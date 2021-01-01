« previous next »
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Today at 02:34:03 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:11:38 pm
From ESPNs Bundesliga reporter:

Source close to Julian Nagelsmann tells me that he has previously had an active interest in Spurs as his English club (just as a fan Im told). It would be a perfect match in their words.

Source thinks Nagelsmann could be tempted by a move to Spurs.

Can understand why - Bayern aside, where else could he go?

The Bayern job would come up for him again. The expectations there for him would be sky high. If Nagelsmann is playing the long game, Spurs makes more sense

Those expectations at Bayern would be: win everything...and do that after the last guy who was there won absolutely everything.

At Spurs, he gets a bit more time and lower expectations. More say in new players coming in too. And compared to Leipzig, a step up in player quality.

https://twitter.com/archiert1/status/1385563277615370249?s=20

I would rather him at Spurs than another team - Spurs are a bit of a mess at the moment as a team and in finances. If Nagelsmann is coming into England I'd rather this Spurs team who look a long way off challenging than say United or City or Chelsea down the line, where I feel he can possibly do some real damage in the league.

He'll do really well for them, much better than currently, but it would be a good 3 or 4 years until this Spurs side is a serious contended, in which time he may very well be taking the Bayern job.

Also the idea that the Bayern job is perhaps too much pressure for him now is a good sign of his inexperience - as good a coach he is, is he going to be like Poch and Spurs and choke when it gets important, if he is openly talking talking about worrying about so much pressure at this time.

I'd rather this version of Nagelsmann in THIS Spurs team, than a much more confident and experienced Naglesmann in a better side
Logged

Elzar

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Today at 02:35:12 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:11:38 pm
From ESPNs Bundesliga reporter:

Source close to Julian Nagelsmann tells me that he has previously had an active interest in Spurs as his English club (just as a fan Im told). It would be a perfect match in their words.

Source thinks Nagelsmann could be tempted by a move to Spurs.

Can understand why - Bayern aside, where else could he go?

The Bayern job would come up for him again. The expectations there for him would be sky high. If Nagelsmann is playing the long game, Spurs makes more sense

Those expectations at Bayern would be: win everything...and do that after the last guy who was there won absolutely everything.

At Spurs, he gets a bit more time and lower expectations. More say in new players coming in too. And compared to Leipzig, a step up in player quality.

https://twitter.com/archiert1/status/1385563277615370249?s=20



He also doesn't have to handle the turn around of players that Bayern might be coming towards and reshaping of the defence.
Dim Glas

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Today at 02:43:49 pm
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 02:35:12 pm
He also doesn't have to handle the turn around of players that Bayern might be coming towards and reshaping of the defence.

probably more re-shaping to be done at Spurs to be honest! Bayerns team will see some departures this summer of course, but the only big loss would be Alaba, but they are in very good shape age profile wise at the moment, with Upamecano already signed (a player he of course knows well).

But the point about expectations is true. At Bayern hed simply have to win the CL relatively quickly, and until he did, hed not be seen as a success. 

He should likely be concerned about Spurs huge debts though surely, and will want to be assured of transfers being possible
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Today at 02:49:11 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:43:49 pm
probably more re-shaping to be done at Spurs to be honest! Bayerns team will see some departures this summer of course, but the only big loss would be Alaba, but they are in very good shape age profile wise at the moment, with Upamecano already signed (a player he of course knows well).

But the point about expectations is true. At Bayern hed simply have to win the CL relatively quickly, and until he did, hed not be seen as a success. 

He should likely be concerned about Spurs huge debts though surely, and will want to be assured of transfers being possible

Spurs is a good move right now because he really just has to achieve top 4 in around 2 season, which is a lot easier to do than win everything with Bayern.

And he will get the Bayern job eventually - he is only 33 so he could get it in 15 years time and he's still be the same age as Klopp when the took over Liverpool
Chris~

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Today at 02:50:02 pm
Thing is if he fails at Spurs he risks not getting the Bayern job for a while. Fail at Bayern and he'll still have clubs like Spurs desperate to have him
The North Bank

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Today at 02:57:33 pm
Not a bad thing using spurs as a negotiating tactic to get Bayern to move for him.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Today at 02:57:38 pm
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 02:50:02 pm
Thing is if he fails at Spurs he risks not getting the Bayern job for a while. Fail at Bayern and he'll still have clubs like Spurs desperate to have him

But fail at Bayern because he just isn't ready to take that type of job, and he may be barred off from the real top jobs pending real signs of success. Go to Spurs and achieve very reasonable objectives he goes into the top job when ready and goes from there.

Look at Rodgers - he took the Liverpool job when it didn't quite fit. And since then he has shown how much improved he is and is doing really good things with Leicester now, but he doesn't get linked to the "top" jobs despite them being available (Spurs twice, Chelsea) and due to circumstances is likely locked out for another 2 or 3 years or so when one comes up where he may or may not be linked to them (even though he definately should be linked).
Chris~

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Today at 03:09:21 pm
Failing at Bayern is like 'failing' at PSG. You still win something and your reputation isn't damaged much, if at all
