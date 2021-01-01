thank god we beat them in the 2019 CL final. you would never have heard the end of it even now. though i did see a clip yesterday of the sterling goal for man city that was ruled out in the 1/4 finals against spurs, still makes me chuckle even now. a final against spurs was bad enough but thank god we didnt get city, would have been an unbearable game



Tell you what, the three weeks leading up to it were unbearable. We were seconds away from facing Ajax and it would have been so exciting to play a proper European side, a side I hadn't seen us play against before. But they ruined that and all I could think about in the run up to the game was how awful it would be to lose to Spurs in the European Cup final, a sentence I never thought I'd say. All worked out in the end though.