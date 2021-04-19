« previous next »
Spurs are very unlikely to have CL football next year, they have a massive, expensive new stadium that needs paying for sat empty for a year. Part of the plan to pay for the stadium was things like NFL games and concerts which may not be realistic if foreign acts and teams still cant travel. Sacking Mourinho will cost a fortune.

Spurs could be in real financial trouble here. Certainly cant see where they get the funds they need to rebuild unless they sell a certain slack-jawed moron.

I think we should be charitable and give them £20m for Son. Its the least we can do for getting Pochettino sacked.
They were pretty bad before he got sacked

We've , according to many of our own and pundits on tv and radio, have been shit since the first of the year. Lost 6 in a row at home. Should we have sacked Jurgen and brought in someone else. I mean that's what clubs do who want to win things.

Now that we've won a few league matches and back chasing the top four, it sounds ridiculous that the club should have ever even given it a thought. But that's what's become of modern "support" and modern 24/7 media. If there is any controversy, highlight it.

This in a nutshell!

Pochettino was having a bad season for sure. So are we.

Does that mean you sack a manager who had just got your team to their first ever Champions League final, who was generally likable, who clearly loved the club, and for the first time in modern history had Tottenham actually respected for sticking in there despite being being on a much more stringent budget then most other clubs at the top?

Tottenham fans should be ashamed for turning on him quite frankly.

And then replacing him with Mourinho of all people? Who not only is having a bad season, but doesn´t give two shits for the club, has Tottenham a laughing stock again, who will miss out on the Champions League regardless, is building nothing and that the club might potentially take years to recover from?
I hadn't realised as it didn't get much coverage

This in a nutshell!

Pochettino was having a bad season for sure. So are we.

Does that mean you sack a manager who had just got your team to their first ever Champions League final, who was generally likable, who clearly loved the club, and for the first time in modern history had Tottenham actually respected for sticking in there despite being being on a much more stringent budget then most other clubs at the top?

Tottenham fans should be ashamed for turning on him quite frankly.

And then replacing him with Mourinho of all people? Who not only is having a bad season, but doesn´t give two shits for the club, has Tottenham a laughing stock again, who will miss out on the Champions League regardless, is building nothing and that the club might potentially take years to recover from?


It's a tough one. Spurs massively fell of a cliff shortly into the new year of 2019, in the league. First 20 games of the season they won 15. Next 18 they won 8. First 12 of the following season they won 3 before he got sacked. Some context is that we've also won 8 of our last 18 league games. Turning round a downward spiral like spurs had is really difficult.

The end of the season and summer is actually really important for us. We have to continue our very recent league form and make sure we build some momentum going into next year. City did it with a few wins after lockdown last year and although they stuttered at the beginning of this year (and lost of a lot of games last campaign) they never really totally collapsed
Mourinho sacked apparently.
Yeah, Telegraph reporting it. Looks like qualifying for the European Super League wasn't enough.
That's come out of nowhere?

They'll probably want a big name to lead them to European Super League glory.
Bizarre a week before the final.
Wow

Id like to think he had a go about the European Super League but who knows yet
Yeah, Telegraph reporting it. Looks like qualifying for the European Super League wasn't enough.
Doing it before a cup final is.... interesting, to say the least.
Aha. Not sacked just quite yet..

Jose Mourinho is facing the sack at Tottenham Hotspur after being summoned for talks on Monday morning, less than a week before the League Cup final.

Mourinho's stormy tenure is close to an end as chairman Daniel Levy takes drastic action over the club's disappointing second half to the Premier League season.

It is understood that first-team coaches Ryan Mason and Chris Powell are in line to take charge for the remainder of the campaign.

...The 58 year-old was told the news this morning according to sources, with his Spurs reign in considerable trouble: the draw with Everton on Friday night meant they have just one win from their last five games and were eliminated from the Europa League in March.

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2021/04/19/jose-mourinho-facing-tottenham-sack-today-brought-talks/
That's a surprise (the timing of it anyway).

Think I'd read somewhere that Nagelsmann is their top target, maybe they want to act now before Bayern can get him? Leipzig probably much more willing to do business with Spurs, after all. Although you'd assume Nagelsmann would prefer Bayern!

Rodgers and Hassenhuttl in with a shout, I reckon.
Damn you, that was going to be my joke!!

It can still be your joke. It'll be everyone's once the news has got out a bit more so we'll have to share. ;)
That's come out of nowhere?

They've been in relegation form for nearly 3 months
It's happened!
Everyone outside of Tottenham fans knew exactly how this was going to go, no hindsight needed. Was always going to be a truly horrendous fit. Bizarre Levy fell for it.
Aha. Not sacked just quite yet..

Ornstein says he's gone with Ryan mason and Chris Powell taking over for now.

I think they're waiting a couple of days before announcing the new manager
Too much news FFS.....
Spurs trying to take the heat off this Super League debacle.

what an eventful day
This is actually hilarious.
Good day to bury bad news.
Spurs trying to take the heat off this Super League debacle.
This is what they had to do to get their invitation. Blood sacrifice
Confirmed? Yes? No? Is it over the line or not?  :wave
So just before the league cup final, where had a chance, although granted a very slim one, of actually winning something for Spurs  ;D 
Some 24 hours for footy this.
Good day to bury bad news.

Surely for Spurs fans this is a bad day to bury good news?

But mad doing it a week before a Cup final. Maybe he had a massive bonus clause for winning a trophy.
Levy is a power hungry man isnt he
Shame was doing such a sterling job
Shame was doing such a sterling job

You not worried theyll go for Moyes?
WOW

didnt see that one coming, few days before a final.
Yeah, Telegraph reporting it. Looks like qualifying for the European Super League wasn't enough.

;D
