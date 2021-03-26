Very true, I was thinking more from our perspective.



Ah, I see. Yes, Klopp might have relaxed his players more by simply saying "It's Tottenham today", and giggling.Like some others, I would have preferred us to play Ajax in the Final since Liverpool v Ajax looks like a proper European tie. Two elite clubs with great fans. That may yet happen in the future of course (the Molby-Litmanen Final as it will be known). But at the time I guess I was grateful that Tottenham somehow fluked their semi-final win over a superior Ajax side since it meant Number Six was virtually guaranteed. Especially when Tottenham decided to ditch the astonishing match-winner in Amsterdam & start with useless Harry Kane! At one point in the second half Van Dijk had a cup of tea on the pitch, which most of the commentators seemed to miss.