« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 596 597 598 599 600 [601]   Go Down

Author Topic: Spurs - Commiserations  (Read 1717122 times)

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,898
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24000 on: March 23, 2021, 06:06:24 pm »
Quote from: Ratboy3G on March 23, 2021, 05:36:13 pm
It begs the question, why is their motto 'The game is about glory'?

I just checked their honours list, as I was struggling to remember what they've won since I was born in 1966. 4 FA Cups and 4 League Cups. Arsenal have won the League 6 times, 11 FA Cups and the CWC in the same period. To make it worse, Everton have won the League 3 times, the FA Cup twice and the Cup Winners Cup in the same period. ;D
Logged

Offline Ratboy3G

  • Sworn enemy of Mousegirl5G
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,099
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24001 on: March 23, 2021, 06:18:27 pm »
They are the Everton of London
Logged
I am a man of few words.....any questions?

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,898
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24002 on: March 23, 2021, 06:20:44 pm »
Quote from: Ratboy3G on March 23, 2021, 06:18:27 pm
They are the less successful Everton of London
Logged

Offline Ratboy3G

  • Sworn enemy of Mousegirl5G
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,099
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24003 on: March 23, 2021, 06:38:49 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on March 23, 2021, 06:20:44 pm


But they did win the most points in a calendar year trophy, I'm not sure the Ev have ever won that
Logged
I am a man of few words.....any questions?

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,485
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24004 on: March 23, 2021, 06:46:35 pm »
Leicester have won more in the past 30 years than Spurs and Everton combined.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,173
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24005 on: March 23, 2021, 06:46:37 pm »
Quote from: Ratboy3G on March 23, 2021, 06:38:49 pm
But they did win the most points in a calendar year trophy, I'm not sure the Ev have ever won that

And the cheese, never forget the cheese...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,898
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24006 on: March 23, 2021, 06:56:16 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on March 23, 2021, 06:46:35 pm
Leicester have won more in the past 30 years than Spurs and Everton combined.

Ouch
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,117
  • Dutch Class
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24007 on: March 23, 2021, 07:09:59 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on March 23, 2021, 04:46:44 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/56496981

Basically

I came to Spurs to get fit enough to play in the Euros, and then Ill piss of back to Madrid for the last year of my contract where Ill get paid shit loads for playing golf.

Wales. Golf. Madrid. Spurs.
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,622
  • The first five yards........
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24008 on: March 23, 2021, 07:52:01 pm »
Quote from: Ratboy3G on March 23, 2021, 06:18:27 pm
They are the Everton of London

But Everton were once a genuinely great club.

Tottenham experienced a brief spasm of success in 1961. Nothing before, nothing after.  Some even say that the 1961 Title shouldn't count because Liverpool weren't in the top division. That might be pushing things a bit too far. There again, maybe not. And what sort of club has as its official motto 'A bit of derring do'? Everything about them is hilarious. 
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline klopptopia

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 56
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24009 on: March 23, 2021, 08:08:39 pm »
thank god we beat them in the 2019 CL final. you would never have heard the end of it even now. though i did see a clip yesterday of the sterling goal for man city that was ruled out in the 1/4 finals against spurs, still makes me chuckle even now. a final against spurs was bad enough but thank god we didnt get city, would have been an unbearable game
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,275
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24010 on: March 23, 2021, 08:14:52 pm »
They lost the biggest game in their history to us. Whatever they do they won't forget Wanda...we won't forget her too.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,898
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24011 on: March 23, 2021, 08:19:07 pm »
Quote from: Samie on March 23, 2021, 08:14:52 pm
They lost the biggest game in their history to us. Whatever they do they won't forget Wanda...we won't forget her too.



Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,806
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24012 on: March 23, 2021, 08:23:25 pm »
Loving this thread.
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,485
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24013 on: March 23, 2021, 09:15:08 pm »
Quote from: Samie on March 23, 2021, 08:14:52 pm
They lost the biggest game in their history to us. Whatever they do they won't forget Wanda...we won't forget her too.

That will be burned into their club history forever.  The only way to exercise a demon like that is to win something major.  Lol.

Quote from: rob1966 on March 23, 2021, 08:19:07 pm




I will never forget that moment in the pub as long as I live.  I knew it was a goal before it even left his foot.  My brain was a split second ahead of reality.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,975
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24014 on: March 23, 2021, 09:58:32 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on March 23, 2021, 09:15:08 pm
That will be burned into their club history forever.  The only way to exercise a demon like that is to win something major.  Lol.

What I remember about it was this was there biggest game ever, and we not only beat them, but did so without really even trying, it was a rather routine win.

Their biggest game ever, and it amounted to nothing but a footnote in history
Logged

Online kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,840
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24015 on: March 23, 2021, 10:03:39 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on March 23, 2021, 07:52:01 pm
... what sort of club has as its official motto 'A bit of derring do'?

 ;D

Drury Lane derring-doers
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,504
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24016 on: March 23, 2021, 10:12:17 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on March 23, 2021, 09:15:08 pm

I will never forget that moment in the pub as long as I live.  I knew it was a goal before it even left his foot.  My brain was a split second ahead of reality.
I was like Virgil. Just collapsed onto my knees with my arms in the air. No sound. Just silent joy.
Logged
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,443
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24017 on: March 23, 2021, 10:35:00 pm »
Quote from: klopptopia on March 23, 2021, 08:08:39 pm
thank god we beat them in the 2019 CL final. you would never have heard the end of it even now. though i did see a clip yesterday of the sterling goal for man city that was ruled out in the 1/4 finals against spurs, still makes me chuckle even now. a final against spurs was bad enough but thank god we didnt get city, would have been an unbearable game

Tell you what, the three weeks leading up to it were unbearable. We were seconds away from facing Ajax and it would have been so exciting to play a proper European side, a side I hadn't seen us play against before. But they ruined that and all I could think about in the run up to the game was how awful it would be to lose to Spurs in the European Cup final, a sentence I never thought I'd say. All worked out in the end though.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,485
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24018 on: March 23, 2021, 10:53:44 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on March 23, 2021, 09:58:32 pm
What I remember about it was this was there biggest game ever, and we not only beat them, but did so without really even trying, it was a rather routine win.

Their biggest game ever, and it amounted to nothing but a footnote in history

For them, it was the greatest day in their history.

For us... it was a Saturday...
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline elbow

  • grease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,395
  • Boss Tha
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24019 on: March 23, 2021, 11:31:14 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on March 23, 2021, 09:15:08 pm
I will never forget that moment in the pub as long as I live.  I knew it was a goal before it even left his foot.  My brain was a split second ahead of reality.

From the moment it left his boot until Hendo lifted the trophy, the pub I was in was a just a rolling mass of singing, laughing, ecstatic celebration.
Logged
We are Liverpool!

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,806
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24020 on: Yesterday at 12:55:26 am »
Quote from: Hazell on March 23, 2021, 10:35:00 pm
Tell you what, the three weeks leading up to it were unbearable. We were seconds away from facing Ajax and it would have been so exciting to play a proper European side, a side I hadn't seen us play against before. But they ruined that and all I could think about in the run up to the game was how awful it would be to lose to Spurs in the European Cup final, a sentence I never thought I'd say. All worked out in the end though.

I was 90 minutes away from never watching another football match ...come to think , wouldnt have missed too much the way the world has changed since.
The best part of it was Spurs never really knowing what its like to be even drawing in  a CL final, they basically started 1-0 down and never got a look in.
Also their greatest regret is starting the clearly injured diver boy.
Its typical Spurs, incredible comebacks till the final then complete flops in it.
Like the rabona goal the other day, incredible finish, then the lad gets a red and they lose.

There is a section of their fan base who genuinely feel that the club is cursed , when you go down that route its very hard to snap out of .
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,898
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24021 on: Yesterday at 06:54:34 am »
Quote from: elbow on March 23, 2021, 11:31:14 pm
From the moment it left his boot until Hendo lifted the trophy, the pub I was in was a just a rolling mass of singing, laughing, ecstatic celebration.

We were in the Millers Ale House in Orlando and it was rammed with scousers, it was red hot and bouncing.
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,960
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24022 on: Yesterday at 12:31:35 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on March 23, 2021, 04:59:27 pm
5 mill I think!

Made me laugh that, although I guess you can say hes honest, he doesnt even try and hide the fact that his only concern is being fit to play for Wales!

Hes getting regular minutes now too, so his plan is working so far.

He just doesn't give a shit who he winds up does he, Spurs, Madrid, all made to look like mugs by him!
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline ScottishGoon

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,443
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24023 on: Yesterday at 01:04:24 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 06:54:34 am
We were in the Millers Ale House in Orlando and it was rammed with scousers, it was red hot and bouncing.

I was due to be on my stag in Liverpool that weekend, but changed it to Newcastle when you made the final just for the ease of getting into bars & such. So we had a section booked in Players Bar & the atmosphere was brilliant.
Logged

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,578
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24024 on: Yesterday at 01:18:29 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on March 23, 2021, 09:58:32 pm
What I remember about it was this was there biggest game ever, and we not only beat them, but did so without really even trying, it was a rather routine win.

Their biggest game ever, and it amounted to nothing but a footnote in history
Such a contrast to our first European final against Sevilla to this, we just controlled the game and went up and down through the gears with ease.

Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,443
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24025 on: Yesterday at 06:18:44 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 12:55:26 am
I was 90 minutes away from never watching another football match ...come to think , wouldnt have missed too much the way the world has changed since.
The best part of it was Spurs never really knowing what its like to be even drawing in  a CL final, they basically started 1-0 down and never got a look in.
Also their greatest regret is starting the clearly injured diver boy.
Its typical Spurs, incredible comebacks till the final then complete flops in it.
Like the rabona goal the other day, incredible finish, then the lad gets a red and they lose.

There is a section of their fan base who genuinely feel that the club is cursed , when you go down that route its very hard to snap out of .

I can't imagine what it was like for you. Genuinely. I mean, I can't picture Everton in a European Cup final :P

It was funny though, us getting a penalty after 23 seconds. I was on the phone to my brother who was abroad at the time and for some reason, where he was watching was around 2 minutes behind the actual game. So he called me thinking there was still time to go before kick off and I'm basically commentating to him that we've got a penalty and then he was like stay on the line and tell me what's happening. Madness ;D
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline lfc-dub

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 97
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24026 on: Yesterday at 07:30:39 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on March 23, 2021, 09:58:32 pm
What I remember about it was this was there biggest game ever, and we not only beat them, but did so without really even trying, it was a rather routine win.

Their biggest game ever, and it amounted to nothing but a footnote in history

I'd doubt that's what the players had to say about it. That game looked like very tough going in torturous conditions.
Logged

Offline Billy The Kid

  • Out of the closet with a whiet shirt on, but would pay a fiver not to be gay...Would prefer to give his manliness to someone rather than receive theirs especially Amir in another life.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,298
  • Statio Bene Fide Carinis
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24027 on: Yesterday at 07:59:55 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on March 23, 2021, 10:53:44 pm
For them, it was the greatest day in their history.

For us... it was a Saturday...

I know a couple of Spurs fans. I watched that final with them. The thing that ate them alive that night wasn't just the fact they'd blown the chance to win the biggest prize in club football and claim eternal bragging rights over Arsenal. It was also the fact that deep down they knew that was the one and only chance they're ever likely to get to pull it off. That final was a golden ticket out of mediocrity for Spurs. It would have put them in a very small and elite band of clubs. Even if they never graced another final for the rest of their existence they could have dined out forever had they won. The lad with me that night described it as having the winning lottery numbers, but not buying the docket on time. Bless.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:01:39 pm by Billy The Kid »
Logged
When overtaken by defeat, as you may be many times, remember than mans faith in his own ability is tested many times before he is crowned with final victory. Defeats are nothing more than challenges to keep trying.  Napoleon Hill.

Online disgraced cake

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,317
  • Seis Veces
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #24028 on: Today at 12:59:32 am »
Even though I was relevantly confident we'd beat them, there was a nagging part of me that was just a bit wary that we were getting them on the biggest night in their history, and they'd obviously give everything. Not to say it wasn't massive for us, because it certainly was. Of course it all went relatively smoothly! When we scored so early, I had a feeling the floodlights would open in a sense, not that we'd end up sticking 6 past them or something, maybe 3 or 4 without reply, and we'd be absolutely clear by the hour mark - though finals never really go like that.

I'm still surprised how the occasion seemed to sort of pass them by. Maybe you can chalk it down to 'typical Spurs' but I can't think of many times in the history of the final were the opportunity presented itself to a 'smaller side' as such and they completely failed to grasp it. Monaco in 2004 perhaps, where Porto won in one of the most comfortable finals you'll probably see in the competition. PSG last season maybe, because they done very little and you always felt Bayern would win. PSG will probably come again given how much money they have and they're now seemingly a mainstay in the latter stages of the competition. Valencia got crushed by Madrid in 2000 but came very close the year after. I wouldn't quite say Spurs were abject in Madrid but I've never understood how many came out of watching the final and thought they were on our level. We had several decent chances to get a 2nd before they had a couple of their own opportunities late on, and if we did get the 2nd before they mounted the pressure, then I think we would have gone on to grab another one near the end.
Logged
Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, 1 Club World Cup. We live the dream.
Pages: 1 ... 596 597 598 599 600 [601]   Go Up
« previous next »
 