell me you're joking, Jill...

On the other hand, I suppose, please tell me you're not... :D
Wullie160975

  • Oor Wullie! Your Wullie! A'body's Wullie!
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 818
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Today at 09:16:04 pm
Other than the odd couple of players, is it really that much of a step up in quality from Leipzig to Spurs?
