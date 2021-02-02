« previous next »
Author Topic: Spurs - Commiserations

Dr. Beaker

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
February 2, 2021, 05:24:45 pm
Footballers seem to obey different hairstyle rules whichever era they are from.

Anyway, for the uninitiated:
Yorkykopite

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
February 2, 2021, 05:26:52 pm
What the fuck has all this got to do with Tottenham Doc?
Dr. Beaker

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
February 2, 2021, 05:35:33 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on February  2, 2021, 05:26:52 pm
What the fuck has all this got to do with Tottenham Doc?
Someone mentioned Ralph Coates as I remember it, and it's no holds barred after that - whatever thread you are on - seen it many times.

Actually worrabout Gilzean!
12C

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
February 2, 2021, 05:36:13 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on February  2, 2021, 12:43:14 pm
There's a photo somewhere of John Toshack removing a strand of Ralph Coates's hair from his eyes. The odd thing is that Toshack is somewhere inside the Spurs penalty box and Coates is standing on the half-way line. Coates of course had no hair on top of his head, just these elongated strips that came from behind his ears.

Great days.

My mate hated him and his hair 🤣
12C

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
February 2, 2021, 05:41:01 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on February  2, 2021, 05:35:33 pm
Someone mentioned Ralph Coates as I remember it, and it's no holds barred after that - whatever thread you are on - seen it many times.

Actually worrabout Gilzean!
He of the glancing header.
Only saw him at the end of his career but he was one who worried you when he played.
Dr. Beaker

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
February 2, 2021, 05:44:36 pm
Quote from: 12C on February  2, 2021, 05:41:01 pm
He of the glancing header.
Only saw him at the end of his career but he was one who worried you when he played.

He was bloody brilliant. But thinking about it, hairstylewise, it was more of a bald mullet.
Yorkykopite

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
February 2, 2021, 05:48:53 pm
Quote from: 12C on February  2, 2021, 05:41:01 pm
He of the glancing header.
Only saw him at the end of his career but he was one who worried you when he played.


I think Doc means "what about his hair?" He has a point.

But you do too. He was an excellent footballer. A Toshack-type header of the ball if you know what I mean. He could thump it with the for'ead, but there was so much more to his aerial prowess than that. Little glances into the path of his partner, flicks over the shoulder to players on his blind side. Very good player.

I remember reading somewhere him saying (after retirement) how little he enjoyed football. It was just a job for him. He had no interest in the game as such. It's one of the saddest things I've heard a footballer say. I mean I know Mourinho doesn't get any enjoyment from the game either (bringing the thread nicely back home) but it's not because he's not interested in it.
12C

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
February 2, 2021, 05:54:08 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on February  2, 2021, 05:48:53 pm
I think Doc means "what about his hair?" He has a point.

But you do too. He was an excellent footballer. A Toshack-type header of the ball if you know what I mean. He could thump it with the for'ead, but there was so much more to his aerial prowess than that. Little glances into the path of his partner, flicks over the shoulder to players on his blind side. Very good player.

I remember reading somewhere him saying (after retirement) how little he enjoyed football. It was just a job for him. He had no interest in the game as such. It's one of the saddest things I've heard a footballer say. I mean I know Mourinho doesn't get any enjoyment from the game either (bringing the thread nicely back home) but it's not because he's not interested in it.

Spurs always seemed to roll over, with Jennings having a blinder. (Now he had a fine head of hair).
Recall him saving two penalties in the same match?
For the younger ones on here, his hands were so big he could pick up and carry a football (a real one not todays version) in one hand. Used to come for crosses and catch them one handed -no gloves either.
Immense player.
Drinks Sangria

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
February 2, 2021, 05:54:19 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on February  2, 2021, 05:48:53 pm
I think Doc means "what about his hair?" He has a point.

But you do too. He was an excellent footballer. A Toshack-type header of the ball if you know what I mean. He could thump it with the for'ead, but there was so much more to his aerial prowess than that. Little glances into the path of his partner, flicks over the shoulder to players on his blind side. Very good player.

I remember reading somewhere him saying (after retirement) how little he enjoyed football. It was just a job for him. He had no interest in the game as such. It's one of the saddest things I've heard a footballer say. I mean I know Mourinho doesn't get any enjoyment from the game either (bringing the thread nicely back home) but it's not because he's not interested in it.
I've heard a few stories from a few players like that - it's sad because most of us would play for free and give our left-bollock to play the sport professionally and be that good, so it does grate when someone isn't even that arsed.

Through some mutual friends who's family know his, I'm told Glen Johnson was very much of this opinion in his late 20s/ early 30s, he was far more interested in learning about the stock market and the property market, and that he saw his football career as a piggy bank to enable his true interests.

I remember Benoit Assou-Ekotto giving an interview a few years back where he basically said he's grateful but it's just a well paying job to him and he doesn't understand the fuss about football.
Red_Rich

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
February 2, 2021, 06:00:32 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on February  2, 2021, 05:24:45 pm
Footballers seem to obey different hairstyle rules whichever era they are from.

Anyway, for the uninitiated:

PaulF

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
February 2, 2021, 07:10:49 pm
Quote from: Vinay on February  2, 2021, 03:04:50 pm
In the Amazon docu, when Spurs are in search of a new manager, I recall Levy saying something along the lines of: "There are only two elite world class managers right now, and one of them is already managing at another Premier League club at the moment, so is unavaliable."

Pillock...

Not sure I disagree with him. Klopp is managing in the premier league, and Rafa isn't.
Ghost Town

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
February 2, 2021, 08:43:42 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on February  2, 2021, 05:35:33 pm
Someone mentioned Ralph Coates as I remember it, and it's no holds barred after that - whatever thread you are on - seen it many times.

Not always! I mentioned him the Shaq thread the other day and not a single bite. It was in relation to hair, as well. Perhaps its because I never saw him play, just heard about him and his legendary strands, so I didn't really feel it, and that was evident in the post? (Or because no-one notices my posts anyway... Who said that?)
Ghost Town

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
February 2, 2021, 08:44:24 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on February  2, 2021, 05:54:19 pm
I remember Benoit Assou-Ekotto giving an interview a few years back where he basically said he's grateful but it's just a well paying job to him and he doesn't understand the fuss about football.
I thought that was Danny Rose...?
Dr. Beaker

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
February 2, 2021, 08:54:06 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on February  2, 2021, 08:43:42 pm
Not always! I mentioned him the Shaq thread the other day and not a single bite. It was in relation to hair, as well. Perhaps its because I never saw him play, just heard about him and his legendary strands, so I didn't really feel it, and that was evident in the post? (Or because no-one notices my posts anyway... Who said that?)
Well you must have been making a strange point because Shaq is the polar opposite of Coates. Shaq's going to look like some Mexican freak show kid whose entire body and face is covered in hair, by next season.
Yorkykopite

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
February 2, 2021, 09:18:10 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on February  2, 2021, 08:43:42 pm
Not always! I mentioned him the Shaq thread the other day and not a single bite. It was in relation to hair, as well. Perhaps its because I never saw him play, just heard about him and his legendary strands, so I didn't really feel it, and that was evident in the post? (Or because no-one notices my posts anyway... Who said that?)


It's not too late, but you better hurry. A bit of Ralph Coates's hair can still be seen at Anfield, heading towards the player's tunnel.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
February 2, 2021, 10:10:07 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on February  2, 2021, 05:23:25 pm
Terry Hennessy, Forest and Wales, had the bald-and-long-hair-thing going for a while. And we shouldn't forget Terry Mancini of QPR. And Franny Lee at a pinch. Though Norman Hunter once criticised his hair-cut didn't he, and look what happened to him.

Why did the 70s footballers all look 50 years old? It must have been the training. A pack of Embassy Regal and four pints of Whitbread Trophy Bitter. And the same again, once training was over.

Terry Hennessey had a look of Max Wall, sans the tights.
Son of Spion＊

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
February 3, 2021, 12:48:26 am
Quote from: 12C on February  2, 2021, 05:54:08 pm
Spurs always seemed to roll over, with Jennings having a blinder. (Now he had a fine head of hair).
Recall him saving two penalties in the same match?
For the younger ones on here, his hands were so big he could pick up and carry a football (a real one not todays version) in one hand. Used to come for crosses and catch them one handed -no gloves either.
Immense player.

Yes. I was at that match.

I was only 10, and our next-door neighbour took me to the game. We were in the Kop, towards were the Boys Pen was.

Jennings was an amazing 'keeper, and I remember the frustration of that match to this day.

https://www.tottenhamhotspur.com/news-archive-1/anfield-memories-goals-galore-in-63-pats-heroics-in-73/#:~:text=PAT'S%20PENALTY%20DOUBLE%20%2D%201973,title%2Dchasing%20Liverpool%20at%20bay.
Kopenhagen

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
February 4, 2021, 10:51:30 pm
The North Bank

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
February 4, 2021, 11:01:09 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on February  4, 2021, 10:51:30 pm



To be fair, if shes seen Bale play she shouldnt be asking such a question.
Drinks Sangria

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
February 4, 2021, 11:02:15 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on February  2, 2021, 08:44:24 pm
I thought that was Danny Rose...?
I think Rose gave an interview where he said he couldnt wait to get out of football, referencing mental health issues hed struggled with.

Assou-Ekotto basically said that he was happy enough playing and grateful for the earning power, but football wasnt his passion nor had it been something hed been particularly interested in for years. Basically said that if it wasnt paid in the way it was, hed happily find something else to do and never miss the game.
Caligula?

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
February 5, 2021, 02:50:36 am
Their fans have turned on him. He won't be there next season.
Wild Romany Boy

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
February 5, 2021, 11:01:26 am
Think only a cup win can save him now.
Vinay

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
February 5, 2021, 11:08:08 am
Is it the player, or Mourinho? Honest question as I have stopped watching football games.
Elzar

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
February 5, 2021, 11:35:20 am
2 months ago he was a new Mourinho, a re-energised Jose showing the new crop how it's done. Nothing can stop him now, Hojberg has transformed the team in the way only a Mourinho DM can.

Nope, just turns out they won 3 games
Dave McCoy

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
February 5, 2021, 04:53:15 pm
Mail, Telegraph and Independent all reporting that the players are upset with Jose's tactics.  Seems like the dam is about to break.
Tobelius

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
February 5, 2021, 05:29:20 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on February  5, 2021, 04:53:15 pm
Mail, Telegraph and Independent all reporting that the players are upset with Jose's tactics.  Seems like the dam is about to break.

The Mourinho cycle used to be 3 years,seems to be shortening now.
Thelittlesthobo

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
March 9, 2021, 03:41:48 pm
Have all the Spurs fans disappeared?

So are Spurs looking at a late season improvement or have they just had a few lucky games?  Its something like 12 goals in 3 games i think.  Not sure myself but just happy to see more than a 10 man defence lately.
fucking appalled

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
March 9, 2021, 04:05:50 pm
:lmao

Fucking tremendous how many oppo fans are crawling out of the woodwork. Welcome back!
FlashGordon

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
March 9, 2021, 04:32:39 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on March  9, 2021, 04:05:50 pm
:lmao

Fucking tremendous how many oppo fans are crawling out of the woodwork. Welcome back!

We obviously forgot to stick the mothballs in over Winter this year  ;D
Vinay

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Today at 11:37:02 am
These have become irrelevant very quickly.
And how does the fckin cnut Harry Kane get away with violent play so frequently? Jesus!
Yorkykopite

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Today at 11:47:08 am
Mourinho blaming his players again.
plura

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Today at 11:47:18 am
Quote from: Vinay on Today at 11:37:02 am
These have become irrelevant very quickly.
And how does the fckin cnut Harry Kane get away with violent play so frequently? Jesus!

I hope the likes of Gary Lineker and the rest follow up on Harry Kane's tackle but I don't expect the media will focus much on it beside a few reports today.
Ratboy3G

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Today at 12:41:10 pm
Quote from: Vinay on Today at 11:37:02 am
These have become irrelevant very quickly.
And how does the fckin cnut Harry Kane get away with violent play so frequently? Jesus!

He gets away with it because he's Sir Hareth of Kane, Ingerlund's hero.
newterp

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Today at 12:51:59 pm
The only team in the "top 6" to have as bad of a run as us since that game in december.
Yorkykopite

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Today at 01:10:37 pm
Quote from: Ratboy3G on Today at 12:41:10 pm
He gets away with it because he's Sir Hareth of Kane, Ingerlund's hero.

I hate explanations which tend towards conspiracy theories, but I think there must be something in this. There's obviously no edict to stop referees punishing Kane, and that sense there is no conspiracy either. But most refs naturally seem to give him extra elbow room (sometimes literally as we saw at the weekend). Of all the many inept and outrageous decisions made by refs this season one of the very worst was the award to Tottenham of a penalty after Harry Kane's dangerous assault on Adam Lallana. 
Ratboy3G

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Today at 01:28:47 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:10:37 pm
I hate explanations which tend towards conspiracy theories, but I think there must be something in this. There's obviously no edict to stop referees punishing Kane, and that sense there is no conspiracy either. But most refs naturally seem to give him extra elbow room (sometimes literally as we saw at the weekend). Of all the many inept and outrageous decisions made by refs this season one of the very worst was the award to Tottenham of a penalty after Harry Kane's dangerous assault on Adam Lallana. 

I meant more of the fact that there was no backlash from those within the media, not even mentioned on Match of the day (surprise surprise 🙄).
I don't think there's any great conspiracy with the refs, they are just inept.
Yorkykopite

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Today at 01:32:24 pm
Quote from: Ratboy3G on Today at 01:28:47 pm
I meant more of the fact that there was no backlash from those within the media, not even mentioned on Match of the day (surprise surprise 🙄).
I don't think there's any great conspiracy with the refs, they are just inept.

I'm agreeing with you mate. The pundits and the referees have decided to treat Kane differently, or specially. Not decided amongst themselves, just each made the same individual decision. It is so flagrant that I doubt any fair-minded person would choose to disagree.

Personally I don't care how the pundits treat him, since I tend not to care what they think about anything. But the refs are a different matter.
