Spurs - Commiserations

Brian Blessed

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
November 25, 2020, 10:35:11 PM
I hope and think they go the way of Leicester last season. Hyped up, talked up, then we thrash them, and they fade.
actwithoutwords

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Yesterday at 12:27:58 AM
Re injuries, should be borne in mind that mourinho has a very good record on that, partially owing to his less physically intensive approach. Could be a big benefit this year if that holds. Lot of luck involved also obviously.
Vinay

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Yesterday at 01:01:14 PM
So a draw in the London derby this week-end will suit all parties?
Thats So Dimitar

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Yesterday at 01:34:11 PM
deFacto please, you bastards
Where you've been Berbatov?  :D

Don't have time to post much lately, barely get on the net or even get to watch football much at the moment unfortunately, I work in healthcare.
Vinay

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Yesterday at 03:51:15 PM
Spurs should walk all over Ludogarets tonight. Easy peasy...
4pool

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Yesterday at 04:19:09 PM
Thats So Dimitar
Don't have time to post much lately, barely get on the net or even get to watch football much at the moment unfortunately, I work in healthcare.

Stay safe.
4pool

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Yesterday at 05:36:00 PM
ubb! please

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Yesterday at 09:20:18 PM
I know it's only Ludogorets but this game is a good indicator of how much depth Spurs actually do have in their squad.  If they can stay lucky with injuries, they'll be right up there towards the end.
TomDcs

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Yesterday at 09:43:29 PM
ubb! please
I know it's only Ludogorets but this game is a good indicator of how much depth Spurs actually do have in their squad.  If they can stay lucky with injuries, they'll be right up there towards the end.

Disagree, Ludogrets are no indication of what is needed to stay in contention in the league (nor Europe).
slaphead

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Yesterday at 10:11:13 PM
4pool
Spurs boss Jose Mourinho says Jurgen Klopp must adapt to hectic schedule.
https://www.iol.co.za/sport/soccer/premier-league/spurs-boss-jose-mourinho-says-jurgen-klopp-must-adapt-to-hectic-schedule-4e8ea5f3-0a7f-4fdc-8928-3dfe4d60a21b

Mourinho brands Spurs' packed schedule a 'total joke'
https://www.iol.co.za/sport/soccer/premier-league/mourinho-brands-spurs-packed-schedule-a-total-joke-8e3a97b2-1c4b-422b-8338-53c7901bbd78

Does Jose forget what he says? Do the media pull him up on it?

He forgets nothing when it comes to the media. There were some good stories when he was in Spain, where people who worked with him talked about him being the only manager they have seen to have a full team working for him handling only media. Something like 7 or 8 people handling only media. He knows exactly what he's saying. It's to get a rise out of a few people and whip things up a bit, that's his way isn't it
Something Worse

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Yesterday at 11:23:51 PM
I'm not defending him but he says "it's been like this forever, nothing will ever change" isn't quite the same as the headlines suggest.
deFacto please, you bastards

Yesterday at 11:54:06 PM
Thats So Dimitar
Don't have time to post much lately, barely get on the net or even get to watch football much at the moment unfortunately, I work in healthcare.

Stay safe fella best you can, good to see you around in any case
Bullan

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Today at 03:03:40 AM
Thats So Dimitar
Don't have time to post much lately, barely get on the net or even get to watch football much at the moment unfortunately, I work in healthcare.
Echo others here, be safe buddy.
