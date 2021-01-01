Tell you what, the three weeks leading up to it were unbearable. We were seconds away from facing Ajax and it would have been so exciting to play a proper European side, a side I hadn't seen us play against before. But they ruined that and all I could think about in the run up to the game was how awful it would be to lose to Spurs in the European Cup final, a sentence I never thought I'd say. All worked out in the end though.
I was 90 minutes away from never watching another football match ...come to think , wouldnt have missed too much the way the world has changed since.
The best part of it was Spurs never really knowing what its like to be even drawing in a CL final, they basically started 1-0 down and never got a look in.
Also their greatest regret is starting the clearly injured diver boy.
Its typical Spurs, incredible comebacks till the final then complete flops in it.
Like the rabona goal the other day, incredible finish, then the lad gets a red and they lose.
There is a section of their fan base who genuinely feel that the club is cursed , when you go down that route its very hard to snap out of .