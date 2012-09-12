« previous next »
Spurs - Commiserations

rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #23920 on: Yesterday at 09:53:21 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 09:39:43 pm
Mourinho needs to quit club football, he's finished at the day to day thing, he looks like he's aged 20 years since he went to United.

He should take a international job, his type of football would be better in tournament football.

I can give you 15 million reasons why he won't


decosabute

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #23921 on: Yesterday at 09:53:52 pm
Quote from: CalgarianRed on Yesterday at 09:29:15 pm
Not sure if Spurs going out is great result for us. They can now focus on top 4.

Its funny regardless, they should have been favorites to win this year.

They're pretty much as far behind as we are, they're absolutely shite, and they've just had two utterly humiliating defeats in a week. And they still have a league cup final loss to focus on as well. Not worried they'll be beating us to top 4.


Ghost Town

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #23922 on: Yesterday at 10:10:41 pm
Quote from: Simplexity on Yesterday at 08:39:28 pm
They never seize to amaze.
The error makes the sentence make even more sense  ;D





S

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #23923 on: Yesterday at 10:22:31 pm
Always makes me laugh that Spurs have THE GAME IS ABOUT GLORY plastered all over their stadium. A club that has experienced virtually no success declaring that the purpose of the sport is to be successful.


amir87

  
  
  
  
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #23924 on: Yesterday at 10:25:01 pm
One of the few positives to come out of this season.

Giving us 6 points, scoring 6 past the Mancs at Old Trafford, Conceding 3 goals in the last 15 mins against West Ham and now tonight. Thank you Jose, thank you Tottenham Football Club.


afc turkish

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #23925 on: Yesterday at 10:30:26 pm
Quote from: S on Yesterday at 10:22:31 pm
Always makes me laugh that Spurs have THE GAME IS ABOUT GLORY plastered all over their stadium. A club that has experienced virtually no success declaring that the purpose of the sport is to be successful.

Possible to be glorious without being successful; Holland 1974, Hungary 1954, hell, the football we played in Europe before losing the Final against Madrid and before losing the league by one point was eminently glorious.

Blanchflower's quote, from which I imagine the stadium signage derives, was: The great fallacy is that the game is first and last about winning. It's nothing of the kind. The game is about glory. It is about doing things in style, with a flourish, about going out and beating the other lot, not waiting for them to die of boredom."

Still correct, though, that Spurs' football has been anything but glorious under Mourinho. Well worthy of a giggle or ten...



Dim Glas

  
  
  
  
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #23926 on: Yesterday at 10:42:24 pm
It wasnt glorious under Pochettino in the end either. Its easily forgotten now, that a lot of these players who looks so unfit and half-arsed under Mourinho, where equally not bothered under Pochettino for a while. Interesting to see what Spurs do next, it isnt just a managerial problem at the moment. 



Chris~

  
  
  
  
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #23927 on: Yesterday at 10:46:58 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:42:24 pm
It wasnt glorious under Pochettino in the end either. Its easily forgotten now, that a lot of these players who looks so unfit and half-arsed under Mourinho, where equally not bothered under Pochettino for a while. Interesting to see what Spurs do next, it isnt just a managerial problem at the moment.
Cashing in on Kane and Son and take 2-3 years to build back up is probably the best bet long term, but just don't think Levy will do that.  Also fans won't accept it either which is fair enough I guess. Obviously a big risk trying to replace your two best players, but they're only going be in their prime for a few more years and Spurs don't look like they're only a few good transfers away from competing for major trophies now.


S

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #23928 on: Yesterday at 11:06:12 pm
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 10:30:26 pm
Possible to be glorious without being successful; Holland 1974, Hungary 1954, hell, the football we played in Europe before losing the Final against Madrid and before losing the league by one point was eminently glorious.

Blanchflower's quote, from which I imagine the stadium signage derives, was: The great fallacy is that the game is first and last about winning. It's nothing of the kind. The game is about glory. It is about doing things in style, with a flourish, about going out and beating the other lot, not waiting for them to die of boredom."

Still correct, though, that Spurs' football has been anything but glorious under Mourinho. Well worthy of a giggle or ten...
Youve literally dismantled my bantz there and made me feel guilty. I have nussing to say.


Gods_Left_Boot

  
  
  
  
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #23929 on: Yesterday at 11:25:22 pm
Just had a good laugh seeing the result, even better was watching the highlights with Jenas as co-commentator.








stoa

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #23930 on: Yesterday at 11:28:40 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 09:39:43 pm
Mourinho needs to quit club football, he's finished at the day to day thing, he looks like he's aged 20 years since he went to United.

He should take a international job, his type of football would be better in tournament football.

It would be Otto Rehagel's Greece all over again... ;)


rafathegaffa83

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #23931 on: Yesterday at 11:33:00 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 09:39:43 pm
Mourinho needs to quit club football, he's finished at the day to day thing, he looks like he's aged 20 years since he went to United.

He should take a international job, his type of football would be better in tournament football.

Problem he's got is that for years he talked about taking the Portugal job. They've since finally won something and their best player is on the wane. Not a potentially ideal situation for him in terms of expectations and personnel


afc turkish

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #23932 on: Yesterday at 11:36:42 pm
Quote from: S on Yesterday at 11:06:12 pm
Youve literally dismantled my bantz there and made me feel guilty. I have nussing to say.

Just keep laughing...

Still funny, no?  ;)



Statto Red

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #23933 on: Yesterday at 11:57:44 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 09:39:43 pm
Mourinho needs to quit club football, he's finished at the day to day thing, he looks like he's aged 20 years since he went to United.

He should take a international job, his type of football would be better in tournament football.

Mourinho has looked done since the Real Madrid job, maybe he should have taken a year out after that.


farawayred

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #23934 on: Today at 12:02:10 am
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 11:57:44 pm
Mourinho has looked done since the Real Madrid job, maybe he should have taken a year out after that.
He's coming on an 8th year break.

Fuckin'ell, I forgot there are games today and just saw the results...



mallin9

  
  
  
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #23935 on: Today at 12:13:10 am
Quote from: S on Yesterday at 11:06:12 pm
Youve literally dismantled my bantz there and made me feel guilty. I have nussing to say.

 ;D



newterp

  
  
  
  
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #23936 on: Today at 12:52:35 am
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 09:39:43 pm
Mourinho needs to quit club football, he's finished at the day to day thing, he looks like he's aged 20 years since he went to United.

He should take a international job, his type of footshitball would be better in tournament football.


The North Bank

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #23937 on: Today at 04:04:49 am
End of an era for this Spurs team, a lot of their players heading into their 30s.
To be fair theyve won pretty much everything, from the best team in October, the highest points total on a sunny autumn day, and who can forget that 40 yard pass on match of the day.
Its been horrendous sitting there watching Spurs dominating and wondering where itll all end. Good riddance .
They will get absolutely destroyed in the league cup final, could be a 6-0.


19th Nervous Title

  
  
  
  
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #23938 on: Today at 04:22:53 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 10:10:41 pm
The error makes the sentence make even more sense  ;D

To do is to dare. But seizing is just not for us.


