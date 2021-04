Do PSG potentially hold a narrow interest in Kane? Pochettino clearly loves him, Kean might not stay beyond this year if Juve are wanting him back and Mbappe is always looking like he's at best got 12-16 more months there.



They could pay Levy's silly asking price.



What Stockholm said was spot on though, he's not the player he was even 18 months ago. The nature of his issue means that it will literally never get better and his ankles get weaker with each injury. It's not nice and you'd hope he's not endangering his future mobility beyond his playing career. A move really is going to be the only way to get some trophies on his CV. He'd be one of the best players in my lifetime to not have won anything of any significance.