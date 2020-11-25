Spurs boss Jose Mourinho says Jurgen Klopp must adapt to hectic schedule.

Mourinho brands Spurs' packed schedule a 'total joke'

Does Jose forget what he says? Do the media pull him up on it?



He forgets nothing when it comes to the media. There were some good stories when he was in Spain, where people who worked with him talked about him being the only manager they have seen to have a full team working for him handling only media. Something like 7 or 8 people handling only media. He knows exactly what he's saying. It's to get a rise out of a few people and whip things up a bit, that's his way isn't it