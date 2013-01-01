« previous next »
Spurs - Commiserations

rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,738
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #23920 on: Today at 09:53:21 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 09:39:43 pm
Mourinho needs to quit club football, he's finished at the day to day thing, he looks like he's aged 20 years since he went to United.

He should take a international job, his type of football would be better in tournament football.

I can give you 15 million reasons why he won't
Logged

decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,234
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #23921 on: Today at 09:53:52 pm
Quote from: CalgarianRed on Today at 09:29:15 pm
Not sure if Spurs going out is great result for us. They can now focus on top 4.

Its funny regardless, they should have been favorites to win this year.

They're pretty much as far behind as we are, they're absolutely shite, and they've just had two utterly humiliating defeats in a week. And they still have a league cup final loss to focus on as well. Not worried they'll be beating us to top 4.
Logged

Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,478
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #23922 on: Today at 10:10:41 pm
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 08:39:28 pm
They never seize to amaze.
The error makes the sentence make even more sense  ;D
Logged
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

S

  • pineless
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,151
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #23923 on: Today at 10:22:31 pm
Always makes me laugh that Spurs have THE GAME IS ABOUT GLORY plastered all over their stadium. A club that has experienced virtually no success declaring that the purpose of the sport is to be successful.
Logged

amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,481
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #23924 on: Today at 10:25:01 pm
One of the few positives to come out of this season.

Giving us 6 points, scoring 6 past the Mancs at Old Trafford, Conceding 3 goals in the last 15 mins against West Ham and now tonight. Thank you Jose, thank you Tottenham Football Club.
Logged

afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,133
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #23925 on: Today at 10:30:26 pm
Quote from: S on Today at 10:22:31 pm
Always makes me laugh that Spurs have THE GAME IS ABOUT GLORY plastered all over their stadium. A club that has experienced virtually no success declaring that the purpose of the sport is to be successful.

Possible to be glorious without being successful; Holland 1974, Hungary 1954, hell, the football we played in Europe before losing the Final against Madrid and before losing the league by one point was eminently glorious.

Blanchflower's quote, from which I imagine the stadium signage derives, was: The great fallacy is that the game is first and last about winning. It's nothing of the kind. The game is about glory. It is about doing things in style, with a flourish, about going out and beating the other lot, not waiting for them to die of boredom."

Still correct, though, that Spurs' football has been anything but glorious under Mourinho. Well worthy of a giggle or ten...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...
