It begs the question, why is their motto 'The game is about glory'?

I just checked their honours list, as I was struggling to remember what they've won since I was born in 1966. 4 FA Cups and 4 League Cups. Arsenal have won the League 6 times, 11 FA Cups and the CWC in the same period. To make it worse, Everton have won the League 3 times, the FA Cup twice and the Cup Winners Cup in the same period. ;D
They are the Everton of London
They are the less successful Everton of London
But they did win the most points in a calendar year trophy, I'm not sure the Ev have ever won that
Leicester have won more in the past 30 years than Spurs and Everton combined.
But they did win the most points in a calendar year trophy, I'm not sure the Ev have ever won that

And the cheese, never forget the cheese...
Leicester have won more in the past 30 years than Spurs and Everton combined.

Ouch
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/56496981

Basically

I came to Spurs to get fit enough to play in the Euros, and then Ill piss of back to Madrid for the last year of my contract where Ill get paid shit loads for playing golf.

Wales. Golf. Madrid. Spurs.
They are the Everton of London

But Everton were once a genuinely great club.

Tottenham experienced a brief spasm of success in 1961. Nothing before, nothing after.  Some even say that the 1961 Title shouldn't count because Liverpool weren't in the top division. That might be pushing things a bit too far. There again, maybe not. And what sort of club has as its official motto 'A bit of derring do'? Everything about them is hilarious. 
thank god we beat them in the 2019 CL final. you would never have heard the end of it even now. though i did see a clip yesterday of the sterling goal for man city that was ruled out in the 1/4 finals against spurs, still makes me chuckle even now. a final against spurs was bad enough but thank god we didnt get city, would have been an unbearable game
They lost the biggest game in their history to us. Whatever they do they won't forget Wanda...we won't forget her too.
They lost the biggest game in their history to us. Whatever they do they won't forget Wanda...we won't forget her too.



Loving this thread.
They lost the biggest game in their history to us. Whatever they do they won't forget Wanda...we won't forget her too.

That will be burned into their club history forever.  The only way to exercise a demon like that is to win something major.  Lol.

Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:19:07 pm




I will never forget that moment in the pub as long as I live.  I knew it was a goal before it even left his foot.  My brain was a split second ahead of reality.
That will be burned into their club history forever.  The only way to exercise a demon like that is to win something major.  Lol.

What I remember about it was this was there biggest game ever, and we not only beat them, but did so without really even trying, it was a rather routine win.

Their biggest game ever, and it amounted to nothing but a footnote in history
... what sort of club has as its official motto 'A bit of derring do'?

 ;D

Drury Lane derring-doers
I will never forget that moment in the pub as long as I live.  I knew it was a goal before it even left his foot.  My brain was a split second ahead of reality.
I was like Virgil. Just collapsed onto my knees with my arms in the air. No sound. Just silent joy.
thank god we beat them in the 2019 CL final. you would never have heard the end of it even now. though i did see a clip yesterday of the sterling goal for man city that was ruled out in the 1/4 finals against spurs, still makes me chuckle even now. a final against spurs was bad enough but thank god we didnt get city, would have been an unbearable game

Tell you what, the three weeks leading up to it were unbearable. We were seconds away from facing Ajax and it would have been so exciting to play a proper European side, a side I hadn't seen us play against before. But they ruined that and all I could think about in the run up to the game was how awful it would be to lose to Spurs in the European Cup final, a sentence I never thought I'd say. All worked out in the end though.
What I remember about it was this was there biggest game ever, and we not only beat them, but did so without really even trying, it was a rather routine win.

Their biggest game ever, and it amounted to nothing but a footnote in history

For them, it was the greatest day in their history.

For us... it was a Saturday...
I will never forget that moment in the pub as long as I live.  I knew it was a goal before it even left his foot.  My brain was a split second ahead of reality.

From the moment it left his boot until Hendo lifted the trophy, the pub I was in was a just a rolling mass of singing, laughing, ecstatic celebration.
Tell you what, the three weeks leading up to it were unbearable. We were seconds away from facing Ajax and it would have been so exciting to play a proper European side, a side I hadn't seen us play against before. But they ruined that and all I could think about in the run up to the game was how awful it would be to lose to Spurs in the European Cup final, a sentence I never thought I'd say. All worked out in the end though.

I was 90 minutes away from never watching another football match ...come to think , wouldnt have missed too much the way the world has changed since.
The best part of it was Spurs never really knowing what its like to be even drawing in  a CL final, they basically started 1-0 down and never got a look in.
Also their greatest regret is starting the clearly injured diver boy.
Its typical Spurs, incredible comebacks till the final then complete flops in it.
Like the rabona goal the other day, incredible finish, then the lad gets a red and they lose.

There is a section of their fan base who genuinely feel that the club is cursed , when you go down that route its very hard to snap out of .
From the moment it left his boot until Hendo lifted the trophy, the pub I was in was a just a rolling mass of singing, laughing, ecstatic celebration.

We were in the Millers Ale House in Orlando and it was rammed with scousers, it was red hot and bouncing.
