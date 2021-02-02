He of the glancing header.

Only saw him at the end of his career but he was one who worried you when he played.





I think Doc means "what about his hair?" He has a point.But you do too. He was an excellent footballer. A Toshack-type header of the ball if you know what I mean. He could thump it with the for'ead, but there was so much more to his aerial prowess than that. Little glances into the path of his partner, flicks over the shoulder to players on his blind side. Very good player.I remember reading somewhere him saying (after retirement) how little he enjoyed football. It was just a job for him. He had no interest in the game as such. It's one of the saddest things I've heard a footballer say. I mean I know Mourinho doesn't get any enjoyment from the game either (bringing the thread nicely back home) but it's not because he's not interested in it.