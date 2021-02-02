I think Doc means "what about his hair?" He has a point.
But you do too. He was an excellent footballer. A Toshack-type header of the ball if you know what I mean. He could thump it with the for'ead, but there was so much more to his aerial prowess than that. Little glances into the path of his partner, flicks over the shoulder to players on his blind side. Very good player.
I remember reading somewhere him saying (after retirement) how little he enjoyed football. It was just a job for him. He had no interest in the game as such. It's one of the saddest things I've heard a footballer say. I mean I know Mourinho doesn't get any enjoyment from the game either (bringing the thread nicely back home) but it's not because he's not interested in it.
I've heard a few stories from a few players like that - it's sad because most of us would play for free and give our left-bollock to play the sport professionally and be that good, so it does grate when someone isn't even that arsed.
Through some mutual friends who's family know his, I'm told Glen Johnson was very much of this opinion in his late 20s/ early 30s, he was far more interested in learning about the stock market and the property market, and that he saw his football career as a piggy bank to enable his true interests.
I remember Benoit Assou-Ekotto giving an interview a few years back where he basically said he's grateful but it's just a well paying job to him and he doesn't understand the fuss about football.