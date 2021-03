I've noticed this too.

With ours it's "if they don't win the big trophies they need to move" and then "they've won it all they need to move"



Writing about us is easy copy, guaranteed engagement, which is what the journo's are measured on. Pro Liverpool, gets reaction, anti Liverpool, the haters lap it up. You only have to see the comments on even something that tries to be serious like The Athletic.



Love that one! Same with Kloppo, goes from ‘he needs to win something now’ (wins something big), to ‘he needs to win more than one thing to prove it’s not a one off’ (wins something big again) to ‘he needs to win back to back titles or......’ (insert any weak reasoning here that other managers wouldn’t get judged by). I’ve also see the ‘he’s won the big titles now’ as reason given for them wanting him to leave and taking over Germany job too. Probably fron the same people who say the other stuff!As you say, it’s easy copy. Spurs where poor in a lot of Pochetinno’s last full season, getting to the CL final papered over a lot of it. Yet the furor over his failures to win over the years was mild in comparison to us having one poor season with multiple mitigating factors helping.