What do you think would be a 'fair' amount for United to pay for Kane? Given he is PL proven , but that he looks like he's very much at his peak. Obviously it depends on how fast you believe his decline will happen.

Given that, do you think he could go on strike, to force a move for that valuation?



If we're talking within the realistic confines of the transfer market - I'd say he'll go for between £110m - £130m. Levy will doubtless value him at around £150m, but a striker producing his numbers is probably going for £70m - £90m in other markets (think Lukaku, Lautaro etc).In my opinion, his injury record puts him at maybe having two more productive seasons before he's told pack it in if you want to be able to walk independently in your older years.