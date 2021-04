Something else that needs to be pointed out (as it's such a stark contrast with our own situation) is that they've been this shit with fewer injuries than almost anyone else. Kane missed, what, 3 weeks? Son has just missed two games. Other than that has anyone been out for any significant amount of time? In a season where players should theoretically be dropping like flies, and where Spurs have played more games than pretty much any other team, they've somehow managed to have their whole squad fit by and large. And still utter garbage.