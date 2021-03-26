« previous next »
Wild Romany Boy

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
March 26, 2021, 10:08:10 am
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on March 26, 2021, 06:42:28 am
I was pretty confident going into the final. After the Barcelona comeback I just thought there is no way we are going to lose the final now. The fact our opponants were Tottenham and not Ajax, who I would have fancied to give us a decent go, added to that. The nerves I would normally get weren´t really there - it was just pure excitement.

However as others said, on the flip side the fact it was Tottenham made the prospect of losing pretty grim. That would be embarressing to say the least.
 
I think it´s actually a shame we didn´t get Ajax. That would have been a proper festival of football. Instead we got Tottenham fans at their first European Cup final singing "Sign on" in their fan plaza  ::)

I was much the same, but my feeling of pure relief came when Kane started. Sure, he's world class and can give any defender problems, but even fully fit he's not the worst match up for prime Van Dijk. Injured, and coming back from that, with his penchant for the selfish? It's only going to hurt Spurs.

And it did. Jermain Jenas's pitiful hissy fit after the game hid nothing...they deserved to lose.
PaulF

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
March 26, 2021, 11:28:28 am
Quote from: Kekule on March 26, 2021, 07:44:22 am
As I said before, in their heads Spurs were playing The Champions League Final, in our heads we were just playing Spurs.

Play your opponent, not the occasion.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Yorkykopite

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
March 26, 2021, 11:52:20 am
Quote from: PaulF on March 26, 2021, 11:28:28 am
Play your opponent, not the occasion.

Normally that's true. But in that match, with Klopp's Liverpool sweeping everyone and everything before them, it was probably sensible for Spurs to play the occasion.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Red Berry

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
March 26, 2021, 11:56:00 am
Quote from: Red_Rich on March 26, 2021, 03:31:01 am

Yes. Back in our dominant era of the 70s and 80s I always thought of Spurs as a very good cup team along with Arsenal and United.  For years during that spell it seemed as though one of those 3 was always in the FA Cup final!

Aye.  There's a reason United have so many FA Cups, and that is for a large part of their history it was the only thing they were any fucking good at.

Personally I would be made up to have as many European Cups as we do FA Cups.
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

PaulF

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
March 26, 2021, 01:34:50 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on March 26, 2021, 11:52:20 am
Normally that's true. But in that match, with Klopp's Liverpool sweeping everyone and everything before them, it was probably sensible for Spurs to play the occasion.
Very true, I was thinking more from our perspective.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Yorkykopite

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
March 26, 2021, 02:19:37 pm
Quote from: PaulF on March 26, 2021, 01:34:50 pm
Very true, I was thinking more from our perspective.

Ah, I see. Yes, Klopp might have relaxed his players more by simply saying "It's Tottenham today", and giggling.

Like some others, I would have preferred us to play Ajax in the Final since Liverpool v Ajax looks like a proper European tie. Two elite clubs with great fans. That may yet  happen in the future of course (the Molby-Litmanen Final as it will be known). But at the time I guess I was grateful that Tottenham somehow fluked their semi-final win over a superior Ajax side since it meant Number Six was virtually guaranteed. Especially when Tottenham decided to ditch the astonishing match-winner in Amsterdam & start with useless Harry Kane! At one point in the second half Van Dijk had a cup of tea on the pitch, which most of the commentators seemed to miss.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

BIG DICK NICK

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
March 26, 2021, 04:12:46 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on March 26, 2021, 02:19:37 pm
Ah, I see. Yes, Klopp might have relaxed his players more by simply saying "It's Tottenham today", and giggling.

Like some others, I would have preferred us to play Ajax in the Final since Liverpool v Ajax looks like a proper European tie. Two elite clubs with great fans. That may yet  happen in the future of course (the Molby-Litmanen Final as it will be known). But at the time I guess I was grateful that Tottenham somehow fluked their semi-final win over a superior Ajax side since it meant Number Six was virtually guaranteed. Especially when Tottenham decided to ditch the astonishing match-winner in Amsterdam & start with useless Harry Kane! At one point in the second half Van Dijk had a cup of tea on the pitch, which most of the commentators seemed to miss.

If we were to meet Ajax in a Europa League final would it be downgraded to the Poulsen-Babel Final?
disgraced cake

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
March 26, 2021, 05:07:34 pm
I also wanted us to play Ajax, would have been great, for the history and all that, but I think we'd have won it even more comfortably to be honest. Ajax's run to the semi did see them beat a couple of good sides, but ultimately they were never destined to win it.

They won the Eredivisie that season, but were only top in the whole campaign for about 4 games at the end, and that's in a pretty bog standard league. Some good players but I'd have been even more relaxed at the prospect of facing them. Regardless, it was a great weekend anyway. As for Ajax just a shame the games this season were behind closed doors.
Son of Spion＊

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
March 27, 2021, 01:05:00 am
I was gutted it wasn't Ajax in the final.

Two iconic European clubs. Two fantastic fan cultures with mutual respect. Two really exciting teams. The history, the romance and the glamour ... then we end up with bloody Spurs.  ::)
Mancs? They're just plastic, Scouse wannabes with shite haircuts.

Bitters? They're just plastic Manc's in Lonsdales.

jackh

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
March 31, 2021, 10:42:29 pm
Quote
Matt Law @Matt_Law_DT

Probably an unpopular opinion but if I'm a PL club with £150m to spend and I can get Kane or Haaland, I'm buying Kane. He's an absolute guarantee.

8:18 PM · Mar 31, 2021·

https://twitter.com/Matt_Law_DT/status/1377339585726803968

 :o
Dim Glas

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
March 31, 2021, 10:54:04 pm
Quote from: jackh on March 31, 2021, 10:42:29 pm
https://twitter.com/Matt_Law_DT/status/1377339585726803968

 :o

be a fair enough take if a team would be confident he wouldnt break down in the next 3 or 4 years, but multiple ankle injuries, he looks like hes running through mud already.
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

moondog

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
March 31, 2021, 11:56:04 pm
Quote from: jackh on March 31, 2021, 10:42:29 pm
https://twitter.com/Matt_Law_DT/status/1377339585726803968

 :o


Only an idiot would buy Kane instead of Harland.


Come on down Ed Woodward.
rob1966

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Yesterday at 10:08:21 am
Quote from: moondog on March 31, 2021, 11:56:04 pm

Only an idiot would buy Kane instead of Harland.


Come on down Ed Woodward.

City will beat them to Haaland so its a given they sign Kane.
OsirisMVZ

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Yesterday at 10:19:39 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:08:21 am
City will beat them to Haaland so its a given they sign Kane.
Leaving Kylian for us, nice 8)
RedSince86

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Today at 10:35:50 am
They still don't have a naming rights partner.

Been 2 years now since they moved into that Stadium.

Just read a Keiran Maguire February article, Levy asking for an astronomical deal to match what more established clubs get, Real Madrid are looking at 500 million at 10 years for the refurbished Bernabeu, Spurs will be lucky to get something like 30% of that, they just do not have the alluring big name status, even with  the NFL tie up Spurs have they cannot event attract big American names.
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Ratboy3G

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Today at 11:37:58 am
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on March 27, 2021, 01:05:00 am
I was gutted it wasn't Ajax in the final.

Two iconic European clubs. Two fantastic fan cultures with mutual respect. Two really exciting teams. The history, the romance and the glamour ... then we end up with bloody Spurs.  ::)

This is exactly how I felt, SOS. I'd been waiting years to see us play Ajax and then we get fucking Spurs in the final.
Pleased we got Ajax this season (was it this season? I honestly can't remember!).
I am a man of few words.....any questions?

Ratboy3G

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Today at 11:38:41 am
I am a man of few words.....any questions?

Ray K

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Today at 11:44:44 am
Quote from: moondog on March 31, 2021, 11:56:04 pm

Only an idiot would buy Kane instead of Harland.


Come on down Ed Woodward.
That did make me laugh  :D
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Twitter: @rjkelly75

FlashingBlade

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Today at 11:56:17 am
 ;D
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on March 27, 2021, 01:05:00 am
I was gutted it wasn't Ajax in the final.

Two iconic European clubs. Two fantastic fan cultures with mutual respect. Two really exciting teams. The history, the romance and the glamour ... then we end up with bloody Spurs.  ::)

I live in Amsterdam and there was a buzz about playing us...the night they lost was horrible...I was gutted too...

Me and mate sitting outside a bar .. ...I said must be over now...he checked his phone...then I heard this sickening groan from inside the bar....me mate says...they've scored...didnt have to say who  ..it was horrible..


But I'm pleased to say dear reader it all ended well .... ;D
