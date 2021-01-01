I watched that 'Big' programme that Richard Hammond does the other week. This particular episode was about the Spurs Cheese Dome.



I came away thinking thank goodness we never went down that route. It all just felt like a monumental dick-swinging exercise that has achieved nothing as regards to the most important thing of all - success on the pitch.



On-site breweries and cheese rooms do not win you trophies. To me, it felt like it was a massive waste of money, probably done to try to outdo Arsenal (hello Everton). Yes, it looks nice inside, although looks like a shopping centre outside, but what on earth was the point in such lavish overkill? It looked a bit like someone going into massive debt to buy a mansion and pool, but only having enough money left to live on Pot Noodles for the rest of their lives. If it makes the neighbours jealous, maybe they feel it's all worth it, but it looks so pointless and sad to me. They seemed chuffed their bars can pour pints of beer from the bottom upwards. I mean who gives a shit about that?

