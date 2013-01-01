Always makes me laugh that Spurs have THE GAME IS ABOUT GLORY plastered all over their stadium. A club that has experienced virtually no success declaring that the purpose of the sport is to be successful.



Possible to be glorious without being successful; Holland 1974, Hungary 1954, hell, the football we played in Europe before losing the Final against Madrid and before losing the league by one point was eminently glorious.Blanchflower's quote, from which I imagine the stadium signage derives, was: The great fallacy is that the game is first and last about winning. It's nothing of the kind. The game is about glory. It is about doing things in style, with a flourish, about going out and beating the other lot, not waiting for them to die of boredom."Still correct, though, that Spurs' football has been anything but glorious under Mourinho. Well worthy of a giggle or ten...