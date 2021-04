I can’t imagine any of the big European clubs going for him now. The modern game has passed him by. A new generation of coaches has changed the game of football and he didn’t manage to keep up.



What I’ll never understand is why people like him don’t call it a day and settle down. He can finally spend time with his family and friends. Do a TV gig here and there. Maybe write some articles or his memoirs. I know that people from professional sports often have trouble leaving the game. It’s understandable as the job you do defines you as a person. But he’s won everything there is to win. He’s looked miserable since he was at Man Utd. I hope for his sake that he takes a break.