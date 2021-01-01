From ESPNs Bundesliga reporter:



Source close to Julian Nagelsmann tells me that he has previously had an active interest in Spurs as his English club (just as a fan Im told). It would be a perfect match in their words.



Source thinks Nagelsmann could be tempted by a move to Spurs.



Can understand why - Bayern aside, where else could he go?



The Bayern job would come up for him again. The expectations there for him would be sky high. If Nagelsmann is playing the long game, Spurs makes more sense



Those expectations at Bayern would be: win everything...and do that after the last guy who was there won absolutely everything.



At Spurs, he gets a bit more time and lower expectations. More say in new players coming in too. And compared to Leipzig, a step up in player quality.



I would rather him at Spurs than another team - Spurs are a bit of a mess at the moment as a team and in finances. If Nagelsmann is coming into England I'd rather this Spurs team who look a long way off challenging than say United or City or Chelsea down the line, where I feel he can possibly do some real damage in the league.He'll do really well for them, much better than currently, but it would be a good 3 or 4 years until this Spurs side is a serious contended, in which time he may very well be taking the Bayern job.Also the idea that the Bayern job is perhaps too much pressure for him now is a good sign of his inexperience - as good a coach he is, is he going to be like Poch and Spurs and choke when it gets important, if he is openly talking talking about worrying about so much pressure at this time.I'd rather this version of Nagelsmann in THIS Spurs team, than a much more confident and experienced Naglesmann in a better side