https://mobile.twitter.com/johnrob79/status/1384608760354594819

Spurs gross debt totals £831mill,with £140mill owed in transfer debt,£96mill in tax debt,£9mill in trade creditors and £102mill in other creditors equalling the total of £1.177bn.

Ooof
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 10:41:14 am
https://mobile.twitter.com/johnrob79/status/1384608760354594819

Spurs gross debt totals £831mill,with £140mill owed in transfer debt,£96mill in tax debt,£9mill in trade creditors and £102mill in other creditors equalling the total of £1.177bn.

Ooof

How about that lovely new stadium though?
No CL footy and no fans, next few seasons are going to be shite if your a Spud.

Levy will be keen to offload Kane this summer I suspect to bring in some cashflow.
Quote from: Phil M on Today at 11:22:33 am
How about that lovely new stadium though?

Need to get the cheesemakers to up their game
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 10:41:14 am
https://mobile.twitter.com/johnrob79/status/1384608760354594819

Spurs gross debt totals £831mill,with £140mill owed in transfer debt,£96mill in tax debt,£9mill in trade creditors and £102mill in other creditors equalling the total of £1.177bn.

Ooof

At least they have a shiny new stadium. Everton are well up that league table with a splinter dome.
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 10:41:14 am
https://mobile.twitter.com/johnrob79/status/1384608760354594819

Spurs gross debt totals £831mill,with £140mill owed in transfer debt,£96mill in tax debt,£9mill in trade creditors and £102mill in other creditors equalling the total of £1.177bn.

Ooof

Wowsers! Thats going to sting a bit.

Theres no easy way out of that, is there?

Edit:  Whats with all the Geordies responding to it and telling Spurs to go fuck themselves?  I have no problem with fans of other clubs telling Spurs to go fuck themselves, but its a seemingly disproportionate amount of Newcastle fans. Whats going on there?
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 12:23:01 pm
Wowsers! Thats going to sting a bit.

Theres no easy way out of that, is there?

Edit:  Whats with all the Geordies responding to it and telling Spurs to go fuck themselves?  I have no problem with fans of other clubs telling Spurs to go fuck themselves, but its a seemingly disproportionate amount of Newcastle fans. Whats going on there?

From some of the comments, it seems something to do with the Saudis who wanted to buy Newcastle - possibly they've been linked/interested in Spurs as well?
Although in basically in any football news tweet I see these days, there always seems to be at least one Newcastle fan in the replies going on about that failed takeover, however unrelated the story, so it could just be that.
Quote from: Phil M on Today at 11:22:33 am
How about that lovely new stadium though?

The cheese room is worth 500 million alone...
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 02:38:07 pm
The cheese room is worth 500 million alone...

Is that a Charlie Edam reference?
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 10:41:14 am
https://mobile.twitter.com/johnrob79/status/1384608760354594819

Spurs gross debt totals £831mill,with £140mill owed in transfer debt,£96mill in tax debt,£9mill in trade creditors and £102mill in other creditors equalling the total of £1.177bn.

Ooof
That's Kane and Son gone, only saleable assets they have
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 02:45:15 pm
Is that a Charlie Edam reference?

That's b-leu your usual standards.
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 10:41:14 am
https://mobile.twitter.com/johnrob79/status/1384608760354594819

Spurs gross debt totals £831mill,with £140mill owed in transfer debt,£96mill in tax debt,£9mill in trade creditors and £102mill in other creditors equalling the total of £1.177bn.

Ooof

Who do they owe £140m to in transfer fees?
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 03:47:53 pm
Who do they owe £140m to in transfer fees?
Looking into this, some of it's on players you wouldn't believe given how long they've been there for.

They still owe Mike Ashley £4m for Moussa Sissoko, who was a £5m down payment and then £4m a year from then on.

They owe Real Madrid a chunk of the Bale loan fee, they owe Benfica £2m for the loan of Vinicius and they also still owe Aulas and Lyon £40m on N'Dombele.

That only accounts for £58m total though, so I haven't a clue where the other £82m is owed, or if this is taking into account interest on lending for transfers.
Quote from: Bangin Them In on Today at 02:58:42 pm
That's Kane and Son gone, only saleable assets they have

Mistoh WudWud has gone now so it may be a tad harder to shift Kane for the kind of money they would have anticpated.
Quote from: Phil M on Today at 11:22:33 am
How about that lovely new stadium though?

Was gonna say, they have fuck all to show for it.

Shows how mad football is.
Quote from: Bangin Them In on Today at 02:58:42 pm
That's Kane and Son gone, only saleable assets they have

I would love Son here so much.
They are fucking clowns there

If that is Redknapp then its his most insightful piece of footballing punditry.
I watched that 'Big' programme that Richard Hammond does the other week. This particular episode was about the Spurs Cheese Dome.

I came away thinking thank goodness we never went down that route. It all just felt like a monumental dick-swinging exercise that has achieved nothing as regards to the most important thing of all - success on the pitch.

On-site breweries and cheese rooms do not win you trophies. To me, it felt like it was a massive waste of money, probably done to try to outdo Arsenal (hello Everton). Yes, it looks nice inside, although looks like a shopping centre outside, but what on earth was the point in such lavish overkill? It looked a bit like someone going into massive debt to buy a mansion and pool, but only having enough money left to live on Pot Noodles for the rest of their lives. If it makes the neighbours jealous, maybe they feel it's all worth it, but it looks so pointless and sad to me. They seemed chuffed their bars can pour pints of beer from the bottom upwards. I mean who gives a shit about that?
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 05:10:55 pm
They seemed chuffed their bars can pour pints of beer from the bottom upwards. I mean who gives a shit about that?


They do that in the Kop bars anyway, no need for a new stadium for that ;D
A Levy out march was going on before. He will be having a very nervy end to the season.
It will probably take some time to get the full story on the botched ESL rollout but as more and more info comes out it at least seems for now a major driving force is a lot of these teams desperately needing cash injections and the ESL was a way to get it.  Barca, Madrid, Juve, both Milans, Arsenal and Spurs have all seen their balance sheets for one reason or another just completely fall apart.  It could be another 4-5 weeks until we see LFC's.  It also explains why PSG didn't care and why ManC/Chelsea were the first to walk away as they don't need the money regardless if the club is losing it's ass or not.
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 03:16:12 pm
That's b-leu your usual standards.

I thought it was gouda nuff

Quote from: Vinay on Today at 10:34:38 am
@ The North Bank: Can we start saying that Mourinho is an expert in (at) FAILING now? :)

Don't you dare make fun of him. After all he's the only manager ever to be sacked in the European Super League. He's truly "the Special One". ;D

Sadly, that joke isn't mine, nicked it from a mate who sent it on Whatsapp, but he probably nicked it elsewhere... ;)
Quote from: stoa on Today at 05:44:34 pm
Don't you dare make fun of him. After all he's the only manager ever to be sacked in the European Super League. He's truly "the Special One". ;D

Sadly, that joke isn't mine, nicked it from a mate who sent it on Whatsapp, but he probably nicked it elsewhere... ;)

That will become a quiz question in the years ahead.  ;D
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 05:14:45 pm
They do that in the Kop bars anyway, no need for a new stadium for that ;D
Ah, but do we have cheese?
Quote from: Vinay on Today at 10:34:38 am
@ The North Bank: Can we start saying that Mourinho is an expert in (at) FAILING now? :)

Either Jose is a specialist in failure, or Spurs are specialists in failure, or both.
Financially up shit creek though they may be, Spurs still - very annoyingly - have a shot at top 4. Aside from Leicester away (and that's final day, so Leicester might have nothing to play for) and Leeds away, all their other remaining fixtures are extremely winnable.
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 02:45:15 pm
Is that a Charlie Edam reference?

I had to think about that very Caerphilly.
No manager bounce
